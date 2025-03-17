Kazakhstan and the EU Diversify Practical Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held negotiations with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela. The discussions focused on the practical implementation of specific projects in key areas of bilateral and regional cooperation, including transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digitalization, climate change, space and other sectors, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which covers 29 areas of interaction, as well as implementing the EU Strategy for Central Asia.





The negotiations were held in a roundtable format with the participation of senior officials from various state bodies and agencies of Kazakhstan. The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, aimed at a substantive discussion of mutually beneficial projects within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which focuses on promoting infrastructure projects aligned with sustainability and connectivity goals, with a total budget of 300 billion euro.





Kazakhstan remains committed to further developing its partnership with the EU. Over the years of independence, Astana and Brussels have built a strong political dialogue, established dynamic cooperation between executive bodies, and fostered productive cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples," the Kazakh Minister emphasized.





Representatives of Kazakhstan’s state institutions presented to the European delegation potential sectors and projects whose implementation would further strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two parties, as well as joint efforts to promote digital transformation and green economy initiatives.





During the talks, particular attention was given to modernizing transport corridors aimed at enhancing connectivity between Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the EU. Special emphasis was placed on the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.





Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic partner is of great significance to us. We seek mutually beneficial outcomes that will open new opportunities, ensure sustainable growth, economic security, and a stable future for both regions," noted the European Commissioner.





Both sides expressed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and building long-term cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, innovative development, and joint solutions to global challenges.





One of the key outcomes of the negotiations was the signing of two agreements - Agreement on guarantees for a 200-million-euro loan from the European Investment Bank to the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, and Agreement between the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the development of projects in the critical raw materials sector in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, with funding of 3 million euro.





Additionally, Jozef Sikela held a meeting with representatives of the business community, where he confirmed the European Union’s readiness to further strengthen economic cooperation and expand investment partnerships.





The European Union is Kazakhstan’s primary trade and investment partner. In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU amounted to 49.7 billion US dollars (+16.9%), with Kazakhstan’s exports reaching 38.6 billion dollars and imports totaling 11.1 billion dollars. The total gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from EU countries between 2005 and the first nine months of 2024 reached 200.7 billion dollars, representing 47.8% of Kazakhstan’s total FDI inflows (419.5 billion dollars). In the first nine months of 2024 alone, FDI from EU countries amounted to 6.4 billion dollars, or 50.4% of the total inflows. More than 3.000 companies with European participation are currently operating in Kazakhstan.