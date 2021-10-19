China Tested New Space Capability With Hypersonic Missile in August - Report

Images | STR
The test, which was confirmed by five officials, proves China has advanced space capability that "caught the US government by surprise," the Financial Times reported.
Defense Department spokesman John Kirby insisted that he would not comment on the specifics of the report but added:
We have made clear our concerns about the military capabilities China continues to pursue, capabilities that only increase tensions in the region and beyond,"
That is one reason why we hold China as our number one pacing challenge."
The trial flight is said to have taken place around August, with the boost-glide vehicle being lifted into space by a Long March 2C rocket.
The tested hypersonic glide vehicle reportedly missed its target by two-dozen miles, but nonetheless demonstrates China’s "astounding progress" on hypersonic weapons — the same ones that Russia, the US and China have all been working on.
Russia tested one such missile in July, while the US plans to dress all of the Navy’s destroyers with them.
Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, are known to travel five times faster than the speed of sound.
Unlike ballistic missiles that fly high into space in an arc to reach their target, hypersonic missiles fly on a lower flight path in the atmosphere, to potentially reach a target more quickly.
Crucially, a hypersonic missile is hard to stop, since they fly and maneuver to avoid detection and swerve defensive countermeasures.
Last month, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall reportedly warned that China could be heading for a first-strike nuclear capability - including the potential for "global strikes… from space" - urging the US to accelerate its own weapons development to keep peace with Beijing.
If they continue down the path that they seem to be on - to substantially increase their ICBM force - they will have a de facto first-strike capability," Kendall told reporters at the Air Force Association’s annual conference outside Washington, D.C.
Kendall further suggested that China was developing something akin to the "Fractional Orbital Bombardment System" that the USSR deployed for part of the Cold War.
If you use that kind of an approach, you don’t have to use a traditional ICBM trajectory. It’s a way to avoid defenses and missile warning systems," said Kendall
In his second major speech, Kendall deliberately called out various Chinese weapons developments as reason for concern.
You're gonna get tired of hearing me talk about China and the pacing threat that we face," he reportedly said at a press conference a few hours after his speech.
Chinese Minister Counselor and Spokesperson Liu Pengyu reportedly said the country’s military policy was "defensive in nature."
We don’t have a global strategy and plans of military operations like the US does," Liu said. "And we are not at all interested in having an arms race with other countries."
While countries like the US have developed systems designed to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles, there is concern about a gap in the military’s ability to track and defeat low-flying hypersonic weapons.
China has been aggressively investing in new defense and other technologies to defend against the US, according to a recent report by the US Congressional Research Service.
The reported test comes as US-China tensions have intensified and Beijing has stepped up military activity near Taiwan.
Kazakh President receives Russia's Foreign Minister
12.10.2021, 18:27 74980
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 6th Foreign Ministers meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).
During the meeting, President Tokayev and Minister Lavrov discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.
They also touched upon the regional agenda, international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. The Head of State informed about Kazakhstan's measures to provide humanitarian assistance to this country.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Russia's great role in promoting the CICA as an effective forum for developing collective approaches to addressing security issues, preventing conflicts and maintaining peace in Asia.
Kazakh President receives Foreign Minister of India
12.10.2021, 15:37 74305
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in 6th Foreign Ministers meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Akorda press service reports.
President Tokayev and Minister Jaishankar discussed the prospects for the development of multifaceted Kazakh-Indian relations in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.
Welcoming Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Head of State noted the importance of India's participation in today's CICA Ministerial Meeting, expressing gratitude to the Indian leadership for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives.
The Head of State told the Minister about the measures taken in Kazakhstan to combat COVID-19, efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to this country.
The President also noted the importance of restoring air traffic between the two states, which will give impetus to the further development of relations between Kazakhstan and India.
In turn, the Indian Foreign Minister conveyed greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers the Central Asian region as an important area of cooperation. In this regard, the Indian diplomat conveyed an invitation to the President of Kazakhstan to pay a visit to India next year.
At the talks, special attention was paid to overcoming the pandemic consequences. Minister Jaishankar conveyed to President Tokayev the proposal of the Indian side on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, as well as stated India's readiness to intensify cooperation in the area of pharmaceuticals and digitalization of the economy.
Tokayev meets Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs
11.10.2021, 15:35 88939
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok of Slovakia, the presidential press office said on Monday.
During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ivan Korcok discussed the prospects of Kazakh-Slovak relations with an emphasis on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation. They also touched upon the issues ensuring regional security related to stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.
Welcoming Slovakian Minister, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan for giving impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation between both countries.
You are visiting Kazakhstan in a very important juncture in our history. In two months, we are going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Independence. Next year Slovakia will also celebrate a milestone date in its history. In 2019, we opened the Embassy in Bratislava. It demonstrates our willingness and commitment to having close cooperation with your country in many areas," the Head of State noted.
President Tokayev also told Minister Korcok about the measures taken in Kazakhstan to combat COVID-19, efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance to this country.
Ivan Korcok thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and congratulated him on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.
Slovakian Foreign Minister on behalf of the Slovak leadership highly appreciated the leadership of Kazakhstan’s President in modernizing the country, improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the security.
At the end, President Tokayev conveyed warm wishes President Zuzana Caputova of Slovakia, expressing hope that next year she will be able to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.