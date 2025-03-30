This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Met with the Leadership of Çalık Holding
relevant news
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania
Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation
Preparations for the Central Asia-European Union Summit Discussed at the Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat
Armenian Foreign Minister Arrives on First Official Visit to Astana
Armenia is a reliable political, trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, and Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing progressively, without any problems, with a constructive approach and readiness to take into account each other’s interests. I express readiness for the closest cooperation for the realization of all agreements for the benefit of the two peoples," Minister Nurtleu said.
Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
At present, relations between our countries are experiencing their best period and serve as a model. As good neighbors and reliable partners, we have managed to build truly multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to President of Egypt
Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico
