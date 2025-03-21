Kazakhstan and Albania Hold First Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Tirana

Images | Kazakh MFA

The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Albania took place in the capital of Albania. The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, Albanian - led by Deputy Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Endrit Yzeiraj, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The sides discussed the current and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, the development of political dialog, the strengthening of trade and economic ties, as well as the expansion of investment cooperation.





The parties noted the positive dynamics and mutual trust in Kazakhstan-Albania relations, further strengthened by the historic visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Kazakhstan in September 2023 and the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tirana in 2024.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko highlighted Kazakhstan’s view of Albania as a valuable and reliable partner within the Balkan region. He also emphasized the importance of expanding the legal framework and strengthening cooperation between relevant institutions, including Kazakh Invest JSC and the Albanian Investment Development Agency (AIDA).





In order to deepen economic cooperation, the Kazakh side proposed the establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and a Business Council, allowing for the establishment of effective tools to expand bilateral interaction and attract new business initiatives.





In turn, Deputy Minister Yzeiraj underscored the significance of regular high-level interactions between the two countries’ foreign ministers, referencing their recent meetings on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council passed February 2024, the UN General Assembly last September, and other global UN events. He noted that the recent opening of the Kazakh Embassy in Albania was a crucial step in strengthening the full spectrum of relations between Astana and Tirana.





During the consultations, the parties also exchanged views on international and regional agendas, including cooperation within the UN, the OSCE, and other multilateral structures.





Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral dialogue through increased mutual visits at various levels in the near future. In this context, special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming visit of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Kazakhstan in May this year to participate in the Astana International Forum.





At the conclusion of the negotiations, the diplomats agreed on a schedule of upcoming engagements to ensure the effective implementation of all agreements reached and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining working-level contacts to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations.