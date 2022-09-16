Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and Vatican sign agr’t deepening cooperation

14.09.2022, 11:37 4396
Kazakhstan and Vatican sign agr't deepening cooperation
Kazakhstan and Vatican signed today an agreement on deepening cooperation at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform reports.
 
Deputy PM-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tilueberdi and Vatican secretary for relations with states Paul Richard Gallagher inked the agreement.
 

The original document was signed in 1998. The said agreement expands provisions signed 24 years ago and provides a more solid basis for the work of the Catholic Church in Kazakhstan," Deputy FM Roman Vassilenko told journalists.

 
The agreement was signed as part of the state visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan. 
 
Tokayev sees Pope Francis off at airport in Nur-Sultan

15.09.2022, 18:42 4196
Images | akorda.kz
Pope Francis has concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally saw off Pope Francis at the capital's airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
In memory of his stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Pontiff Kazakh national musical instrument dombra.
 

The Kazakh people are especially grateful to you for the fact that you spoke very warmly about our culture, especially about dombra. Now all mass media are quoting your words. Everyone says that the Pope is the best promoter of Kazakh culture, and, in particular, our national instrument of dombra. Now it is very popular among youth and children. And after your words, I think the interest in dombra will be shown not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad," President Tokayev said.

 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
Tokayev presents dombra to Pope Francis

15.09.2022, 18:22 4286
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gifted Pope Francis the Kazakh national musical instrument – the dombra, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

In memory of the stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Pope Francis the dombra," reads the statement.

 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
Declaration of VII Congress of World Religions’ Leaders to be distributed as official document of 77th UNGA session

15.09.2022, 16:28 4486
Declaration of VII Congress of World Religions' Leaders to be distributed as official document of 77th UNGA session
The declaration adopted at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be distributed as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Jo Bailey Wells, Special Representative of the Anglican Church, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Special Representative of the Anglican Church Jo Bailey Wells, said that the declaration adopted by a majority of the Congress’ delegates will be passed to governments, political leaders, religious figures around the world, appropriate regional and international organizations, civil society institutions, as well as religious associations and leading experts.
 
She went on to say that the declaration will be distributed as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
 
In her words, the principles laid out in the declaration could be taken into account when taking political solutions, in legislative norms, educational programs, and mass media in all interested countries. 
 
Next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place in 2025

15.09.2022, 15:21 4431

The next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2025," Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

 

The Congress secretariat debated the timing of the next VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Those present suggested holding it in 2025. The corresponding proposal was submitted to the declaration," Ashimbayev said at the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

 
As earlier reported, the final declaration will be adopted following the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
 
Bishop of Dorking, Dr. Jo Wells made it public.
 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work in Nur-Sultan on September 14. The key theme is the Role of leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.
 
Source: kazinform
 
VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to adopt final declaration

15.09.2022, 15:16 4501
VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to adopt final declaration
The final declaration will be adopted following the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.
 

The important ideas and suggestions of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be reflected in the final declaration. Great attention will be paid to the need to unite the efforts of all humanity to fight pandemic consequences. The declaration will define pressing issues the world facing now to promote culture, dialogue, and mutual understanding, end conflicts, and confrontations," Ashimbayev said at the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

 
The draft declaration was debated in detail by the working group and the Congress secretariat. The suggestions submitted were mainly taken into consideration.
 
As earlier reported, the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work in Nur-Sultan on September 14. The key theme is the Role of leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period. 

Source: kazinform
 
President Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan's readiness to host IIHF World Championship in 2027

15.09.2022, 12:47 4556
President Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan's readiness to host IIHF World Championship in 2027
Images | akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Luc Tardif, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The two discussed the prospects for the development and popularization of hockey, as well as the holding of major international tournaments in our country.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Luke Tardif about Kazakhstan’s achievements in hockey and the measures taken to develop domestic sports.
 
The Head of State noted that there is a significant increase in the popularity of hockey in the country, and the number of children’s and youth hockey schools and youth teams is increasing. Nowadays, more than 14 thousand people are engaged in this sport.
 
Special attention at the meeting was paid to opportunities that our sports infrastructure have. In this vein, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to host the world championship in 2027 in case Kazakhstan’s bid is supported at the voting scheduled for May 2023.
 
President Tokayev stressed that the International Ice Hockey Federation has never held top-level tournaments in the Asian region in its history.
 
The President of the International Ice Hockey Federation thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and highly appreciated the attention paid to the development of hockey in our country. He noted that Kazakhstan has all necessary infrastructure for holding top international competitions.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan may become significant part of work on ensuring accord in the world - UN Deputy Secretary-General

14.09.2022, 17:31 8531
Kazakhstan may be a significant part of the work to ensure accord around the world, Miguel Angel Martinez, UN Deputy Secretary-General, told the 7th Congress Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
He also added that the significant changes in the geopolitical landscape as well as the tendency towards unipolarity, separation based on religion and ethnicity lead to a gap between the West and the rest of the world.
 
The UN Deputy Secretary-General said that the Alliance of Civilizations works on building bridges between different parts of the world. Kazakhstan may become an important and significant part of this work and undertaking to ensure accord and peace all around the world, Miguel Angel Martinez said.
 
Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital.
 
Kazakhstan is model of peace and accord, says OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

14.09.2022, 17:07 8591
Kazakhstan is model of peace and accord, says OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities
OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov delivered his speech at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his speech, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities reminded that over 10 years ago, the Astana Declaration was adopted at the OSCE Summit held in the Kazakh capital. It remains the only Declaration to be adopted by popular vote to this date.
 

The Astana Declaration expresses the OSCE member States’ intention to create an indivisible safety community in the Euro-Atlantic region based on common values. It also highlights that additional efforts should be made to fight discrimination and intolerability as well as support dialogue for peace," said Abdrakhmanov.

 
According to him, tolerability is the key for resolving conflicts and building a just society.
 
He went on to say that it’s time to work hand in hand taking into account the importance of religions, religious leaders in the political and social development of the world and mankind in the post-pandemic period.
 

Kazakhstan is the model of tolerance, peace, and accord in Central Asia and beyond. The Kazakhstani people play a significant role in create a multinational and multi-religious country. Diversity is seen as the tool to achieve unity," said the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

 
Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital. 
 
