Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Met with U.S. Trade Mission

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the ceremony of unveiling the report of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024 for Asian countries. Representatives of international copyright offices, the diplomatic corps and international organizations attended the event organized by the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan with the support of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev, Assistant Director General of WIPO Marco Aleman, Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Azamat Eskaraev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiev, as well as heads of the corporate sector, international experts and representatives of international organizations attended the event.





Opening the ceremony, Koishybayev noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the innovative development and digital technologies.





The Government is currently working to achieve all the tasks set by the President. I am sure that such platforms allow us to exchange views on the future of innovative development and introduce new approaches to stimulate innovation at the regional level," said the Deputy Prime Minister.





In his welcoming speech, Aleman stressed that the GII is more than a guide to innovative development: "It is a powerful tool to support innovative solutions and boost the economic growth of the participating countries. Kazakhstan demonstrates great potential in the field of innovation, which is also the reason for holding our event here in Astana today."





In his speech, Kuantyrov informed that Kazakhstan took 78th place among 133 countries of the world, improving the rating by three positions.





Despite global geo-economic uncertainty and stagnation of foreign direct investment flows, Kazakhstan has shown positive results, including by increasing capital inflows into the country’s economy (+5 positions in "Investments"), creating favorable conditions for business development ("Business development level" +9 positions), due to transformations in the institutional environment and targeted actions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to introduce innovations into the economy," the Deputy Minister noted.





He added that this progress is considered "as a sign of investor confidence" and confirmed his "commitment to creating a favorable business ecosystem" that will contribute to the successful accession of Kazakhstan to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).





The presentation of the GII 2024 results revealed the need for investments in scientific research and technology, which is especially important in a rapidly changing global economy. The ceremony was a useful platform for informing about the activities of WIPO, sharing experiences and discussing promising projects in Asia. The focus was on patent regulation, support for startups and scientific research.





On the sidelines of the event, a bilateral meeting was held between Kuantyrov and Aleman to discuss further plans for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WIPO. The Deputy Minister invited the Director General of WIPO Tang to the Astana International Forum, which is scheduled for June 2025.