Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly monitor Irtysh water quality

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Magzum Mirzagaliyev met in Nur-Sultan with Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation Alexander Kozlov, the press service of the Kazakh Ecology Ministry said.

During the meeting, the implementation progress of Kazakh-Russian cooperation programs for the preservation and restoration of ecosystems in the basins of the Ural and Irtysh transboundary rivers was discussed.

The parties agreed to organize joint monitoring of the water quality of the Irtysh River and groundwater on the territory of Pavlodar region (in the area of the Balkyldak reservoir) and Omsk region (the village of Olkhovka).

It was also agreed to approve the schedule of regular working meetings of experts. Thus, the 3rd meeting of the Kazakh-Russian Commission for the Conservation of the Ecosystem of the Transboundary River Zhaiyk (Ural) Basin will be held in September.

The Russian side proposed to develop a document on the apportioning of transboundary water resources of the Irtysh River. The Kazakh side noted that at present the discharge from the Upper Irtysh cascade of reservoirs complies with the provisions of the schemes for the integrated use and protection of water resources of the Ob and Irtysh Rivers, which takes into account the interests of all sectors of the economy.

The parties also discussed preparations for the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan with the participation of the heads of state "Cooperation in ecology and green growth", which will be held in Kokshetau.

