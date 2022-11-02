This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital
relevant news
Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN
It is no coincidence that dombra is depicted on the postage stamp, since the Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kui has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. We welcome Kazakhstan's actions on sustainable development throughout these thirty years. The issue of the commemorative postage stamp serves as a symbol of raising public awareness of a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and commitment to sustainable development goals," UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?
Indeed, we see many foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation today. We have compiled a list of the largest foreign companies, their number exceeds 300 now. We have informed them about the possibilities of working in Kazakhstan. Some of them have already made a positive decision and have relocated their offices to our country. I mean InDriver, Fortescue, Marubeni," the Prime Minister said.
We are talking about the transfer of production and their regional offices. Everything depends on what decisions these foreign companies make, to some extent they will be relocated, what volume of production they want to have in Kazakhstan, or whether they want to open a regional office. Our objective is to attract their production capacities to the territory of Kazakhstan as much as possible," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan
Kazakhstan performs 490 flights a week to 112 destinations in 28 countries of the world," deputy head of the transport committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Kasym Tlepov told the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Lithuania keen on interregional coop with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
01.11.2022, 11:37Kazakh universities to open branches abroad 01.11.2022, 16:113991Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan 01.11.2022, 17:433906Kazakh PM calls SCO nations to join forces to ensure food security 01.11.2022, 10:491006Astana takes 1st place in Global Green Finance Index 01.11.2022, 14:28906Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend 28.10.2022, 17:4543871Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack 28.10.2022, 15:3835701CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere 28.10.2022, 15:0332916CIS executive committee studies opportunities for rapprochement with other countries 28.10.2022, 14:3632866Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov 28.10.2022, 13:2032621Bishkek to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Governments 28.10.2022, 17:4543871Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack 22.10.2022, 15:4040531Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations 22.10.2022, 14:2040486Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad 22.10.2022, 19:4840296Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk 22.10.2022, 20:3840296Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day