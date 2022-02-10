Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliev met with President of Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliev met the President of the Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen (VNO-NCW), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, Zhumagaliyev informed his interlocutor about the complete stabilization of the situation after the "January tragedy" in Almaty, measures taken by the country's leadership to strengthen social protection, structural reforms, as well as the inviolability of the rights of Dutch and foreign investors in Kazakhstan.

The VNO-NCW head expressed satisfaction with the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan and the commitment of the Kazakh side to international obligations in the field of investment, taking into account the position of the Netherlands as the leading foreign investor in Kazakhstan (about $100 billion).

In the light of the final formation of a new coalition Government of the Netherlands, organizational and substantive issues of the planned visit of representatives of the Dutch business to Kazakhstan, headed by the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Netherlands were considered.

At the end of the meeting I.Taisen was handed over translated into Dutch Abay's book "Words of Wisdom" ("Boek van Overdenkingen").

Reference: VNO-NCW is the largest Dutch federation of employers comprising more than 185,000 enterprises in various economic sectors. The Confederation is informally called "the voice of Dutch business" representing the common interests of local businesses both at home and abroad and providing various services to its members.