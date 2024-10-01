Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Number of Bilateral Meetings on the Margins of the UN General Assembly

Images | Kazakh MFA

The high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly has started at the UN Headquarters. The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu takes part in the session, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





On the margins of the event, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Spain José Albares, Latvia Baiba Braže, Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Poland Radosław Sikorski, and Switzerland Ignazio Cassis.





During the talks with European partners, the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and these European countries were discussed, and an in-depth exchange of views on regional and global agendas took place.





Following the negotiations, a number of agreements were reached on the organization of mutual high-level visits.





Minister Nurtleu also met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. The parties considered issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.





The importance of quality and timely fulfillment of instructions on the results of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Singapore in May this year was noted during the talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan.





During the meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Alzayani, an Intergovernmental Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic Passports was signed. Foreign Minister of Bahrain expressed his appreciation to the Kazakh side for the opening of the Consulate General in Manama, emphasizing that this step will qualitatively strengthen relations between the countries.





Prospects for further strengthening cooperation with the International Labor Organization were discussed with its Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, where the interlocutors reaffirmed the importance of improving labor legislation, social protection and ensuring decent work.