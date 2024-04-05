Enhancing Cultural Ties is a Key Focus of Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, held a meeting with the Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division of Pakistan, Hasan Nasir Jamy, congratulating him on his appointment and wishing him success in his new role, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Ambassador Kistafin emphasized especially on the importance of developing cooperation in the field of culture, aiming to increase mutual understanding between our societies, and resulting in favourable strengthening relations between two countries across various sectors.





The Ambassador briefed on ongoing cultural initiatives, notably highlighting the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of culture signed during the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission in Astana on December 20-21, 2023.





Kazakh diplomat extended invitations to participate in events hosted during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the 5th World Nomad Games.





In response, Secretary Hasan Nasir Jamy expressed keen interest in the development of cooperation and practical actions on the Memorandum signed in December 2023, while suggesting to organize negotiations at the level of respective ministries of culture and between authorized organizations. Thanking for the invitations, Hasan Nasir Jamy affirmed Pakistan’s active participation in upcoming events in Kazakhstan.