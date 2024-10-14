Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Met with U.S. Trade Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with the delegation of the U.S. Trade Mission, headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia David De Falco and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding strategic cooperation with the United States, focusing on developing trade and economic ties and deepening investment cooperation.
The U.S. House of Representatives is our key partner in maintaining a constant dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan and U.S. business. Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, our country maintains positive dynamics in all key indicators of economic development. We are the largest economy in Central Asia, accounting for more than 60% of the region’s GDP. Our country aims to remain a stable and safe place to attract foreign investment. In turn, thanks to the international presence of the Chamber, you can help strengthen Kazakhstan’s voice on global economic platforms, increasing our recognition as a rapidly developing market," the Deputy Minister noted.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov informed the American partners about the latest initiatives and key economic reforms in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the country’s commitment to the gradual modernization of strategic industries. The Deputy Minister noted the importance of the active participation of American companies in increasing bilateral cooperation in the field of geological exploration to create sustainable supply chains of critical minerals, as well as in such industries as agriculture, finance, IT, energy, transport and logistics.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce can facilitate the creation of partnerships aimed at developing human capital through the promotion of educational exchanges, skills training, and capacity-building programs between American and Kazakh institutions, especially in the IT sector. This will help prepare the Kazakh workforce with the necessary skills to meet the growing needs of strategic industries such as IT, agriculture, and green energy while benefiting American companies by forming a more qualified local labor market," the Deputy Minister said.
The delegation included representatives of such prominent companies as Amway, Apple, Baker Hughes, Bechtel, Chevron, Citibank, Eurasia Group Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil, Freedom Holding Corp., General Motors, Global Data Risk, John Deere, Leidos, Mayer Brown, Medtronic, Meta Inc, Visa, Wolt, etc. The delegation arrived in Kazakhstan following the meetings within the framework of the working visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to New York.
At the end of the meeting, Kuantyrov invited representatives of American companies to implement joint investment projects in Kazakhstan and participate in the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investments, which will be held on November 1 this year in Astana.
