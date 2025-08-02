Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Monika Iversen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-German cooperation, as well as coordinated the schedule of upcoming events.





The parties commended the substantive political dialogue and the active contacts in the trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including in the fields of education, science, industrial development, agriculture, and water resource management.





Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding the horizons of cooperation between Astana and Berlin in both bilateral and multilateral formats.