Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva
Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations
Today the United Arab Emirates is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations between the two countries have strengthened. In particular, as per the results in 2021, mutual trade reached a record $700 million,"the Kazakh diplomat said.
Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
The concert celebrates both the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Republic of Kazakhstan General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations," said Rawan Juma Bek, Consul General of Kazakhstan to the UAE.
Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital
Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN
It is no coincidence that dombra is depicted on the postage stamp, since the Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kui has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. We welcome Kazakhstan's actions on sustainable development throughout these thirty years. The issue of the commemorative postage stamp serves as a symbol of raising public awareness of a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and commitment to sustainable development goals," UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey says.
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan
What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?
Indeed, we see many foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation today. We have compiled a list of the largest foreign companies, their number exceeds 300 now. We have informed them about the possibilities of working in Kazakhstan. Some of them have already made a positive decision and have relocated their offices to our country. I mean InDriver, Fortescue, Marubeni," the Prime Minister said.
We are talking about the transfer of production and their regional offices. Everything depends on what decisions these foreign companies make, to some extent they will be relocated, what volume of production they want to have in Kazakhstan, or whether they want to open a regional office. Our objective is to attract their production capacities to the territory of Kazakhstan as much as possible," Alikhan Smailov said.
