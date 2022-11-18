Система Orphus

Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell

17.11.2022, 14:31 1881
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell said that the EU is Kazakhstan’s largest investor, Kazinform reports.
 
As earlier reported, Deputy PM -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell.
 
Next February will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU. Kazakhstan is an important and valuable partner. Its importance is growing. We share interest in the development of cooperation, Borrell told a press conference.
 
He also expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for holding wide discussions on how to respond to the common challenges on basis of mutual respect and trust.
 
Josep Borrell added that EU is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. 60% of the EU investments fall on Kazakhstan.
 

Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations

09.11.2022, 13:03 24316
Images | gov.kz
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai, in this honor a solemn concert has been held, MFA press office reports.
 
The event took place in one of the most beautiful buildings in Dubai - the Concert Hall of the Association of Culture and Science.
 
The concert program was attended by the "Alkissa" dombra ensemble, which is known to be one of the best schools for learning to play the dombra in the country. Young talents aged 9-15 skillfully performed the works of modern composers along with folk songs.
 
In his speech, Consul General in Dubai Rauan Zhumabek noted that over 30 years, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively high level and are based on mutual trust and friendship.
 

Today the United Arab Emirates is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations between the two countries have strengthened. In particular, as per the results in 2021, mutual trade reached a record $700 million,"the Kazakh diplomat said.

 
The guests of the evening were representatives of a number of government agencies and business groups of the Emirates, sheikhs, consul generals of various countries in Dubai.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva

09.11.2022, 11:16 24416
Images | gov.kz
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations Yerlan Alimbayev met with representatives of Geneva-based NGOs to discuss latest political developments in Kazakhstan, including recently adopted laws, reforms in the areas of protection of human rights, socio-economic development and upcoming presidential elections, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
 
Kazakh diplomat made an overview of several important laws, such as the laws on the Constitutional Court, Prosecutor’s Office, Commissioner for Human Rights, on Amnesty for participants of the January events, as well as legislation adopted following the results of the national referendum aimed at further democratization and strengthening the system of checks and balances.
 
Alimbayev emphasized that the upcoming presidential elections will lay a new political tradition in Kazakhstan, and that the state is determined to ensure all conditions for holding an open and fair elections.
 
The information was met with interest and followed by engaging discussion. Kazakhstan’s determination for liberalization and democratization processes were received positively. Timeliness of reforms and country’s exemplary role in the region were also noted.
 
The participants welcomed the Kazakhstan’s openness to engage with civil society and expressed readiness to maintain honest and constructive dialogue.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE

07.11.2022, 18:16 41986
Images | WAM
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Regions, in collaboration with the Culture and Science Symposium, organised a concert featuring the Kazakh orchestra.
 
A Kazakh troupe made up of students from Kazakhstan performed songs on the traditional Dombra during the ceremony, WAM reports.
 
The Kazakh National Museum in the city of Astana has set aside large halls to display this musical instrument's history as well as the various types, sizes, and shapes due to its significance to Kazakh culture.
 

The concert celebrates both the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Republic of Kazakhstan General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations," said Rawan Juma Bek, Consul General of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

 
The ceremony was attended by a number of Kazakh community members as well as Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Rashid bin Jamal Al Nuaimi; and the Kazakh Consul General to the UAE.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital

31.10.2022, 14:40 46171
Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital
Images | gov.kz
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock revealed that Germany plans to open a hydrogen diplomacy office in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.
 
As earlier reported, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
 
The German FM said that the hydrogen diplomacy office is called to become in the future a hub for the exchange of experts, and officials. Green hydrogen is expected to help achieve net zero emissions and protect welfare and development for the benefit of the people in the two nations.
 
Kazakhstan supported the initiative to build the hydrogen diplomacy office in the Kazakh capital.
 
The Kazakh FM said that on October 27 HYRASIA ONE Company and the Government of Kazakhstan signed an investment deal to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants to ensure the security of energy and reserve stocks of Europe and Asia in unique industrial scales.
 

Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN

26.10.2022, 10:39 55201
Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postage stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the country’s membership in the United Nations. The stamp was issued by Kazpost JSC jointly with the UN Office in Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
The 26 x 29.6 mm postage stamp was issued in an edition of 10,000 copies. The nominal value of the postage stamp is 700 tenge. The author of the stamp is Elnara Bainazarova.
 

It is no coincidence that dombra is depicted on the postage stamp, since the Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kui has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. We welcome Kazakhstan's actions on sustainable development throughout these thirty years. The issue of the commemorative postage stamp serves as a symbol of raising public awareness of a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and commitment to sustainable development goals," UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey says.

 

Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington

22.10.2022, 18:42 73721
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
Images | gov.kz
As part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in US together with the Abai Center at the George Washington University co-hosted an online round table discussion of the cultural legacy of the classicist, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The main purpose of the event was to popularize the culture and spiritual values of the Kazakh people by widely presenting the studies and works of the writer.
 
Representatives of the academia of Kazakhstan and the United States, who took part in the round table, discussed the multifaceted scientific and cultural legacy of writer and noted its relevance in the modern world.
 
In his welcoming speech delivered to the participants of the round table Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized the invaluable contribution of Auezov to the history of the development of the Kazakh literature, and also called on young foreign literary critics and listeners to further study the writer's work.
 
The event was attended by Director General of Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Art in Kazakhstan Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, Director of the Scientific-Cultural Center Auezov House-Museum Diar Kunayev, Professor of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University Guljanat Kurmangaliyeva Ercilasun, Professor of Slavic Languages, Film Studies, and International Affairs of the George Washington University Peter Rollberg, Professor at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Kanipash Madibayeva, writer Nurdaulet Aqysh and Doctor of Philology Alua Temirbolat.
 
The discussion was moderated by Director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) of the George Washington University Marlene Laruelle.
 

Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

22.10.2022, 15:19 73821
Images | gov.kz
As part of celebration of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan, a photo exhibition on "New Kazakhstan" was held in Addis Ababa, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The photo exposition illustrates the current stage of development of Kazakhstan, characterized by the construction of radically new political and economic conditions, the intensification of foreign policy under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The presentation was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the diplomatic corps, prominent public figures, members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan, former President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome, representatives of the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopian MFA, the Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation, as well as journalists from a number of Ethiopian mass media.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov in his address to the participants spoke about the upcoming major political events in Kazakhstan – early elections of the President and the Parliament of the country, designed to restart the political system in the new constitutional and legislative conditions in order to more efficient public administration.
 
The Ambassador also explained in detail the principles of a multi-vector, peaceful and predictable foreign policy of our country, which has proved its relevance in today's geopolitical realities.
 
Barlybay Sadykov emphasized Kazakhstan's adherence to the norms of international law of the UN, and in particular to the principles of independence and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders, the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.
 
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat reported on the content of the agenda and the results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on September 14-15 this year, as well as the VI CICA Summit in Astana on October 13 this year.
 
The event was also attended by Deputy Director General of the Middle East, Asia and Pacific Countries Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Merwan Bedri, who called Kazakhstan a great country and emphasized the similarity of the positions of the two countries on many international issues. He expressed Ethiopia's deep interest in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the areas of trade, economy and interaction on international arena.
 
In general, the participants noted the great untapped potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and African countries in matters of sustainable development, food security and the formation of transit routes for the mutual supply of goods for the development of the rapidly developing market of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
 
As part of the photo exhibition, the participants were presented with the Kazakh cultural program, which included a vocal performance of Abai's song "Kozimnin karasy", the dance "Kamazhay", as well as musical folk compositions on dombra instrument. In addition, the participants of the photo exhibition were able to taste Kazakh national dishes.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan

21.10.2022, 13:59 75476
The Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan dated this year to the 90th anniversary of Azerbaijan Mambetov and the Republic Day kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
The Theatre Week is going to take place between October 22 and 30. The festival will be held for the second time and is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of film and theatre director, holder of the state prize of the USSR and Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Mambetov.
 
Eight theatres arrived in the Kazakh capital from around the country. Besides, six foreign theaters will participate in the Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan.
 
The solemn opening ceremony will take place on October 22 at 07:30 p.m. at the Mambetov Kazakh State Drama and Comedy Theatre. The solemn closing ceremony is slated for October 30.
 

