Kazakhstan and Qatar will Cooperate on Archives

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Rector of the University of Mining and Geology "St.Ivan Rilski" Ivaylo Koprev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for expanding ties between higher educational institutions of the two countries in the mining and geological field in order to exchange experience and best practices, as well as the implementation of joint projects on academic mobility.





Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev familiarized the interlocutor with the ongoing work of the Government on the development of the scientific system and the introduction of world advanced technologies, in particular in the field of natural resource extraction. He stressed the importance of the development of geological science in the presence of rich mineral resources in Kazakhstan.





In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the celebration this year in our country of the 125th anniversary of academician, outstanding geologist Kanysh Satpayev, who made a serious contribution to the development of industry in Kazakhstan.





In turn, Ivaylo Koprev spoke about the best practices and methods used in teaching at the University of Mining and Geology "St. Ivan Rilski", expressing interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstani universities in order to share advanced solutions and students within the framework of academic mobility. According to him, the University "St.Ivan Rilski" is the only state educational and scientific institution in Bulgaria providing scientific services and training of highly qualified specialists for the needs of the mineral resources industry.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all issues identified during the meeting.





University of Mining and Geology "St.Ivan Rilski" was founded in 1953. During this time, the University has trained more than 30,000 specialists with higher education - Bulgarian and foreign citizens from almost 40 countries from all over the world - Europe, Asia, Africa, South and Central America.





On the basis of the concluded Cooperation Agreement between the Rudny Industrial Institute and the University of Mining and Geology "St.Ivan Rilski" in 2020, 2 academic mobility programs for students were implemented. In September 2024, the 3rd group of students from a Kazakh university is expected.