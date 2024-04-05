Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of KazakhstanProspects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
04.04.2024, 08:41 5366
Bilateral Cooperation Issues were Discussed with the Governor of Riyadh Province
Images | Kazakh MFA
Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh Province, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further expansion of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between Astana and Riyadh. In this context, they emphasized the importance of the opening of regular flights between Astana and Riyadh.
Ambassador Berik Aryn congratulated Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for hosting the international exhibition EXPO 2030 in Riyadh, as well as for choosing the Kingdom to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Ambassador also informed about the current political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan. In particular, he introduced the measures taken by the Government to create a favorable business climate for domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, the development and ennobling of the capital Astana.
Besides, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud noted that Kazakhstan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia and supported the proposals of the Kazakh side to strengthen ties between the capitals of the two countries and the opening of air launch, which will contribute to intensifying bilateral cooperation, business relations and increasing tourist flow.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts to expand ties between Astana and Riyadh.
The Saudi capital Riyadh is currently implementing major infrastructure projects in preparation for EXPO 2030, such as the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, Green Riyadh, King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard and others.
04.04.2024, 13:47 4911
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Sergiu Mihov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including mutual support in international organizations.
The sides noted that there is an active dynamic in the development of economic ties, and also confirmed their intention to strengthen all areas of cooperation.
Ambassador welcomed the Moldovan side's intention to open an Embassy in Astana, which would give further impetus to the development of not only bilateral relations between Astana and Chisinau, but also with other countries of our region.
Кazakh diplomat spoke about the political and economic reforms being carried out in the country. Special attention was focused on the key tasks of the new economic course of Kazakhstan, set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to maintain constant contacts on issues of mutual interest.
04.04.2024, 11:39 5501
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a meeting with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on the prospects of the World Bank's activities in Kazakhstan and priorities for continued cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The dialogue also covered the potential for launching several investment projects across key economic sectors in Kazakhstan.
Kairat Umarov praised the long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with the World Bank and its significant contributions to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development. He expressed optimism about the enduring support of the World Bank for Kazakhstan’s reforms aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.
Andrei Mikhnev, in turn, underscored the significant partnership between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, highlighting joint efforts on 10 projects worth more than 4 billion US dollars. He mentioned that several new infrastructure projects are currently underway to bolster the reforms introduced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Overall, both counterparts noted mutual interest in deepening cooperation in key areas.
04.04.2024, 09:43 5206
Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye
A roundtable on Kazakhstan’s economic, political, and social reforms was held in Ankara, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by the Chairman and members of the Plenipotentiary Council of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Kazakh youth studying at master’s and PhD programs, and intellectuals from Türkiye.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev informed the participants about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that this year, our country not only chairs several authoritative international organizations but also holds the Astana International Forum, the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the World Nomad Game, and a number of other large-scale summits and forums.
Chairman of the Plenipotentiary Council Muhittin Shimshek informed about the current activities of the university. In addition, he expressed readiness to support the celebration of anniversaries in Türkiye, such as the 800th anniversary of formation of the Ulus of Jochi, the 125th anniversary of Academician Kanysh Satpayev, the 100th anniversary of the Heroes Sagadat Nurmagambetov and Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, the 100th anniversary of writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov in order to strengthen bilateral cultural and friendly relations.
03.04.2024, 19:45 5056
Ban Ki-moon Stressed the Importance of AIF 2024
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. During the meeting, the Ambassador handed over the original invitation to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will take place on June 13-14, 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Korean interlocutor expressed gratitude for the invitation and noted the importance of this event. While warmly recalling the recent meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which took place on the sidelines of the Boao Asian Forum, he emphasized the meaningful and impressive speech by the President of Kazakhstan. At the same time, Ban Ki-moon highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s active foreign policy.
The sides also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of green energy between Kazakhstan and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), whose Chairman is Ban Ki-moon. GGGI expressed high interest in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.
03.04.2024, 14:48 10411
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Political Dialogue
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat, having conveyed warm greetings from the Head of Kazakh Foreign Ministry Murat Nurtleu, noted that Astana considers Jakarta as one of the key political and economic partners in the Southeast Asian region and confirmed interest in further development and expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Indonesian cooperation, exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda.
Alibek Bakayev informed the Indonesian Foreign Minister about the main results of the bilateral foreign policy consultations held on the eve and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.
The interlocutors discussed practical issues of strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia noted the significant potential for cooperation in the fields of trade, mining and energy, investment and tourism.
In conclusion, the diplomats expressed their general satisfaction with the results of the inter-ministerial consultations and agreed to maintain regular dialogue, strengthen inter-parliamentary and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as continue work on expanding the legal framework.
03.04.2024, 08:14 12286
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Regarding the Attack on the Consular Section of Iranian Embassy in Syria
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemns the attack on the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, Syria, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
We firmly believe that any kind of violence against diplomatic missions and their staff is unacceptable.
Such actions are a clear violation of the principles and norms of international law, which guarantees the immunity of diplomatic and consular facilities.
02.04.2024, 19:16 10826
Partnership for Peace: Kazakhstan and Pakistan Intend to Strengthen Military-Technical Cooperation
Yerzhan Kistafin, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Defence of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan congratulated Khawaja Asif on his appointment as Head of the Defence Ministry and wished him success for his tenure. Yerzhan Kistafin informed about the current agenda of Kazakh-Pakistani cooperation and the main activities planned for the current year.
The Ambassador also discussed Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) and related events scheduled in our country. In particular, the Ambassador mentioned the upcoming meeting of the Defence Ministers of the SCO member states and extended an invitation from the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan to Khawaja Asif.
In response, the Pakistani Defence Minister stressed the significant potential for developing cooperation between the two countries in military, military-technical, and other fields. Khawaja Asif, while accepting the invitation, confirmed his participation in the event in Astana.
