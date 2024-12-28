Kazakhstan, EU Note Dynamic Cooperation, Plan its Intensive Development in 2025

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the parties noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in the outgoing year, welcoming both numerous and regular high-level contacts as well as a significant increase in trade turnover and investment activity. The interlocutors also compared notes on key issues of Kazakh-European cooperation and discussed the calendar of events for the next year.





Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of further full and effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its Member States, as well as the development of interaction in the "Central Asia - European Union" format.





The interlocutors focused on further deepening cooperation in promising areas such as transport and logistics, critical raw materials, climate and green energy.





In particular, the parties welcomed the progress achieved in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including the launch of the Coordination Platform for the Middle Corridor. They commended the intention to sign the Strategic Partnership Roadmap on Raw Materials for 2025-2026.





Vassilenko also emphasized the mutual importance of the earliest launch of negotiations between Astana and Brussels on a Visa Facilitation Agreement. In this context, he noted the significance of the initialed and currently being prepared for signing Horizontal Aviation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU aimed at strengthening business and people-to-people ties.





Concluding the meeting, the parties commended the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and agreed to increase interaction on issues of mutual interest.





The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan.





Trade turnover in January-October this year amounted to 41.2 billion US dollars, increasing for 23% compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 32.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 8.6 billion dollars). In 2023, trade turnover increased by 3.5%, amounting to 41.4 billion US dollars.





The volume of European investments into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion dollars.





More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan.