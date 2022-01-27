"China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with necessary support and assistance" - Xi Jinping

Images | Akorda

The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a state visit, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.

Welcoming Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of his state visit in terms of promoting Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Today we will sign the Declaration of allied relations. This is truly a new level of our relationship, since we previously relied on the principles of strategic partnership. I believe that the package of documents to be signed today will give an additional impetus to cooperation between our countries. Moreover, we agreed to instruct the governments to take the most energetic measures in order to bring the volume of trade to $ 3 billion in the near future, and then to bring the volume of trade to $ 10 billion. This is a very high level," said the Head of our state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the two countries to ensuring stability and security in the region.

Allied, strategic relations between our countries are a serious factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. This is indeed a fact without any exaggeration. We can say that the better the relationship between our countries, the more stable the situation in our very important region will be," the President of Kazakhstan believes.

In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the traditionally warm hospitality in the Kazakh land, on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and on his own behalf, heartily congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.

The leader of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the successes of our country under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan. He also noted the significant contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of bilateral relations.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the symbolism of his visit to our country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. As he noted, the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of the two countries will contribute to the strengthening of interstate relations. He also noted the productive work of the governments of the two states, done on the eve of his visit.