Kazakhstan and Qatar to raise flight frequency

07.09.2022, 13:59 1906
Head of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with president of the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri and Qatar’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdelaziz bin Sultan Al-Rumaihi, the Telegram Channel of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.
 
During the meeting, the sides debated bilateral cooperation issues in the sphere of civil aviation, including raising the frequency of flights and destinations between the two nations, training and enhancing the skills of the aircraft community, and attracting Qatari investments in Kazakhstan.
 
As of today, Qatar Airways performs Doha-Almaty flights four times a week. The company plans to fly between Doha and Nur-Sultan next year.
 
Besides, the parties discussed the forthcoming 41st session of the ICAO Assembly, scheduled for September 27-October 7. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Competition in honor of Baiturssynov’s 150th anniversary held in Tallinn

07.09.2022, 12:12 1986
Images | gov.kz
A competition of masters of artistic reading was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the famous Kazakh public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov, with the participation of the local Kazakh diaspora.
 
The contestants competed in reading poems by famous authors, composing monologues and playing musical compositions. The jury evaluated the performances based on the expressiveness of the voice, the complexity of the chosen work, and the mastery of the musical instrument. The winners were awarded valuable prizes in form of souvenirs in the national style, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.
 
The objectives of the competition were to popularize the creative heritage of Kazakh writers, strengthen national unity and foster patriotism, increase public interest in national culture and art, and develop a culture of reading among youth.
 
Participants and spectators of the competition noted the importance of holding such events to expand the scope of the state language and maintain cultural ties with Kazakhstan. As the head of the "Atameken" Kazakh Society in Estonia Aidynai Bukharbayeva noted, "the event not only strengthened interest in the native language but also aroused a desire to study the work of well-known figures of national culture".

Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh Embassy to donate funds raised at Festival in the Netherlands to Kostanay

06.09.2022, 16:14 3806
Kazakhstan took part in the Festival of Embassies in The Hague, the Netherlands, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Cultural expositions of 55 nations, including Kazakhstan, were featured at the Festival held last weekend in The Hague.
 
The diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands assembled the national yurt to present national apparel, music instruments, cuisine, and arts and crafts.
 
Those present expressed intent to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.
 
Notably, the Embassy staff will donate the funds raised at the Festival and their one-day earnings to help those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region. 
 
New Kazakhstan offers new opportunities for economic relations – Palestinian Ambassador

01.09.2022, 17:28 10016
Images | enu.kz
Many reforms announced by the Kazakh President on March 16, 2022, have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Palestine welcomes and supports the programs of political modernization of the Kazakh President. Many of us were present on March 16 when the Kazakh President for the first time announced the significant reforms aimed at further transformation of the country. From my own knowledge, many reforms have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country", said the ambassador.

 
He went on to note that the new reforms and initiatives will facilitate further strengthening of political and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and other countries.
 
Montaser Abu Zeid expressed hope that New Kazakhstan reflecting the reforms and recent constitutional changes will offer new opportunities for political, economic, and humanitarian relations.
 
Earlier Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the two chambers of parliament. 
 
Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan

31.08.2022, 15:25 11181
Upon instruction of the Head of State Kazakh government is to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of $400 thousand to Pakistan hit by downpours and floods resulting in multiple deaths, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
1,033 people, including 343 children, have so far died as a result of the natural disasters. Around 35 million people were left homeless and without food.
 
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Pakistani colleague due to the deaths caused by the floods. 
 
Kazakhstan hands over humanitarian aid to Afghan people affected by earthquake

31.08.2022, 13:39 11256
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstani diplomats handed over humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people affected by the devastating earthquake in the southeast provinces to the officials of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) at the UN Logistics Center in Termez, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The UN officials expressed their gratitude to the Kazakh President and Government for the contestant and systemic humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
 
Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with UNAMA, highlighted the special role of Kazakhstan in reducing the negative impact on the residents of Afghanistan given the current conditions and the difficult social and political and social situation in the country in general.
 
The humanitarian cargo is set to be delivered and distributed among the UN structural units across Afghanistan.
 
As a result of the devastating earthquake and floods in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Afghanistan over 1,900 people died and more than 2,000 were injured. Houses and infrastructure facilities were left destroyed and damaged. Crops and pastures were affected. 
 
Presidential Orchestra to take part in II Intl Festival of Military Orchestras in Bursa

31.08.2022, 13:06 11346
Images | gov.kz
Brass band of the Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived in Bursa, Turkiye, to participate in the II International Festival of Military Orchestras, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The musicians are participating in the event at the invitation of the TURKSOY International Organization for Turkic Culture.
 
Qurmet Beissembayev, graduate of the Kazakh National University of Arts, is the director of the Presidential Brass Band. 
 
Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

25.08.2022, 17:49 18411
Images | en.kabar.kg
A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has started in Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan under the chairmanship of head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.
 
After the meeting ceremony and joint photographing, the session has begun in a narrow format.
 
In his welcoming speech, the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet thanked the heads of government for their participation and wished fruitful work.
 
The meeting then continued behind closed doors. Tomorrow the heads of the EAEU governments will gather for a meeting in an expanded format.
 
The agenda of the meeting includes the formation of a common gas market for the integration association, financing of industrial cooperation, regulation of the alcohol market, and the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. In addition, a number of bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the forum.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Tokayev holds conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev over phone

05.04.2022, 15:32 81486
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two presidents discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and strengthening regional cooperation.

The leaders paid special attention to enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and other areas of mutual interest. They also touched upon the effective implementation of the agreements reached during the Uzbek leader’s state visit to Kazakhstan in December 2021.

In conclusion, President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The telephone call was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.
 
