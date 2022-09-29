Система Orphus

Kazakhstan is reliable partner in strategically promising region for Portugal

28.09.2022, 13:32 2771
Images | www.gov.kz
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic Joao Gomes Cravinho as a part of his visit to Portugal. At the meeting they discussed future directions for strengthening cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the current issues on the international agenda.
 
The parties stressed the need to improve institutional mechanisms, diversify mutual trade, develop transit routes, as well as intensify cooperation in areas such as digitalization, IT industry, green energy, tourism, education, etc. They paid special attention to expanding the legal framework of relations and developing the political dialogue, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Noting that Portugal considers Kazakhstan an important and reliable partner in a key region, Minister Cravinho expressed readiness to strengthen multifaceted cooperation and promote trade and economic cooperation.
 
On the same day, Roman Vassilenko and Director General for Foreign Policy of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rui Vihnas co-chaired the 5th round of the political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Portugal.
 
The diplomats discussed in details the state and prospects of cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as exchanged views on a number of pressing issues on the international agenda, including in the context of development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
 
Both sides noted the high quality of dialogue within international and regional organizations and the mutual support of initiatives. A thorough exchange of views on topical international issues revealed similarities between the positions of Kazakhstan and Portugal.
 
The talks resulted in agreements to intensify the political dialogue, while concrete steps were outlined to strengthen investment, trade and economic, interregional and academic links.
 
Along with the political consultations in Lisbon, at a separate meeting, experts discussed bilateral agreements in the sphere of criminal justice.
 
The meeting between Deputy Minister Vassilenko and Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs and the Portuguese Communities of the Assembly of the Republic Sergio Sousa Pinto offered an opportunity to review prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation. The interlocutors had a constructive exchange of views on the ways of revitalization of parliamentary friendship groups.
 
The Portuguese politician was presented with the main goals of reforms in various spheres of public life and the key provisions of the course on building a "New Fair Kazakhstan" of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The Portuguese side commended the efforts of the country’s leadership in carrying out unprecedented political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
During the visit, the Kazakh delegation had a productive meeting with Eduardo Baptista Correia, CEO of TAGUS Science and Technology Park, Francisco Roja Gonsalves, Vice-president of the Oeiras Municipality, and representatives of transnational IT, software, technical certification and pharmaceutical companies operating in this technopark, such as Instituto Soldadura e Qualidade, Novartis and PHC. The interlocutors discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan and establishing partnerships with AIFC Tech Hub.
 
The head of Taguspark appreciated the development of financial technology market in Kazakhstan. In this context, the Portuguese Technological Park, which employs 16,000 people in 160 companies, expressed interest in doing business in Kazakhstan.
 
At the meeting with Ambassador Jose de Freitas Ferraz, Director of the Institute of Diplomacy issues of exchanging experience in analyzing and forecasting modern international relations were discussed. The Director talked about priorities in staffing the diplomatic service of his country and on-going educational programs on developing skills for efficient implementation of foreign policy.
 
Vassilenko noting the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh diplomatic service this year, outlined the main principles and priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, as well as its global initiatives.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal Daulet Batrashev and Ambassador Jose de Freitas Ferraz signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Institute of Diplomacy of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry on diplomatic training, research and exchange of information and documentation.
 
For reference: Bilateral trade turnover in January-July 2022 amounted to 14.7 million US dollars, while in 2021 it amounted to 11.5 million US dollars.
 
The gross inflow of Portuguese FDI to Kazakhstan in 2005-2022 amounted to 253 million US dollars.
 
A total of 19 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the Portuguese capital are registered in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform  
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Exhibition on Kazakhstan opens in European Parliament

29.09.2022, 10:24 816
Exhibition on Kazakhstan opens in European Parliament
Images | gov.kz
The opening ceremony of a thematic exhibition dedicated to modern Kazakhstan, as well as its historical and cultural heritage, economic and tourism potential was organized in the European Parliament's premises in a solemn atmosphere, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Chairs and members of key structures of the European Parliament, senior officials of the European External Action Service and the European Commission, as well as foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in the EU capital attended the opening ceremony. In his welcoming speech, the Head of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the EU, Margulan Baimukhan, noted that "our country has historically been a connecting bridge between Asia and Europe, opening up opportunities for trade and intercultural dialogue". According to him, the location of Kazakhstan allows it to play an important role as a transport and logistics hub of the "modern version of the Silk Road." In this context, he welcomed the comprehensive strengthening of multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and the EU on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.
 
Speaking about inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Kazakh diplomat noted the substantive dialogue with the leading political groups of the European Parliament. As is known, members of the Delegation of the European Parliament for Cooperation with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS), as well as the Sub-committee on Human Rights (DROI), visited Kazakhstan in April and August 2022 in order to establish further dialogue and receive up-to-date information on political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The organizer of the exhibition, Member of the European Parliament's Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL), Helmut Geuking, noted that this event will allow MEPs, employees and guests of the European Parliament to learn more about the unique history of Kazakhstan and get acquainted with the traditions and customs of the Kazakh people. In his opinion, "Kazakhstan is a strategically important partner of the European Union in the field of politics, economics and trade." Speaking about the history of Kazakhstan, he noted that "the Kazakh people faced many trials on their historical path, including the horrific consequences of nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site, and deserve proper respect for themselves."
 
The Kazakhstan exhibition, located in the central part of the European Parliament's main building, named after one of the founding fathers of the EU – Italian politician Altiero Spinelli, will last until September 29 and will be available to 705 MEPs and more than 5,000 employees, as well as numerous visitors to the European Parliament's central office in Brussels.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and the UK to increase flights

27.09.2022, 16:31 3361
Chairman of the civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev met with British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, the committee’s press service reports.
 
The sides debated cooperation issues in the sphere of civil aviation between the two nations and increasing the number of flights.
 
Lastayev told her about the current state of civil aviation and its plans for further development. Kathy Leach offered to support the international aviation climate ambition coalition project initiated by the UK. The coalition is a group of countries which works at achieving the common goal of raising international aviation climate ambitions under the ICAO’s global guidance. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Embassy in Brussels participates in European Heritage Days

20.09.2022, 11:17 7136
Kazakh Embassy in Brussels participates in European Heritage Days
Images | gov.kz
As part of the European Heritage Days on the third weekend of September, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium opened its doors to residents and guests of the Brussels capital region, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
Walking along the fence of the diplomatic mission’s premises, visitors can get acquainted with large photographs representing the views of nature and cities of Kazakhstan, and the lives of compatriots as seen by prominent Kazakh photographers. Hundreds of people who came during the last two days could inspect the decorations of a Kazakh yurt and the exhibition reflecting the rich culture and diverse landscapes of our country, listen to the sound of our essential national musical instrument dombra, or take photos wearing Kazakh national costumes. Photos of famous compatriots – boxer Gennady Golovkin and singer Dimash Kudaibergen were also in presence. The embassy’s guests enjoyed the Kazakhs’ hospitality and the nice tastes of our traditional cuisine.
 
The visitors, among whom there were also Belgian politicians, entrepreneurs, and diplomats, inquired about the peculiarities of musical culture, the tourist potential of the country, and opportunities for establishing and strengthening business contacts with Kazakh partners. Some visitors admitted they became interested in Kazakhstan through following the recent state visit of the Pope to Astana to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and noted the relevance of such initiatives aimed at strengthening the culture of dialogue and mutual understanding in the modern world.
 
The Kazakh Embassy in Brussels for the first time took part in the European Heritage Days, celebrated annually on the third weekend of September, and is continuing its active work towards raising awareness among the host country’s residents of the rich culture, tourism and investment potential of Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh delegation attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

19.09.2022, 16:59 9751
Kazakh delegation attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Chairman of the Upper Chamber of Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev joined the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the instruction of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.
 
The Senate Speaker also attended the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in the Westminster Hall and left an entry in the official book of condolences on behalf of Kazakhstan, noting that the Queen was the outstanding leader and the symbol of unity and stability of the British nation with her exceptional generosity, dignity, and accomplishments will continue inspiring millions around the world.
 
A meeting took place between Maulen Ashimbayev and King Charles III, during which the former offered condolences on behalf of the Kazakh Head of State as well as informed about the decision to name one of the squares in the Central Park in Astana after Queen Elizabeth II.
 
Around two thousand gusts, including the members of the Royal Family, Heads of State and Government, diplomats, and public reps took part in the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh-US cooperation needs new impetus, says KISS Head

19.09.2022, 14:39 9891
Kazakh-US cooperation needs new impetus, says KISS Head
Images | kisi.kz
According to Yerkin Tukumov, the head of the Kazakhstani Institute of Strategic Studies (KISS), Kazakh-US cooperation holds great potential weather in political, humanitarian, or economic areas, Kazinform reports.
 
In Tukumov’s words, Kazakhstan has established good relations with the US in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres since independence. The country continues developing its relations with the US mostly for its national interests.
 
The US remains among Kazakhstan’s top investment foreign partner, with many key American transnational corporations operating in the Kazakh market.
 
As for the Kazakh-US political cooperation, the speaker believes that high-level visits should better the quality of bilateral relations.
 

Our relations need to be taken to a new, higher level. Strategic relations between the two countries should be developed," he said.

 
Earlier Tukumov said that ways to improve the UN as the only international global organization responsible that the international safety rules are observed will be debated. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days

19.09.2022, 12:45 10031
Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days
Images | gov.kz
The Cultural Heritage Days of Belgium took place last weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
It is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the spectacular cultural heritage of Brussels.
 
Notable, the foreign embassies for the first time ever took part in the event.
 
The Kazakh Embassy held a photo exhibition featuring picturesque landscapes of Kazakhstan, contemporary buildings, and well-known sportsmen. Besides, there was an exhibition of national clothes, and national cuisine. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

NASA representatives arrive at Baikonur over first cross flight aboard Soyuz

19.09.2022, 09:46 10171
NASA representatives arrive at Baikonur over first cross flight aboard Soyuz
Images | tass.com
A US delegation with NASA representatives has arrived at Baikonur, ahead of the first cross flight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, the Roscosmos press service told journalists on Sunday.
 

A US delegation has arrived at Baikonur to participate in the events of the first cross flight aboard a Soyuz spacecraft - they are representatives of NASA and relatives of astronaut Frank Rubio," the press service said. The NASA delegation is led by Kenneth Bowersox, the state corporation specified, TASS reports.

 
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was on Sunday installed on Launch Pad 31 (Vostok) of the Baikonur Space Center.
 
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will blast off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 16:54 Moscow time on September 21. The spacecraft’s crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. Their space mission is to last 188 days, until March 28. The spacecraft will also carry about 120 kilograms of payload.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev sees Pope Francis off at airport in Nur-Sultan

15.09.2022, 18:42 25106
Images | akorda.kz
Pope Francis has concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally saw off Pope Francis at the capital's airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
In memory of his stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Pontiff Kazakh national musical instrument dombra.
 

The Kazakh people are especially grateful to you for the fact that you spoke very warmly about our culture, especially about dombra. Now all mass media are quoting your words. Everyone says that the Pope is the best promoter of Kazakh culture, and, in particular, our national instrument of dombra. Now it is very popular among youth and children. And after your words, I think the interest in dombra will be shown not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad," President Tokayev said.

 
The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read