British Ambassador Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Connection with Upcoming Completion of Diplomatic Mission

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kathy Leach on the occasion of the upcoming completion of her diplomatic mission, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko expressed appreciation for Ambassador Leach’s productive engagement and contribution to advancing the bilateral cooperation over the four years of her work in Astana and presented her with a Letter of Appreciation from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the "Barys" lapel pin.





He listed the promotion of an active political dialogue, the holding of the meetings of the Kazakh-UK Strategic Dialogue and the Intergovernmental Commission, the broadening economic and education ties, including the opening of branches of British universities and schools in Kazakhstan as some of the key milestones over that period.





Furthermore, the signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK in 2024 ensured the expansion of the legal framework of the relationship.





In turn, Ambassador Leach conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the comprehensive support and hospitality and expressed her confidence in the continued successful development of cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.





Following the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished his colleague continued success in her professional endeavors.