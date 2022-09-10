Система Orphus

Head of State sends telegram of condolences to King Charles III

09.09.2022, 13:23 536
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to King Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.
 
The Head of State on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf offered the sincerest condolences, words of support and sympathy to King Charles III, the British Royal Family and all Britons.
 
President Tokayev emphasized that over the course of her unprecedented 70 years of reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an outstanding leader and a symbol of unity and resilience of the great British nation at times of peace of war.
 

Under her wise stewardship, graciousness and inspiring guidance, the United Kingdom has been consistently progressing towards yet more stable, diverse and prosperous society, while being a frontrunner in promoting international security and sustainable development. I am convinced that her remarkable integrity, dignity and incredible achievements will continue inspiring millions of people around the world, and her tremendous legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the younger generations", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev writes in his letter. 

 
Kazakhstan joins Int’l Committee on Military Medicine as observer

09.09.2022, 16:35 351
Images | gov.kz
The Republic of Kazakhstan was officially admitted to the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) as an observing member. The candidacy of our country was supported by all 119 member states of this intergovernmental organization, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
In 2022, on the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, the nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly with the Ministry of Defense worked on the submission of application for membership of our country in the IADM, which was positively reviewed by the organization’s member states at its congress held in Brussels between September 5 and 9.
 
Welcoming the delegation of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the 44th World Congress of ICMM David J. Smith expressed trust that the nation’s military medical service can contribute meaningfully to the international cooperation in the field of military medicine.
 
In his turn, speaking at the meeting Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan stated that the observing member status provides the Kazakh specialists with opportunities to participate in all the activities of the ICMM aimed at raising the professional level of the military medicine services of the member states and will be a useful platform for exchanging relevant practices in this important sphere.
 
The ICMM was established in 1921 to strengthen cooperation between the medical services of armed forces worldwide. In accordance with the Committee’s statute and the historical tradition, Belgium is the seat of the organization’s secretary general. This international organization works closely with the UN, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The main objectives of the organization are to maintain and strengthen ties of professional cooperation between the military medical services of all states; promoting research activities; holding training courses on issues of interest for military medicine, in particular, advanced training courses for young officers of medical services of the armed forces, etc.
 
In Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces there is a multilevel system of medical care, which ensures the realization of the rights of servicemen to protection of their health and receiving quality medical care. Currently, military medicine in Kazakhstan is represented by 20 military medical institutions and more than 130 medical units.
 
1st ministerial meeting of Central Asia and GCC held

09.09.2022, 14:26 446
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the first ministerial meeting in the format "Central Asia + Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf" (GCC). The Cooperation Council includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
During the meeting, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed the state and prospects of interregional cooperation, as well as topical international issues.
 
In his speech, Minister Tileuberdi noted the active political dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and the Persian Gulf, including in multilateral formats, and invited the Gulf countries to increase cooperation in such areas as agriculture, trade, information technology, energy, transport and transit. He informed about the preparations for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the VI CICA Summit.
 
As a result of the meeting, a joint action plan for strategic dialogue and cooperation for 2023-2027 was adopted, which covers the spheres of political dialogue and security, economic and investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
On the sidelines of the event, the Minister held separate bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Ahmad Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Badr Bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Siroddjin Mukhriddin and Secretary General of the GCC Naif Hajraf.
 
Kazakhstan and Qatar to raise flight frequency

07.09.2022, 13:59 3631
Head of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with president of the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri and Qatar’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdelaziz bin Sultan Al-Rumaihi, the Telegram Channel of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.
 
During the meeting, the sides debated bilateral cooperation issues in the sphere of civil aviation, including raising the frequency of flights and destinations between the two nations, training and enhancing the skills of the aircraft community, and attracting Qatari investments in Kazakhstan.
 
As of today, Qatar Airways performs Doha-Almaty flights four times a week. The company plans to fly between Doha and Nur-Sultan next year.
 
Besides, the parties discussed the forthcoming 41st session of the ICAO Assembly, scheduled for September 27-October 7. 
 
Competition in honor of Baiturssynov’s 150th anniversary held in Tallinn

07.09.2022, 12:12 3711
Images | gov.kz
A competition of masters of artistic reading was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the famous Kazakh public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov, with the participation of the local Kazakh diaspora.
 
The contestants competed in reading poems by famous authors, composing monologues and playing musical compositions. The jury evaluated the performances based on the expressiveness of the voice, the complexity of the chosen work, and the mastery of the musical instrument. The winners were awarded valuable prizes in form of souvenirs in the national style, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.
 
The objectives of the competition were to popularize the creative heritage of Kazakh writers, strengthen national unity and foster patriotism, increase public interest in national culture and art, and develop a culture of reading among youth.
 
Participants and spectators of the competition noted the importance of holding such events to expand the scope of the state language and maintain cultural ties with Kazakhstan. As the head of the "Atameken" Kazakh Society in Estonia Aidynai Bukharbayeva noted, "the event not only strengthened interest in the native language but also aroused a desire to study the work of well-known figures of national culture".

Kazakh Embassy to donate funds raised at Festival in the Netherlands to Kostanay

06.09.2022, 16:14 5531
Kazakhstan took part in the Festival of Embassies in The Hague, the Netherlands, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Cultural expositions of 55 nations, including Kazakhstan, were featured at the Festival held last weekend in The Hague.
 
The diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands assembled the national yurt to present national apparel, music instruments, cuisine, and arts and crafts.
 
Those present expressed intent to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.
 
Notably, the Embassy staff will donate the funds raised at the Festival and their one-day earnings to help those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region. 
 
New Kazakhstan offers new opportunities for economic relations – Palestinian Ambassador

01.09.2022, 17:28 11741
Images | enu.kz
Many reforms announced by the Kazakh President on March 16, 2022, have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Palestine welcomes and supports the programs of political modernization of the Kazakh President. Many of us were present on March 16 when the Kazakh President for the first time announced the significant reforms aimed at further transformation of the country. From my own knowledge, many reforms have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country", said the ambassador.

 
He went on to note that the new reforms and initiatives will facilitate further strengthening of political and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and other countries.
 
Montaser Abu Zeid expressed hope that New Kazakhstan reflecting the reforms and recent constitutional changes will offer new opportunities for political, economic, and humanitarian relations.
 
Earlier Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the two chambers of parliament. 
 
Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan

31.08.2022, 15:25 12906
Upon instruction of the Head of State Kazakh government is to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of $400 thousand to Pakistan hit by downpours and floods resulting in multiple deaths, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
1,033 people, including 343 children, have so far died as a result of the natural disasters. Around 35 million people were left homeless and without food.
 
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Pakistani colleague due to the deaths caused by the floods. 
 
Kazakhstan hands over humanitarian aid to Afghan people affected by earthquake

31.08.2022, 13:39 12966
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstani diplomats handed over humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people affected by the devastating earthquake in the southeast provinces to the officials of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) at the UN Logistics Center in Termez, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The UN officials expressed their gratitude to the Kazakh President and Government for the contestant and systemic humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
 
Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with UNAMA, highlighted the special role of Kazakhstan in reducing the negative impact on the residents of Afghanistan given the current conditions and the difficult social and political and social situation in the country in general.
 
The humanitarian cargo is set to be delivered and distributed among the UN structural units across Afghanistan.
 
As a result of the devastating earthquake and floods in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Afghanistan over 1,900 people died and more than 2,000 were injured. Houses and infrastructure facilities were left destroyed and damaged. Crops and pastures were affected. 
 
