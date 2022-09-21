Система Orphus

Kazakh-US cooperation needs new impetus, says KISS Head

19.09.2022, 14:39 4031
Kazakh-US cooperation needs new impetus, says KISS Head
Images | kisi.kz
According to Yerkin Tukumov, the head of the Kazakhstani Institute of Strategic Studies (KISS), Kazakh-US cooperation holds great potential weather in political, humanitarian, or economic areas, Kazinform reports.
 
In Tukumov’s words, Kazakhstan has established good relations with the US in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres since independence. The country continues developing its relations with the US mostly for its national interests.
 
The US remains among Kazakhstan’s top investment foreign partner, with many key American transnational corporations operating in the Kazakh market.
 
As for the Kazakh-US political cooperation, the speaker believes that high-level visits should better the quality of bilateral relations.
 

Our relations need to be taken to a new, higher level. Strategic relations between the two countries should be developed," he said.

 
Earlier Tukumov said that ways to improve the UN as the only international global organization responsible that the international safety rules are observed will be debated. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh Embassy in Brussels participates in European Heritage Days

20.09.2022, 11:17 1241
Kazakh Embassy in Brussels participates in European Heritage Days
Images | gov.kz
As part of the European Heritage Days on the third weekend of September, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium opened its doors to residents and guests of the Brussels capital region, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
Walking along the fence of the diplomatic mission’s premises, visitors can get acquainted with large photographs representing the views of nature and cities of Kazakhstan, and the lives of compatriots as seen by prominent Kazakh photographers. Hundreds of people who came during the last two days could inspect the decorations of a Kazakh yurt and the exhibition reflecting the rich culture and diverse landscapes of our country, listen to the sound of our essential national musical instrument dombra, or take photos wearing Kazakh national costumes. Photos of famous compatriots – boxer Gennady Golovkin and singer Dimash Kudaibergen were also in presence. The embassy’s guests enjoyed the Kazakhs’ hospitality and the nice tastes of our traditional cuisine.
 
The visitors, among whom there were also Belgian politicians, entrepreneurs, and diplomats, inquired about the peculiarities of musical culture, the tourist potential of the country, and opportunities for establishing and strengthening business contacts with Kazakh partners. Some visitors admitted they became interested in Kazakhstan through following the recent state visit of the Pope to Astana to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and noted the relevance of such initiatives aimed at strengthening the culture of dialogue and mutual understanding in the modern world.
 
The Kazakh Embassy in Brussels for the first time took part in the European Heritage Days, celebrated annually on the third weekend of September, and is continuing its active work towards raising awareness among the host country’s residents of the rich culture, tourism and investment potential of Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh delegation attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

19.09.2022, 16:59 3856
Kazakh delegation attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Chairman of the Upper Chamber of Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev joined the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the instruction of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.
 
The Senate Speaker also attended the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in the Westminster Hall and left an entry in the official book of condolences on behalf of Kazakhstan, noting that the Queen was the outstanding leader and the symbol of unity and stability of the British nation with her exceptional generosity, dignity, and accomplishments will continue inspiring millions around the world.
 
A meeting took place between Maulen Ashimbayev and King Charles III, during which the former offered condolences on behalf of the Kazakh Head of State as well as informed about the decision to name one of the squares in the Central Park in Astana after Queen Elizabeth II.
 
Around two thousand gusts, including the members of the Royal Family, Heads of State and Government, diplomats, and public reps took part in the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days

19.09.2022, 12:45 4136
Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days
Images | gov.kz
The Cultural Heritage Days of Belgium took place last weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
It is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the spectacular cultural heritage of Brussels.
 
Notable, the foreign embassies for the first time ever took part in the event.
 
The Kazakh Embassy held a photo exhibition featuring picturesque landscapes of Kazakhstan, contemporary buildings, and well-known sportsmen. Besides, there was an exhibition of national clothes, and national cuisine. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

NASA representatives arrive at Baikonur over first cross flight aboard Soyuz

19.09.2022, 09:46 4276
NASA representatives arrive at Baikonur over first cross flight aboard Soyuz
Images | tass.com
A US delegation with NASA representatives has arrived at Baikonur, ahead of the first cross flight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, the Roscosmos press service told journalists on Sunday.
 

A US delegation has arrived at Baikonur to participate in the events of the first cross flight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft - they are representatives of NASA and relatives of astronaut Frank Rubio," the press service said. The NASA delegation is led by Kenneth Bowersox, the state corporation specified, TASS reports.

 
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was on Sunday installed on Launch Pad 31 (Vostok) of the Baikonur Space Center.
 
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will blast off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 16:54 Moscow time on September 21. The spacecraft’s crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. Their space mission is to last 188 days, until March 28. The spacecraft will also carry about 120 kilograms of payload.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev sees Pope Francis off at airport in Nur-Sultan

15.09.2022, 18:42 19431
Images | akorda.kz
Pope Francis has concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally saw off Pope Francis at the capital's airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
In memory of his stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Pontiff Kazakh national musical instrument dombra.
 

The Kazakh people are especially grateful to you for the fact that you spoke very warmly about our culture, especially about dombra. Now all mass media are quoting your words. Everyone says that the Pope is the best promoter of Kazakh culture, and, in particular, our national instrument of dombra. Now it is very popular among youth and children. And after your words, I think the interest in dombra will be shown not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad," President Tokayev said.

 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev presents dombra to Pope Francis

15.09.2022, 18:22 19521
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gifted Pope Francis the Kazakh national musical instrument – the dombra, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

In memory of the stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Pope Francis the dombra," reads the statement.

 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Declaration of VII Congress of World Religions’ Leaders to be distributed as official document of 77th UNGA session

15.09.2022, 16:28 19601
Declaration of VII Congress of World Religions’ Leaders to be distributed as official document of 77th UNGA session
The declaration adopted at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be distributed as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Jo Bailey Wells, Special Representative of the Anglican Church, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Special Representative of the Anglican Church Jo Bailey Wells, said that the declaration adopted by a majority of the Congress’ delegates will be passed to governments, political leaders, religious figures around the world, appropriate regional and international organizations, civil society institutions, as well as religious associations and leading experts.
 
She went on to say that the declaration will be distributed as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
 
In her words, the principles laid out in the declaration could be taken into account when taking political solutions, in legislative norms, educational programs, and mass media in all interested countries. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place in 2025

15.09.2022, 15:21 19651

The next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2025," Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

 

The Congress secretariat debated the timing of the next VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Those present suggested holding it in 2025. The corresponding proposal was submitted to the declaration," Ashimbayev said at the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

 
As earlier reported, the final declaration will be adopted following the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
 
Bishop of Dorking, Dr. Jo Wells made it public.
 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work in Nur-Sultan on September 14. The key theme is the Role of leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read