Kazakhstan Delegation Participates in the 39th African Union Summit

A Kazakhstan delegation led by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union, Zhalgas Adilbayev, participated in the annual 39th Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in Addis Ababa on February 14-15, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Summit was attended by delegations from 48 AU member states at the level of Heads of State and Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as leaders and representatives of international and regional organizations.





Distinguished guests and partners included the UN Secretary-General and several high-ranking representatives from observer states to the African Union.





The theme of the 39th Summit was announced as: "Ensuring Sustainable Water Supply and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063." During the sessions, particular attention was paid to issues of water security, transboundary water resource management, financing for infrastructure projects in water and sanitation, and strengthening resilience to climate change and droughts across the continent.





The agenda also addressed the resolution of conflicts in various African countries, the advancement of AU institutional reforms, the continued implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, and the expansion of Africa’s role in global governance, including the reform of the UN Security Council. Additionally, preparations for upcoming international forums involving African nations were discussed.





Following the Summit, relevant decisions and declarations were adopted, aimed at intensifying the collective efforts of member states to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically regarding access to clean water and sanitation.





On the sidelines of the summit, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Noella Nakwipone; the Ambassador of the DRC to Ethiopia, Jean Leon Ilunga; the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament and Member of the Ethiopian Parliament, Asheber Gayo; the Director of a Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti; the Ministers of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of Ethiopia; and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ethiopia. During these meetings, views were exchanged on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including collaboration within the framework of the UN and the AU.