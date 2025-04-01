This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation
relevant news
Kazakhstan and EU Strengthen Strategic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discussed Prospects for Expanding Bilateral Cooperation
Astana highly values ties with Ljubljana as an important partner in Central Europe and the European Union. We can find common ground on many issues, in particular mutually beneficial use of our transit and transportation potential," said Minister Nurtleu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Preparations for the Central Asia-European Union Summit Discussed at the Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Armenian Foreign Minister Arrives on First Official Visit to Astana
Armenia is a reliable political, trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, and Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing progressively, without any problems, with a constructive approach and readiness to take into account each other’s interests. I express readiness for the closest cooperation for the realization of all agreements for the benefit of the two peoples," Minister Nurtleu said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Met with the Leadership of Çalık Holding
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
At present, relations between our countries are experiencing their best period and serve as a model. As good neighbors and reliable partners, we have managed to build truly multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to President of Egypt
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
31.03.2025, 19:02Germany's first private space rocket crashed 18 seconds after launch 31.03.2025, 20:122741Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 2,056 31.03.2025, 14:002146Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia held talks in an expanded format 31.03.2025, 13:301546How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan 31.03.2025, 18:041156Myanmar declares national mourning for 7 days over deadly earthquake 26.03.2025, 16:0263806President Tokayev meets with Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao 27.03.2025, 12:1260296Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors 27.03.2025, 10:2360016Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply 26.03.2025, 15:0850816Waste management issues considered in Government 27.03.2025, 13:56Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region46931Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region 18.03.2025, 19:30129651Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119046Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38116991President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116591President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115766New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named