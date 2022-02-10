Система Orphus

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Rights Watch begin dialogue on investigation of 'Tragic January' events

08.02.2022, 21:49 4466
Images | MFA RK
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held today a meeting via video link with Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The parties discussed issues of compliance with international human rights norms and standards in the context of the Tragic January events in Kazakhstan.
 

As instructed by the President of Kazakhstan, the law enforcement agencies must ensure an impartial investigation of the armed unrest in full accordance with the laws of our country," the Minister emphasized.

 

We welcome Kazakh authorities' openness to dialogue and cooperation and their commitment to international human rights standards," Kenneth Roth said in turn.

 
During the meeting, it was noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Human Rights Watch share an interest in an objective investigation into the January events. Mukhtar Tileuberdi confirmed the Kazakh investigating authorities were ready to consider each specific case of concern of the citizens and the international community.
 
At the end of the meeting it was agreed to continue current contacts and substantive dialogue on issues of mutual interest.
 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss water issues

09.02.2022, 20:40 1091
Images | inform.kz
Today, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev held a meeting with Ministry of Water Management of Uzbekistan Shavkat Khamrayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the meeting, the joint measures to improve the water management situation in the middle and lower reaches of the Syr Darya River were discussed.
 
Following the discussions, the agreements on the adoption of joints measures to increase the inflow into the Shardarinsk dam and stable supply of water through the interstate channel Dosstyk were reached.
 
In addition, the issues of the signing of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Governments on the joint management and usage of transboundary water facilities were under discussion. The sides confirmed their intention to speed up the procedures to agree on the draft Agreement.
 
Also, the creation of the bilateral commission to cooperate in the field of water relations at the level of Prime Ministers of the two countries was considered.
 
The consultations were held on the issues of the creation of a water and energy consortium in Central Asia and participation in the construction of a hydroelectric power station.
 
Kazakh President, Speaker of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan have talks

09.02.2022, 17:01 1226
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nuriddinjon Ismailov, the Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State said that Uzbekistan is the fraternal country and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, that’s why Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral ties. The countries cooperate in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres. He noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays special role in this context.
 
In his turn, the Speaker expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and conveyed sincere wishes on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan.
 
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agr't on inter-parliamentary cooperation council establishment

09.02.2022, 15:09 1416
Images | Majilis RK
Majilis Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majilis of Uzbekistan Nuriddinjon Ismailov who is on an official visit to our country have signed the agreement on the creation of the Council of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis' press service.
 
The council was established in line with the agreements reached by Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev within the framework of the latter's recent visit to Kazakhstan.
 
Having noted the historical nature of the event, the Majilis Speaker stressed that the council's establishment will give a new meaning to cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.
 
Speaking about further strengthening and development of strategic partnership, Speaker Koshanov noted that within 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations they laid solid foundation for stable development of cooperation in all spheres.
 
During the meeting Yerlan Koshanov awarded Nuriddinjon Ismailov with the Dostyq order of the 2nd degree for strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two fraternal nations.
 
For his part, Nuriddinjon Ismailov expressed gratitude for appreciating his contribution to the development and strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek ally relations and integration ties.
 
He went on to add that through stepping up the inter-parliamentary dialogue the sides will gradually boost political, economic as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction and strengthen traditional ties of friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
 
Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliev met with President of Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen

08.02.2022, 17:46 4601
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliev met the President of the Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen (VNO-NCW), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, Zhumagaliyev informed his interlocutor about the complete stabilization of the situation after the "January tragedy" in Almaty, measures taken by the country's leadership to strengthen social protection, structural reforms, as well as the inviolability of the rights of Dutch and foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
 
The VNO-NCW head expressed satisfaction with the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan and the commitment of the Kazakh side to international obligations in the field of investment, taking into account the position of the Netherlands as the leading foreign investor in Kazakhstan (about $100 billion).
 
In the light of the final formation of a new coalition Government of the Netherlands, organizational and substantive issues of the planned visit of representatives of the Dutch business to Kazakhstan, headed by the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Netherlands were considered.
 
At the end of the meeting I.Taisen was handed over translated into Dutch Abay's book "Words of Wisdom" ("Boek van Overdenkingen").
 
Reference: VNO-NCW is the largest Dutch federation of employers comprising more than 185,000 enterprises in various economic sectors. The Confederation is informally called "the voice of Dutch business" representing the common interests of local businesses both at home and abroad and providing various services to its members.
 
Tokayev receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

07.02.2022, 18:39 7891
Images | Akorda.kz
The President noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the further development of strategic partnership with the European Union, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State conveyed words of gratitude to President of the European Council Charles Michel for his support to our country expressed during the virtual talks held on January 10 and a strong commitment to strengthening cooperation.
 
At Terhi Hakala's request, President Tokayev spoke about the "tragic January" events. He said that the Prosecutor General's Office has been instructed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation of what happened in January's events. He stressed that the observance of human rights and freedoms is a priority for all branches of government.
 
The Kazakhstan leader also informed about the plans to modernize the political system and implement a New Economic Course aimed at correcting social imbalances and diversifying the national economy.
 
President Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to developing close ties with the European Union in all areas of cooperation and intention to fully implement the agreements reached earlier.
 
In turn, Terhi Hakala reported on the Brussels's interest in further developing relations with Kazakhstan. The European diplomat thanked the President for a thorough and useful exchange of views. She assured that the European Union fully supports President Tokayev's reform policy and is interested in the prosperous and stable Kazakhstan.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister met with Head of UN Office in Kazakhstan

04.02.2022, 08:16 17696
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the UN Permanent Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan's interaction with the UN, including within the framework of the implementation of political and social reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
Friberg-Storey informed about the progress of the current projects of the UN country team and expressed readiness to actively contribute to the implementation of the Government Action Plan for 2022.
 
The achievement of sustainable development goals, including reducing poverty and social inequality, the climate agenda, and the protection of human rights were noted as priorities for interaction.
 
Parties also exchanged viewpoints on holding joint events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN.
 
At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the UN representative for the constant support provided to our country and presented the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence".
 
In turn, Permanent Coordinator commended the country's leadership for effective cooperation and expressed confidence in the further development of strong and trustful relations between Kazakhstan and the UN.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Beijing on working visit

03.02.2022, 19:00 21136
Images | Uali's Facebook page
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, arrived to Beijing on a two-day working visit, Kazinform reports.
 
President's Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post that tomorrow President Tokayev will take part at the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.
 
On February 5, President Tokayev and President Xi will hold bilateral talks to discuss comprehensive Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership.
 
Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on request of Human Rights Watch concerning 'Tragic January' events

03.02.2022, 14:31 21321
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received a letter from the international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) with information on cases of excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies during the January events in Kazakhstan. In addition, HRW has also published information about other abuses against detainees, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The Republic of Kazakhstan condemns any possible cases of excessive use of force, unlawful detention, torture or ill-treatment of detainees.
 
President Tokayev has repeatedly stated that the investigation into the armed unrest must be impartial and conducted in line with the law. Firmly securing the rights of detainees and a fair legal process is indispensable.
 
The Head of State has called on the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure strict compliance with the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibit use of torture or other ill-treatment, while conducting the investigation.
 
All complaints of illegal detention and possible ill-treatment of detainees will be thoroughly investigated. A hotline has been set up to ensure citizens can receive relevant information and file complaints, including regarding actions of the law enforcement personnel. The investigating authorities verify all incoming information about violations. According to the data from the General Prosecutor's Office, authorities have to date launched 98 criminal cases concerning complaints of the use of illegal methods of investigation and other violations of the rights of citizens.
 
The General Prosecutor's Office and other state investigative bodies are ready and willing to thoroughly review each individual case raised by the public in Kazakhstan and internationally.
 
To monitor the protection of the rights of detained citizens, Human Rights Ombudsperson Elvira Azimova, as well as members of the National Preventive Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture (NPM) and the National Council of Public Trust have been provided access to penitentiary system facilities.
 
According to current information, regional NPM teams have made 97 independent monitoring visits to 83 facilities in 16 regions of Kazakhstan. The Human Rights Ombudsperson has received 48 citizen complaints alleging violations of their human rights, which are currently under review. Furthermore, at the request of the regional NPM teams, the access of lawyers and civil medics to the detainees has been ensured.
 
Reputable civil society representatives, including human rights defenders and lawyers, have recently established public commissions to investigate the January events.
 
Kazakhstan remains committed to its human rights obligations and is open to dialogue and cooperation with international nongovernmental organizations. In particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, has agreed to meet with the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth.
 
Finally, Kazakhstan continues to engage actively with UN human rights bodies and mechanisms.
 
