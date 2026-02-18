Kazakhstan’s Growing Role in Strengthening Eurasian Stability and Connectivity was Discussed in Paris

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A conference dedicated to the geoeconomic opportunities and geopolitical challenges of Kazakhstan and Central Asia was held at the Senate of France. The event took place under the patronage of Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé and was organized by the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe (IPSE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





From the Kazakh side, participants included Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Gulsara Arystankulova, Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yevgenyi Bolgert, and CEO of Xander Group Iskander Akylbayev.





In their welcoming remarks, Ambassador Gulsara Arystankulova and Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic importance, its contribution to regional stability, and its role as an important partner of France and Europe in strengthening transport, energy, and economic connectivity between Europe and Asia. It was noted that amid the global transformation of international markets, deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan aligns with the long-term interests of France and the European Union.





Senator Bolgert reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy focused on constructive engagement with European and other countries. He noted that the adoption of a new Constitution would mark an important stage in the country’s further political development, creating additional conditions for sustainable socio-economic growth, enhancing investment attractiveness, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners based on trust and predictability.





Iskander Akylbayev highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), infrastructure modernization, and the strengthening of logistical connectivity. In his assessment, these efforts contribute to the diversification of supply chains, expanded access to strategic resources, and increased resilience of trade routes in the interests of European partners.





The two thematic sessions were moderated by Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe, and expert Pierre Maurin. French senators, members of parliament, and representatives of the expert community took part in the discussions. It was emphasized that Central Asia is entering a phase of strategic consolidation, with Kazakhstan occupying a system-forming position in the region and playing a key role in ensuring stability, economic integration, and transport connectivity.





At the conclusion of the conference, the participants reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between France, Kazakhstan, and the countries of Central Asia as an important element of a sustainable Eurasian space.