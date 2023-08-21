Kazakhstan continues negotiations on the establishment of a free trade zone with the Arab Republic of Egypt
Tell a friend
On August 17, the sixth round of negotiations on the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the EAEU and the Arab Republic of Egypt was completed in Moscow (Russian Federation), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
It should be noted that the negotiations resumed after a long break - the previous round was held in October 2022 in Cairo.
The parties discussed the provisions of the text of the agreement, and also continued discussions on tariff liberalization, which is a key part of the future agreement and will create conditions for mutual duty-free access to a wide range of goods.
We discussed the issues of access to agricultural and industrial goods. The Egyptian colleagues have changed the negotiating team - therefore, on some articles we have new positions and vision. Nevertheless, the negotiation process continues, we hope that we will be able to achieve mutually beneficial conditions for all goods", - the Ministry of Trade and Integration, whose experts took part in the negotiations, reported.
Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Egypt is actively developing, and the trade turnover in the first half of 2023 amounted to 99.9 million US dollars, of which Kazakhstan's exports amounted to 12.48 million US dollars, and imports from Egypt to Kazakhstan amounted to 87.51 million US dollars.
Enhancing cooperation with the United Nations was discussed in Almaty
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited the "UN Plaza" - the UN building in Almaty, where he met with the heads of representative offices of the UN agencies accredited in Kazakhstan. Head of the Foreign Ministry congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the UN presence in Kazakhstan, and stressed the high level of interaction between our country and the Organization during the given period, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Noting the position of Kazakhstan on the importance of developing multilateral partnership, Minister stated that "Kazakhstan is committed to continuing a balanced multi-vector pragmatic foreign policy with an emphasis on preventing current geopolitical fragmentation of the international community".
Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. "Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region. I am confident that this Centre will become a catalyst for achieving sustainable development and prosperity for the entire region", - the Minister noted.
Given the fact that the UN agencies based in Almaty hold a regional mandate, the parties discussed regional cooperation issues within the Organization, as well as project activities on topical issues facing the Central Asian region.
In turn, the UN representatives informed on current activities of the Organization’s structures and priorities of its development. They reported their readiness to assist Kazakhstan’s Government to ensure sustainable development both at the regional and country levels.
For reference: The official inauguration of the "UN Plaza" building took place in May 2019 with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. To date, 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people are located in the UN building in Almaty.
Kazakh companies presented their products at the exhibition in Urumqi
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
From August 17 to 21, the international exhibition "China - Eurasia: Goods and Trade": товары и торговля" is being held in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The exhibition center presents the products of 40 Kazakhstani producers, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
Member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China XUAR Ma Xinzhui addressed the participants with a welcoming speech at the opening of the international EXPO exhibition. He particularly highlighted the course of China's openness to cooperation with the countries of the West and Central Asia.
Xinjiang is the golden corridor of the Economic Belt of the Great Silk Road. Since July last year, China has outlined clear development directions and a course of openness towards Western countries. We invite everyone to jointly create new platforms for cooperation in the fields of trade and industry. We are focused on cooperation with countries all over the world, especially Central Asia", - Ma Xingjui said.
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin in his speech stressed the priority of the Chinese market for Kazakh products.
Kazakhstan and China are united by a common history, the historical community of which was created by our ancestors. It was a path of peace, good-neighborliness, trade, exchange of cultural ties. And we, the descendants of the people who started this grandiose work, must continue it with dignity and pass it on to a new generation",- he said.
According to S. Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan supports the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping "One Belt, One Road", announced in Astana 10 years ago.
The leaders of our countries in March this year in Xi'an announced the beginning of a new "golden 30th anniversary" of interaction and friendship between our peoples. We have set ourselves the task of bringing the trade turnover to $40 billion in the coming years. I am sure this task is feasible, by the end of 2022 mutual trade reached a record 24.1 billion, and by the end of the first half of the year - $13.6 billion. And the largest share in the total turnover of over 40% falls on Xinjiang", - the Deputy Prime Minister said.
A new impetus to the expansion of relations with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
was given by the visit of Ma Xinzhui to Almaty, where the Second Friendly Dialogue of Cross-Border Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan - (XUAR) of the PRC took place in March. At this forum, twinning agreements were concluded between the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China, as well as commercial documents worth $ 565.4 million.
Today, the Kazakh agrarian Department is working on the possibility of coordinating veterinary and phytosanitary requirements for the export of 11 more types of agricultural products to China. These are potatoes, beet pulp, rapeseed, oat flakes and cereals, mare's milk, poultry meat and poultry products, horse meat, chilled beef, lamb and pork.
Since May 2023, a showroom of Kazakh products has been operating on the basis of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an. Products of 25 companies are presented here.
More than 40 Kazakhstani companies are participating in the "China-Eurasia" International exhibition in Urumqi. Pasta, fat and oil products, confectionery, jams and marmalades, honey, beverages and vodka wine, cereals and bran, textile and jewelry, ice cream are on display at the stand of the national pavilion. In addition to Kazakhstan, pavilions of Europe, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries are represented at the exhibition.
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region - open western Gate, Shandong - open eastern gate of China
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
The second day of the working visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin to China began with a meeting with the Secretary of the party Committee of Shandong Province Mr. Lin Wu in Jinan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The arrival of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in Jinan Lin Wu assessed as the opening of a new page in the bilateral relations between Shandong and Kazakhstan.
China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, friends, partners. The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Xi'an and participation in the China-Central Asia summit in March this year became the basis for the emergence of new areas of close cooperation, the transition to the "golden 30th anniversary" of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation", - Lin Wu said in his welcoming speech.
Shandong Province is a densely populated, economically and culturally developed region, the great Yellow River flows through it. The population exceeds 100 million people. In terms of GDP, the province ranks 3rd in the country. As Lin Wu noted, there are some difficulties in the region's economy today, the negative impact of the three-year pandemic is affecting, especially on industry, services, real estate, and export-import operations. But now the province is setting itself new tasks to increase trade turnover.
We are ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, mechanical engineering, and the creation of smart household appliances", - Lin Wu stressed.
For his part, Serik Zhumangarin also noted the good neighborhood and friendly relations between the leaders of the countries as the basis of strategic cooperation.
The results of our mutual trade are impressive, Shandong Province ranks fourth in terms of trade with Kazakhstan after XUAR, Beijing and Gansu province. Last year, of the total trade turnover with China of $24.1 billion, two billion was trade with Shandong. Not so long ago, I had the honor to receive the secretary of the XUAR Party Committee Ma Sinjui in Astana and Almaty. Then he said that the policy of Xinjiang designated a new vector of development as "Xinjiang - the open western gate of China". Let me suggest that Shandong Province become the open eastern gate of its country", - he said.
Efficient logistics and developed infrastructure of transport routes are one of the main promising areas for intensifying cooperation with Shandong. And there is already a base for development. In December 2022, JSC "NC "KTZ" and China's largest port operator Shandong Port Group signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which the parties agreed to develop multimodal container services and digital products.
Following the visit, Serik Zhumangarin invited Lin Wu to hold meetings with business during his planned visit to Kazakhstan in September.
I really hope that a dialogue will take place between our businessmen in such areas as production and deep processing in agriculture, mining, agronomy, construction of trade and logistics complexes and others. Our President attaches great importance to the development of political, economic and trade relations with China, and we are committed to long-term and effective work", - S. Zhumangarin said.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam
Tell a friend
Bulat Sugurbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan concurrently to Brunei Darussalam presented his credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.
The parties discussed the perspectives of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economic, tourism, transport and logistics spheres.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Sugurbayev also held a meeting with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam. They agreed to sign an agreement on visa-free travel between the two countries.
Kazakhstan Agency of International Development "KazAID" and the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency "CPVA" signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation for the joint implementation of projects, strengthening regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in the field of official development assistance (ODA), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties mentioned that cooperation between Kazakh and Lithuanian agencies has great potential in exchanging experience and implementing joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of Central Asian countries. During the visit, Kazakh delegation held meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania and other governmental and non-commercial institutions.
The above-mentioned visit was focused on expanding the range of partnership in the external sector and raising awareness of the international community about the policy of sustainable development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
These issues are of particular relevance in accordance with the need to effectively use the potential of KazAID to promote the culture and history of Kazakhstan, announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the second meeting of the National Kurultai "Just Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen", which took place on June 17, 2023 in Turkestan.
For reference: The Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency "CPVA", established in 2003 by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, is responsible for the management of programmes and projects financed from the state budget, the EU and other international donors.
Kazakh Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
They discussed the political situation in the OSCE space and the Organization’s prospects, and also exchanged their views on possible ways to restore confidence and constructive dialogue between the participating states.
Bujar Osmani presented the North Macedonian priorities at the OSCE and shared the Chairmanship-in-Office’s vision of the further development of the Organization. Minister Osmani also highlighted the relevance of the goals and objectives enshrined in the 2010 Astana Declaration, especially in terms of building a common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community.
In his turn, Murat Nurtleu emphasized the Organization’s role as an important negotiating platform for resolving crisis situations in the OSCE area. Minister Nurtleu also confirmed that Kazakhstan will keep contributing to the strengthening of the OSCE and providing further assistance to the Chairmanship-in-Office.
In particular, the parties discussed cooperation on such issues as the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug and arms trafficking, illegal migration, and border security.
A separate topic of the conversation was the preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the OSCE, scheduled for later this year in Skopje.
In the context of cooperation with North Macedonia, the parties also discussed the most promising areas of bilateral collaboration, among which are transport, logistics, agriculture, mining and tourism. Given that Kazakhstan and North Macedonia do not have access to the sea, both countries confirmed their interest in developing new trade routes.
One of the priority points of the negotiations was the consideration of the possibility of signing a bilateral agreement on exemption from visa requirements for citizens of the two countries, as well as the promotion of interethnic and interreligious harmony, which unites the domestic and foreign policy approaches of Astana and Skopje in this matter.
At the end of the talks the ministers agreed to maintain a regular dialogue both on bilateral and regional platforms.
For reference: According to Kazakhstan's customs statistics, the trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of North Macedonia for 2022 amounted to 9.3 million US dollars (export - 7.3 million, import - 2 million), which is 5.5 times higher than in 2021.
Roman Sklyar holds bilateral meeting with China Power International Holding Limited's management
Tell a friend
Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held an online meeting with Wang Zichao, Chairman of China Power International Holding Limited, primeminister.kz reports.
During the May visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China, China Power International Holding Limited and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, SANY Renewable Energy signed an agreement on the construction of a 1 GW wind farm in Zhambyl region.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the progress of the investment project, as well as exchanged views on promising projects in the energy sector.
Welcoming the representatives of China Power International Holding Limited Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to increasing foreign direct investment in the country and expressed interest in further deepening of cooperation.
In turn, the Chairman of the company Wang Zichao noted the importance of cooperation between the countries in the energy sector, and assured the Kazakhstan side of readiness in the implementation of the project.
Humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and promotion of Kazakhstani goods to the markets of Central Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Middle East
Tell a friend
A delegation of representatives of business and government of Afghanistan arrives in Kazakhstan. The first Kazakh-Afghan business forum will be held in Astana on August 3, 2023, and an exhibition of Afghan goods will be held on August 4-5. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh and Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev told about this and the prospects of trade, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian relations between the two countries at a briefing, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Afghanistan for Kazakhstan is a priority market for flour, which accounts for 70% of the total exports of this product. Last year, the volume of flour supplies increased by 52% (from 895,126 tons in 2021 to 1.3 million tons in 2022), wheat - by 20% (from 571,704 tons in 2021 to 686,729 tons in 2022), sunflower oil - в by 6.2 times (from 2,825 tons in 2021-m to 17,576 tons in 2022), the shipment of rye has begun. Kazakhstan also supplies wheat, sunflower oil, flax seeds to Afghanistan. Recently, exports to Afghanistan have diversified, shipments of medicines, fertilizers and rolled products have stabilized.
Of all the Central Asian countries, Afghanistan trades with Kazakhstan the most. Last year, the mutual trade turnover reached almost $1 billion. In the coming years, we plan to increase this figure to $3 billion", - said MTI Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev.
Afghanistan is a transport corridor of Central Asia, a connecting bridge between the countries of Central Asia, India and the countries of the Persian Gulf. It opens the possibility for Kazakhstan to access the seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, then to India, the countries of the Middle East, Africa. These are new and very attractive markets for trade for Kazakhstani exporters.
For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in 2022 amounted to $987.9 million, which is 2.1 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($474.3 million). At the same time, traditionally, about 90% of this figure falls on Kazakhstan's exports, mainly processed products.
Trade between the countries for 5 months of 2023 amounted to $316.6 million, of which $310 million is accounted for by Kazakh exports.
Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan worth more than $500 million in the food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, light, and machine-building industries.