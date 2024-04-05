Kazakhstan and Indonesia held Inter-Ministerial Consultations

Tell a friend

Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed in details, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The head of the Kazakh delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Bakayev, noting that Astana considers Jakarta as one of the key political and economic partners in Southeast Asia, expressed interest in further development and expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Abdul Kadir Jailani gave a positive assessment of the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations and assured that Kazakhstan is Indonesia's most important partner in Central Asia.





The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation based on friendship, mutual respect and partnership. The need for constant political dialogue at the highest and highest levels was emphasized.





Special attention was paid to the intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Positive results of mutual trade were noted by the end of 2023, the volume of which reached about 300 million US dollars. Noting that the current level of mutual trade does not meet the existing great potential, the diplomats agreed to make every effort to achieve better results. During the negotiations, specific proposals and projects in various fields were also discussed.





The sides stressed the positive dynamics of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, exchanged proposals on building up ties in the fields of culture, education, science and sports.





The interlocutors also compared positions on topical issues of the international and regional agenda, reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures and mutual support for the foreign policy initiatives of the two states.