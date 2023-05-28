This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing
Kazakh-Belarus Inter-Ministerial Consultations were Held in Astana
China increases flights between Xi'an, Central Asian nations
Central Asia is known as the heart of Asia and is key for the Belt and Road Initiative. China has great potential and broad prospects for cooperation in various fields in this region," Sun said. "The CAAC is playing a strategic supporting role, serving as a bridge in economic, trade and cultural exchanges, and it actively promotes cooperation and exchanges with the five Central Asian countries."
China-Central Asia ties help region stability
Belarusian automaker MAZ featured at Kazakhstan Machinery Fair
Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field
Kazakhstan attends 4th Central Asia-China Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of our regional dialogue and is ready to actively cooperate for the implementation of specific projects and programs," Nurtleu said. "Trade and economic cooperation is one of the cornerstones of mutually beneficial partnership and the Central Asian countries have sufficient potential to progressively increase exports to China," he added.
Kazakhstan and S Korea debate consular coop issues
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
