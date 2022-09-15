Система Orphus

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar to attend Religious Leaders' Congress in Kazakhstan

12.09.2022, 15:15 4451
His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders will lead a high-level delegation to the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan to attend the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which will take place on 14 and 15 September 2022 under the theme, "The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period," WAM reports.
 
The Grand Imam’s visit comes after an official invitation from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend and participate in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and deliver a speech in its opening ceremony. The Grand Imam will also meet various senior public and religious officials in the central Asian nation during his visit.
 
Along with meeting the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace in Nur-Sultan, the Grand Imam will also meet His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church who is also set to participate in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
 
The Grand Imam is also scheduled to visit a number of major landmarks in Kazakhstan including the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the largest mosque in Central Asia. His Eminence will lead Dhuhur prayers at the mosque with other Islamic delegations in attendance.
 
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam is set to participate in the 20th meeting of the general secretariat of the congress, which will take place on Tuesday 13 September. Judge Abdelsalam is set to deliver a speech at the meeting to encourage the promotion of coexistence and human fraternity among followers of different religions.
 
The 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is set to be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan on 14 - 15 September 2022. The event will be attended by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders alongside 108 other religious and world leaders from 60 different countries. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan may become significant part of work on ensuring accord in the world - UN Deputy Secretary-General

14.09.2022, 17:31 871
Kazakhstan may be a significant part of the work to ensure accord around the world, Miguel Angel Martinez, UN Deputy Secretary-General, told the 7th Congress Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
He also added that the significant changes in the geopolitical landscape as well as the tendency towards unipolarity, separation based on religion and ethnicity lead to a gap between the West and the rest of the world.
 
The UN Deputy Secretary-General said that the Alliance of Civilizations works on building bridges between different parts of the world. Kazakhstan may become an important and significant part of this work and undertaking to ensure accord and peace all around the world, Miguel Angel Martinez said.
 
Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital.
 
Kazakhstan is model of peace and accord, says OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

14.09.2022, 17:07 931
OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov delivered his speech at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his speech, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities reminded that over 10 years ago, the Astana Declaration was adopted at the OSCE Summit held in the Kazakh capital. It remains the only Declaration to be adopted by popular vote to this date.
 

The Astana Declaration expresses the OSCE member States’ intention to create an indivisible safety community in the Euro-Atlantic region based on common values. It also highlights that additional efforts should be made to fight discrimination and intolerability as well as support dialogue for peace," said Abdrakhmanov.

 
According to him, tolerability is the key for resolving conflicts and building a just society.
 
He went on to say that it’s time to work hand in hand taking into account the importance of religions, religious leaders in the political and social development of the world and mankind in the post-pandemic period.
 

Kazakhstan is the model of tolerance, peace, and accord in Central Asia and beyond. The Kazakhstani people play a significant role in create a multinational and multi-religious country. Diversity is seen as the tool to achieve unity," said the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

 
Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital. 
 
Muslim World League secretary-general highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s peace consolidation efforts

14.09.2022, 16:36 996
Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League, described the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan as historic, Kazinform reports.
 

It is a great honor for me on behalf of the Muslim World League, its councils, academies, and world structures to take part in this historic forum of leaders of the world and traditional legions, first of all, to highly appreciate great and thank-worthy efforts of Kazakhstan led by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen peace in the world and national communities through such an important and viable mechanism such as religious diplomacy," Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said. He added that diplomacy pursues common religious and human values.

 
As is known the majority of conflicts and wars in human history occurred as a result of ideas ascribed to religions. He stressed these religions actually expressed just the strivings of their authors.
 
He mentioned that we all know that in human history to this day there are errors in ideas and judgments, resulting in negative and sometimes dangerous consequences. The key reason is distancing from each other which leads to fear and anxiety and the abyss.
 
Religious Congress turns into global dialogue platform, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs

14.09.2022, 16:17 1066
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Shaikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, the President’s press service reports.
 
The Head of State underlined the importance of participation of the representatives of Saudi Arabia, the country where the holiest cities of Islam, Mecca, and Medina, are located.
 
The Minister highlighted that the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions turned into an influential platform for global dialogue.
 
During the meeting, the sides debated prospects for further strengthening humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Israel is one of important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East

14.09.2022, 16:10 1141
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, and Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The President thanked them for their participation in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and their active support of Kazakhstan’s initiative.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that Israel is one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. The countries foster trade and economic cooperation and strengthen consistently cultural and spiritual ties.
 
David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef noted that Kazakhstan adheres to strengthening interfaith dialogue, always favors freedom of faith, and may set a bright example for other nations.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan, China sign inter-governmental agrt on joint management of water intake facility on Sumbe River

14.09.2022, 15:37 1301
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan and China have signed an inter-governmental agreement on joint management and exploitation of the water intake structure on the Sumbe River, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.
 
From the Kazakh side the document was signed by Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Aliya Shalabekova, and From the Chinese side – by Deputy Minister of Water Resources Tian Xuebin.
 
Signing of the document will let rationally use the water resources of the Sumbe River and improve the water intake process for agricultural needs in Raimbek district of Almaty region.
 
Addressing the Kazakh side, Tian Xuebin noted that signing of the Agreement will give a strong impulse to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the context of rational and fair usage of trans-border rivers’ resources. 
 
We need unbiased information – Foreign Minister on situation at Azerbaijan-Armenia border

14.09.2022, 15:16 1291
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the possibility of sending Kazakhstan’s military servicemen to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border as part of the CSTO contingent.
 
The Minister said that this issue is not yet on agenda.
 
He said that at yesterday’s extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Security Council, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had informed the CSTO leaders of the situation at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.
 

We wanted to receive unbiased information, because different information comes from both sides. For this reason, the heads of state decided that the CSTO Secretary General shall leave for the conflict area to get full vision of the situation and inform the leaders," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said to journalists.

 

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia have not demarkated their borders, therefore it is hard to talk about any violation of the border," he added.

 

The foremost task now is to revive the Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for border delimitation and demarcation. We are ready to share our experience, as we have demarcated our border along the entire perimeter of the land and even sea border. We have completed the border delimitation process almost with all neighboring countries except for Russia. Probably it will take us another 2 or 3 years to finish the demarcation process with the Russian side," he said.

 
Source: kazinform
 
Pope Francis wishes Kazakhstan to open new path towards peace

14.09.2022, 14:07 1361
Images | t.me/bort_01
Pope Francis addressed the participants of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders being held presently in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Brothers and sisters, this is how I would like to greet you. In the name of fraternity that unites us as children of the same Heaven," the Pontiff said.
 

We are in the land through which large caravans have passed for many centuries. In these areas, thanks to the Great Silk Road, numerous stories, ideas, beliefs entwined," Pope Francis noted.

 

Let Kazakhstan once again become a land of meetings for those living at a distance from each other. Let it open a new path for meetings, based on human relations: respect and sincerity. The new path of fraternity which will bring us to peace," the Pontiff added. 

 
