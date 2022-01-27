"China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with necessary support and assistance" - Xi Jinping

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during the summit "Central Asia - China" spoke about the unrest in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
Good-neighborliness and friendship are at the heart of our relations. China adheres to the concept of goodwill, sincerity, mutual benefit and tolerance, and will continue to expand contacts with the Central Asian states at the highest and high levels, and intensify strategic coordination," the Chinese leader said.
He noted that he considers it important to use the role of meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and other dialogue mechanisms, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of joint development and prosperity.
We all categorically oppose the attempts of external forces to make a color revolution in the region, to interfere in internal affairs under the pretext of human rights, to undermine the peaceful life of our peoples. The recent unrest in Kazakhstan has led to significant loss of life and material damage. As a neighbor and friend of Kazakhstan, China strongly supports Kazakhstan's efforts to stop violence and stabilize the situation. China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with the necessary support and assistance. I am convinced that under the firm leadership of President Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan will open a bright future for their country," Xi Jinping said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.