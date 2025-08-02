This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Prospects of Cooperation with Romania Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and VEON Discuss Deepening Partnership in Digitalization
Kazakhstan is prioritizing the digital transformation of its economy, and we are interested in expanding cooperation with international companies that bring experience, technology, and scale. VEON is one such partner: the company has already made significant investments in the development of Beeline Kazakhstan, becoming one of the largest private investors in the ICT sector. We see great potential for further expansion, both in urban and rural areas. We are ready to support the implementation of new projects, including 5G deployment, development of data centers, and digital platforms," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST Expand Investor Support at AIFC Platform
We see the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services - from visa assistance to investment consulting," noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Strengthen Economic and Investment Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Austria Confirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Reaffirmed Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Relations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the European Union are Committed to Further Developing Strategic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
01.08.2025, 16:43Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders to enhance combat potential of Armed Forces 01.08.2025, 18:221916New direct flight launched between Almaty and Beijing 01.08.2025, 13:581866Kazakhstan launches Center for Combating Disinformation 01.08.2025, 14:371731Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025 01.08.2025, 14:401671Key goal of transport policy is to boost air service, Kazakh President 29.07.2025, 12:1817901Kazakhstan reports unemployment rate at 4.6% in H1 2025 29.07.2025, 11:2717711Kazakhstan receives 10.2 bln cubic meters of water from China in 6 months 28.07.2025, 19:5117441President Tokayev congratulates Aigerim Altynbek on her win in international opera contest 29.07.2025, 08:0617326Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport 29.07.2025, 09:4516086Additional rescue teams and militaries deployed to search for missing helicopter in Almaty region 03.07.2025, 22:38179021Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization 04.07.2025, 23:57177651Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi 03.07.2025, 21:40169601New direct air route links China's Xi'an with Kazakhstan's Shymkent 07.07.2025, 20:47160791Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ 04.07.2025, 09:15Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects160346Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects