31.01.2023, 15:41 2216
CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friendThe CIS observation mission is set to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned. "We have received an invitation from the leadership of Kazakhstan to send an observation mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for 19 March. We are now working on the mission. We have already prepared letters to the countries with the request to send us the candidates for the mission," Sergei Lebedev said, BelTA reports. The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is holding its session in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 31 January. The concept of Kyrgyzstan's presidency in the CIS in 2023 and an action plan for its implementation will be presented at the meeting. The plenipotentiaries will also discuss the draft agenda of the next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council scheduled for 14 April in Tashkent and approve the council's work plan for 2023. Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.01.2023, 14:53 12341
Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely - MFA official spokesperson
According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran operates routinely, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.
The official spokesperson told the Monday press briefing that since it has been a single terrorist attack, there are no plans to make changes in the operations of the Kazakh embassy. "If a number of embassies located in Tehran were targeted by terrorists, it would be a whole other story. The embassy operates routinely," he added.
In his words, there were no reports about Kazakhstani citizens injured.
Earlier it was reported that a gunman attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital and killed the security chief of the embassy, injuring two security guards on January 27.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemned the barbaric attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2023, 13:42 12446
Kazakhstan in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo or open new routes, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov announced Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries.
Of course, we are interested in resuming such popular flights," he said, refusing to disclose more details because the negotiations with the Japanese side are underway.
Smadiyarov went on to add that the coronavirus pandemic caused mayhem and it is necessary to pick up the negotiation process where it stopped.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2023, 11:24 13746
Women's entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty
The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development "KazAID" together with the UNESCO Chair at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) and the United Nations Development Program in Kazakhstan held a roundtable meeting on women's entrepreneurship, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The aim of the event was to build the capacity of Afghan participants in the field of entrepreneurship by strengthening skills and sharing experiences on business issues.
Speakers included Kazakhstani women entrepreneurs from various spheres of activity who made thematic presentations and had a discussion with the participants.
The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.01.2023, 21:43 28881
Canadian business interested in implementing mining projects in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov and representative of Kazakh Invest JSC in North America Galymzhan Matayev took part in the annual international mining conference-exhibition "AME BC Roundup-2023" in Vancouver
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov and representative of Kazakh Invest JSC in North America Galymzhan Matayev took part in the annual international mining conference-exhibition "AME BC Roundup-2023" in Vancouver. The conference annually receives about 5 thousand participants from 50 countries of the world, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
On the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh delegation held meetings with a number of companies in the mining sector of Canada considering the possibility of developing business cooperation with our country. The heads of the companies positively received the information about the subsoil use and geological surveys carried out in Kazakhstan, and also expressed their readiness to discuss specific projects and plans for entering the Kazakh market.
The delegation participated also in "Mining in a transitional world: trends and opportunities in Eurasia" sub-session, dedicated to the investment attractiveness of the mining industry in Central Asia, Turkiye and Mongolia, organized by the Canada-Eurasia Chamber of Commerce.
In his speech, the Ambassador informed the participants about the implementation of economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures taken to further improve the business environment in the country. In their presentations, representatives of the Embassy and Kazakh Invest made a special emphasis on the existing potential of new deposits of natural resources in Kazakhstan, as well as rare earth metals.
At the end of the visit, the delegation took part in a business meeting with the heads of 30 companies of the province of British Columbia. The event was organized and moderated by Canadian Senator Victor Oh, who visited Astana in November 2022 as an independent observer at the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Kamaldinov informed about the achievements of our country in creating the most favorable legislative conditions for doing business, and also told the success stories of Canadian companies already operating in Kazakhstan.
Following the results of the event, Canadian companies were invited to participate in the Kazakh-Canadian business forum, which will be held on March 5, 2023 at the site of the International Mining Conference "Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada" in Toronto.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2023, 16:18 33991
Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan - EU special envoy
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
According to EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, Kazakhstan actively allocates grants and scholarships to the Afghan youth in the education field, with some of them distributed through UNDP and EU systems, Kazinform reports.
The Belgian capital played host to the 3rd meeting of Central Asian and EU special envoys for Afghanistan.
According to Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Kazakhstan plays a great role in supporting Afghanistan.
We know that your country actively supports Afghanistan, which is part of the dialogue on security with the Central Asian countries," said Terhi Hakala.
EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also pointed out the EU’s considerable assistance to the Afghan people, carried out in keeping with the international humanitarian law and principles.
Stressing that the Taliban restricted women’s work at NGOs, Nikalasson said that women make up around 30-40 per cent of the personnel of the NGOs providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. He added that the assistance as well as observance of humanitarian commitments will continue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.01.2023, 10:34 41071
Kazakh - U.S. Human Rights Dialogue holds 2nd meeting
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and the United States held the second meeting of the annual High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms, co-chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The parties discussed in a constructive way the implementation of the program of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on further democratization of the political system and strengthening the constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights. The U.S. side reaffirmed its full support for the implementation of large-scale reforms of the Head of State.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue a productive engagement in the area of human rights and adopted a Joint Statement.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.01.2023, 13:34 47511
Kazakhstan and Estonia intend to strengthen transport cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Mr. Kaupo Läanerand
Tell a friendAmbassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Mr. Kaupo Läanerand. During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Estonian cooperation, as well as the upcoming visit of the Estonian delegation to Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and measures aimed to improve the investment climate. In turn, K. Läanerand expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation with Kazakhstan and deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics industry. Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further joint actions in order to intensify bilateral trade and economic contacts. Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.01.2023, 11:02 47341
30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko had a series of bilateral meetings with senior representatives of European Union institutions in Brussels today.
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU (2 February), the main goal of the meetings was to review the whole range of Kazakhstan-EU relations in light of the changing international situation and the implementation of agreements following the visit by President of the European Council Charles Michel to Astana in October 2022. This visit and meetings between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen last year allowed updating the bilateral cooperation agenda and outlining concrete priority areas of enhancing the partnership in the field of economy, trade, transport, energy, "green transition" and digitalization, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service informs.
During the meetings, officials paid special attention to further steps for the effective and full implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU which covers 29 spheres of engagement. Moreover, the development of a Road Map to implement the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains is in the focus of both sides.
Mr. Vassilenko held talks with high-ranking European officials, including Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne and EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore. He also had meetings with Member of the European Parliament and its Human Rights Subcommittee Nacho Sanchez Amor, as well as with Co-rapporteur on Kazakhstan of the European Parliament Andrius Kubilius. Mr. Vassilenko underlined the high dynamics of political dialogue, active development of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, as well as engagement in the human rights dimension as factors determining the intensive nature of cooperation for the future.
The Kazakh diplomat thoroughly informed his counterparts about the progress in implementing the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan". He also informed them about the early parliamentary elections of deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament and Maslikhats on March 19 this year that ten international organizations were invited to observe the election, including the OSCE.
A detailed exchange of views on relevant issues on the international agenda took place, including the situation in and around Ukraine, and the need to minimize its negative consequences for Kazakhstan’s economy.
The European side welcomed the rich bilateral and multilateral agenda and expressed its interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and the implementation of the EPCA.
The sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue for further consolidating cooperation in light of global instability.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. The EU accounts for about half of the country’s foreign trade and foreign investments.
Trade turnover in January - November 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 increased by 28.8 % and reached $36.4 billion (exports - $29.9 bn, imports - $6.5 bn).
In the first nine months of 2022, the inflow of foreign direct investment from the EU increased by 10 % compared to the same period of 2021 ($7.7 bn) and amounted to $8.5 bn.
Overall, there are more than 6,000 EU member states companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
31.01.2023, 12:59New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named 31.01.2023, 15:412166CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan 31.01.2023, 11:141851Kazakhstan to launch new Astana-Chelyabinsk route 31.01.2023, 09:281371Hungarian companies keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan 31.01.2023, 19:13966Kazakhstan offers condolences to Pakistan over mosque blast 26.01.2023, 15:3674586Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 11:0474136Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 26.01.2023, 10:2166931Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President 27.01.2023, 09:5864001Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 27.01.2023, 10:2363876Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3674586Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 11:0474136Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 20.01.2023, 16:1072201OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan 09.01.2023, 15:4767696Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis 26.01.2023, 10:2166931Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President