Kazakhstan’s Digital Achievements Presented in Kuwait

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, took part in the 5th General Assembly of the "Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)" and the International Digital Cooperation Forum held in Kuwait City, together with a delegation from the Ministry of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During a thematic panel on the future of the digital economy, Kazakh diplomat presented the results of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. It was emphasized that, according to the UN E-Government Development Index 2024, Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries worldwide and is included in the group of countries with a very high level of e-government development, while ranking 10th globally in online services.





In his remarks, Ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic approach to digitalization as a key element of economic infrastructure and a driver of national competitiveness. Measures aimed at developing a platform-based e-government model, introducing proactive public services, and expanding digital solutions for citizens and businesses were presented.





Information was also shared on the comprehensive three-year accelerated digital transformation program being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The program provides for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, construction of data centers, expansion of computing capacity, and workforce training.





Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to exchange practical experience with DCO member states in the fields of e-government, artificial intelligence, digital services, and cybersecurity.





The issue of Kazakhstan’s accession to the "Digital Cooperation Organization" was also discussed on the sidelines of the events. Participation of the Kazakh delegation in the DCO activities thus became an important step toward strengthening international cooperation in digitalization and promoting Kazakhstan’s technological development experience at the global level.