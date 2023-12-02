Kazakh Foreign Minister Paid Official Visit to Serbia

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Belgrade. Bilateral talks with First Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign Policy and Security and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić were held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Foreign ministers discussed the current state and promising areas of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as active cooperation within international organizations based on mutual support.





Sides also exchanged views on topical aspects of the regional and international agenda.





Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that a constructive dialogue has been established between our countries at the level of heads of state. "Serbia is a friendly country and a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to strengthening comprehensive Kazakh-Serbian cooperation," said Nurtleu.





In turn, Dacic confirmed Belgrade’s intention to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a key partner for Serbia in Central Asia. "This visit will undoubtedly give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust," stressed Serbian minister.





During the negotiations, the main focus was made on the broadening of trade, economic and investment ties. The positive dynamics of the growth of bilateral trade turnover was noted, which by the end of 2022 increased 3 times and reached 73.8 million US dollars.





Minister Nurtleu drew attention to the need to diversify the structure of mutual trade and expressed interest in the transfer of technologies and best practices of Serbia in the field of agriculture.





In this regard, the parties agreed to more actively use the opportunities of the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia, the mechanisms of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Serbian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as interaction between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Serbia.





In addition, the foreign ministers stressed the importance of further development of cultural and humanitarian ties, which is facilitated by the current agreement on visa-free regime for citizens of both countries.





Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to further dynamic development of the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Serbian relations.





On the same day, Kazakh Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Defense of Serbia Miloš Vučević. The interlocutors comprehensively and thoroughly discussed issues and prospects of cooperation in the military-technical sphere.





Following the talks in Belgrade, an agreement on military-technical cooperation was signed between the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia, as well as interoffice memorandums on cooperation in the field of culture and sports.





The parties expressed hope that the signed documents will create a legal basis and the necessary mechanisms for the practical implementation of promising joint projects.