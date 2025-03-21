20.03.2025, 11:52 3396
Kazakhstan and Albania Hold First Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Tirana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Albania took place in the capital of Albania. The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, Albanian - led by Deputy Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Endrit Yzeiraj, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The sides discussed the current and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, the development of political dialog, the strengthening of trade and economic ties, as well as the expansion of investment cooperation.
The parties noted the positive dynamics and mutual trust in Kazakhstan-Albania relations, further strengthened by the historic visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Kazakhstan in September 2023 and the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tirana in 2024.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko highlighted Kazakhstan’s view of Albania as a valuable and reliable partner within the Balkan region. He also emphasized the importance of expanding the legal framework and strengthening cooperation between relevant institutions, including Kazakh Invest JSC and the Albanian Investment Development Agency (AIDA).
In order to deepen economic cooperation, the Kazakh side proposed the establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and a Business Council, allowing for the establishment of effective tools to expand bilateral interaction and attract new business initiatives.
In turn, Deputy Minister Yzeiraj underscored the significance of regular high-level interactions between the two countries’ foreign ministers, referencing their recent meetings on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council passed February 2024, the UN General Assembly last September, and other global UN events. He noted that the recent opening of the Kazakh Embassy in Albania was a crucial step in strengthening the full spectrum of relations between Astana and Tirana.
During the consultations, the parties also exchanged views on international and regional agendas, including cooperation within the UN, the OSCE, and other multilateral structures.
Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral dialogue through increased mutual visits at various levels in the near future. In this context, special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming visit of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Kazakhstan in May this year to participate in the Astana International Forum.
At the conclusion of the negotiations, the diplomats agreed on a schedule of upcoming engagements to ensure the effective implementation of all agreements reached and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining working-level contacts to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.03.2025, 18:56 3006
Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
A regular meeting of the subcommittee of the Consultative and Advisory Body "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" (hereinafter - CAB "HDDP") was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting focused on reviewing the recommendations received following the presentation of Kazakhstan’s Fourth Periodic National Report within the framework of the Universal Periodic Review (hereinafter - UPR), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting of the CAB "HDDP," co-chaired by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alua Nadirkulova, and the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, Botagoz Zhakselekova, the 294 recommendations received were presented, of which 56 were introduced for the first time by the member states of the UN Human Rights Council. These recommendations include continuing efforts to combat domestic violence, torture, ensuring inclusivity, strengthening human rights institutions and the National Preventive Mechanism, social protection of the population, especially the most vulnerable groups.
To implement the supported recommendations, it is planned to adopt an Interagency Plan for a four-year period, which will allow tracking the progress of the implementation of the adopted commitments and ensure their execution.
The participants agreed to structure the UPR recommendations in the following areas: ratification of international conventions and agreements; strengthening human rights mechanisms and cooperation with the UN; combating torture and ill-treatment; combating gender-based violence and protecting women; children’s rights; freedom of speech, media, and civil society; rights of LGBTI+ community and combating discrimination; rights of migrants, refugees, and stateless persons; economic, social, and cultural rights; access to education and healthcare; environmental protection and sustainable development; rights of persons with disabilities; combating corruption and judicial reform; rights of ethnic and religious minorities.
Overall, the agenda items were discussed in a constructive and open format. Representatives of state bodies and NGOs had the opportunity for direct exchange of views on further improving human rights protection mechanisms.
The UN Human Rights Council will approve the UPR Working Group report on Kazakhstan with recommendations from UN member states during its 59th session in June 2025.
For reference: On January 23, 2025, during the 48th session of the UPR Working Group of the UN Human Rights Council, Kazakhstan presented its report on the implementation of human rights commitments and recommendations from the previous review. The review was attended by delegations from over 100 states, which expressed their comprehensive support for the measures taken to implement democratic reforms and welcomed the adoption of concrete steps to strengthen fundamental human rights and freedoms in Kazakhstan.
The CAB "HDDP" was established in 2013 at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. The platform serves as an effective tool for promoting dialogue between the government and the civil sector. Various current issues of human rights protection are discussed at the platform with the participation of representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps (UNDP, OHCHR, OSCE, and others) as observers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2025, 13:54 3396
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States, Almurat Turganbekov, presented credentials to the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The presentation ceremony took place at the official residence of the Mexican head of state - the National Palace.
As part of the official ceremony, Ambassador Turganbekov held a brief conversation with President Sheinbaum, during which the Mexican part received warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Mexico as a key partner in Latin America.
In turn, President Sheinbaum confirmed Mexico’s serious interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The ceremony of presenting credentials was also attended by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2025, 10:49 3621
Kazakhstan and Canada Held Consular Consultations
Tell a friend
Consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Canada were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including visa processing, improvement of migration processes and prospects for cooperation in the consular sphere.
Special attention was paid to simplification of visa procedures of Canada for Kazakhstan’s citizens.
The Canadian side informed about the introduced innovations in the processing of Canadian visa, greatly facilitating the processes of consideration of applications. It was also noted that currently for the citizens of Kazakhstan the terms of consideration and issuance of visas are significantly reduced. Representatives of the Canadian side also expressed willingness to further deepen cooperation in the field of legal migration.
Following the consultations, the parties outlined concrete steps for further development of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and agreed to continue work in key and promising areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 21:00 13141
Kazakhstan Develops International Cooperation in Migration
Tell a friend
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, met with the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Arthur Erken, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the IOM, including joint efforts to prevent illegal migration and combat human trafficking.
First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin expressed his appreciation for IOM’s support of the Almaty Process, which aims to address challenges associated with mixed migration flows in Central Asia.
The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming Ministerial Conference of the Almaty Process, which will take place in Baku on April 24, 2025. During this event, Kazakhstan will officially assume the chairmanship of the process.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that, as the chair of the Almaty Process, Kazakhstan intends to strengthen regional cooperation with IOM within the framework of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development, which is currently being established in Almaty.
The Almaty Process is a regional consultative platform on refugee protection and international migration covering Central Asia. It was established in 2013. The Secretariat is located in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2025, 19:14 24596
SCO Investors Association was Launched in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s capital hosted the first meeting of the Association of Investors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The founding meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies, as well as more than 20 investment agencies and foundations of the SCO member states.
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on current and prospective areas of cooperation within the SCO, and discussed opportunities for potential investment projects in key sectors of the economy. Special attention was paid to improving the investment climate and overcoming existing barriers in this area.
As a result of the meeting, the Association’s Work Plan was adopted and the Minutes were signed.
The Investors Association was established by the decision of the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States at the Astana Summit of the Organization on July 4, 2024, and is a multilateral, consulting and expert platform for the development of the direct and portfolio investment market in the SCO format, attracting them to the priority sectors of the economies of the countries and comprehensive support of investment projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2025, 16:12 24766
Japanese Business was Invited to Invest in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
During an official visit to Japan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with representatives of business circles of the country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Minister got acquainted with the implementation of projects of Japanese companies in Kazakhstan in the field of industry, digitalization, decarbonisation, transport and logistics. Japan, which has invested more than 8 billion US dollars in the economy of Kazakhstan, is among the top ten largest investors in our country.
He also spoke in detail about the reforms being carried out in the country to create a favorable investment climate, calling on Japanese companies to invest in new sectors of the economy in Kazakhstan.
At the meeting with Akira Terakawa, Vice President of Marubeni, they discussed the company’s activities in Kazakhstan, as well as an exchange of views on improving the investment attractiveness of the economy, given the role of the company as a member of the Foreign Investment Council under the President of Kazakhstan and co-chairman of the Kazakhstan-Japan Committee on Economic Cooperation.
The discussion with Nobuhiko Murakami, Chairman of the Board of Toyota Tsusho, focused on attracting Japanese capital and innovative technologies through the implementation of joint projects in the field of digital infrastructure development and energy saving. In particular, such promising areas as the implementation of projects in the field of stabilization of electric networks, as well as potential niches for the introduction of digital infrastructure were considered.
Amy Komai, Executive Director of Komaihaltec Inc., informed about the company’s projects in Kazakhstan in the field of green energy under the JCM (Joint Crediting Mechanism). Representatives of the company will soon visit Turkestan region to develop and create an autonomous power supply system based on wind turbines.
The issues of cargo transportation from Japan to Europe through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM, Middle Corridor) were discussed in detail with Masahiro Tsutsui, President of Nissin. He expressed high interest in the realization of transport and logistics activities within the Middle Corridor, sharing his opinion on possible solutions to reduce the period of cargo transportation through this route.
During the meetings with the business community, willingness to provide the necessary assistance to Japanese business in the implementation of investment activities in Kazakhstan was expressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2025, 12:20 28696
Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership
Tell a friend
The prospects of establishing a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Romania became the key topic on the agenda of the 8th round of political consultations held today in Bucharest. The Kazakh side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, while the Romanian side was represented by State Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ana Tinca, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the course of the discussion, the diplomats addressed a broad range of issues, including the deepening of political dialogue, the strengthening of trade and economic ties, and the development of investment cooperation. In addition, they exchanged views on current issues on the global and regional agendas.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of Romania as a partner of Kazakhstan in South-Eastern Europe and the European Union as a whole. "Today we discussed joint steps to unlock the full potential of Kazakh-Romanian relations with the prospect of bringing them to the level of strategic partnership," said Vassilenko.
It is important to note that particular attention was paid to the qualitative realization of the agreements reached following the negotiations of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Romania on the margins of the UNGA (September 2023), as well as the first official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, to Bucharest (December 2023).
The parties involved engaged in discourse on the advancement of interaction within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU, in addition to the EU Strategy for Central Asia.
The matter of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries was a salient issue in the discourse, given Romania’s position as the 10th largest global trade partner. "Cooperation between our countries should not be limited only to partnership in the energy sector, there is a significant potential for development in the transportation and logistics sector within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative," said Deputy Minister Vassilenko.
In turn, Tinca emphasized that Romania attaches great importance to its partnership with Kazakhstan, an important political and economic partner of the country in Central Asia. "Bucharest is interested in expanding interaction on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including exchange of the highest and high-level visits, regional security, development of trade corridors, as well as expanding cooperation in energy, defense and agriculture," the Romanian diplomat said.
During the meeting with Florin Spătaru, State Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the Romanian Prime Minister’s Office, the sides agreed to continue implementing concrete steps to deepen the transport, logistics and energy cooperation, including projects in the nuclear field.
At a meeting held on the same day with the State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Energy, Pavel Nițulescu, Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted that Kazakhstan, as one of the world’s leading exporters of oil and gas, considers Bucharest a strategic partner in Europe for the supply of energy carriers and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects aimed at realizing the principles of the "green" economy. Nițulescu emphasised that Romania is interested in long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan, which plays an important role in ensuring the country’s energy security.
Prospects for cooperation in the banking and financial sector, as well as securing KazMunayGas International’s interests in tax matters, were important topics of the talks with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Romania, Raduly Kalman.
During talks with Titus Corlățean, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Parliament’s Senate, the two sides agreed to intensify interparliamentary dialogue at the level of foreign affairs committees and friendship groups. It was underlined that the legislative bodies of both countries play an important role in developing not only political dialogue but also trade, economic and humanitarian relations.
In general, the talks in Bucharest confirmed the high level of bilateral interaction and laid the foundations for the establishment of a strategic partnership which will open up new niches for sustainable economic growth and the strengthening of the international positions of both countries.
For reference: Romania is Kazakhstan’s No.1 trade and investment partner in the region of Central and South-Eastern Europe, ranking 5th in Europe and 10th in the world among all trading partners. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania for 2024 amounted to 2.92 billion US dollars (exports - 2.78 billion, imports - 138 million), which is 1.6% more than in 2023 (2.87 billion dollars). Gross inflow of investments from Romania into the economy of Kazakhstan - 1.57 billion dollars (from 2005 to Q3 2023). There are about 40 companies with Romanian participation in Kazakhstan, and 35 legal entities with Kazakh capital in Romania.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 23:16 28376
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held a Number of Meetings during Official Visit to Japan
Tell a friend
During an official visit to Japan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto, as well as with the Chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan Toshiaki Endo, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks with Secretary General Hayashi a wide range of topical issues of bilateral political and economic cooperation was discussed. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in transportation and logistics, energy and industry. In addition, there was an exchange of views on key aspects of the international and regional agenda.
Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to the further development of an expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which meets the national interests of both countries," the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.
The talks with Minister Muto were focused on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Minister Nurtleu noted the significant potential for expanding investment, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of decarbonization.
The parties indicated a high mutual interest for cooperation in the field of critical metals, transport and logistics, as well as the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. In this context, the important coordinating role of the Joint Commission of the Intergovernmental and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation was emphasized, the meeting of which was proposed to be held this year in Astana.
During the meeting with Deputy Endo and members of the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan key aspects of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, including assistance of legislative bodies to the development of trade and economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian projects were discussed.
Kazakh Foreign Minister noted the high level of trusting dialog between the two countries and expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for active support in strengthening the strategic partnership.
The parties confirmed the desire to further expand cooperation in all key areas, including innovative areas of cooperation in the field of digitalization, AI, green economy and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.03.2025, 10:49Kazakhstan and Canada Held Consular Consultations 20.03.2025, 17:583456Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34 20.03.2025, 13:543391Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico 20.03.2025, 11:523391Kazakhstan and Albania Hold First Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Tirana 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry3001Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry 14.03.2025, 18:2068226Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation 14.03.2025, 16:18Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia67091Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia 14.03.2025, 09:0763346Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 14.03.2025, 18:3359966Kazakh President calls for necessary changes to tax legislation 14.03.2025, 19:0659856President shares thoughts on transition to single time zone 05.03.2025, 10:35117946Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115881President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115451President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114721New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114401Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region