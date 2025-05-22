This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Opportunities Presented in Seoul
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Dual Education and Water Management
It is precisely this effect that we aim for in our joint work with international partners," stressed Roman Vassilenko.
PepsiCo to Triple Production Capacity with Increased Investment in Kazakhstan Plant
Historic International Aitys Brings Together Kazakh and Kyrgyz Akyns for the First Time at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
Astana and London Pursue Dialogue on Peacekeeping and Multilateral Diplomacy
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction
Musical Diplomacy: Kazakhstan Welcomes Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" with "Silk Road" Tour
We are grateful for the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Romania through the performances of the unique "Madrigal" choir. For the first time, this cultural event has taken place in Kazakhstan, and it is undoubtedly of historical significance. Particularly moving are the choir’s renditions of the national anthems not only of Romania, but also of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as the unconventional arrangements of popular Kazakh folk songs such as Yapurai and Agugai", said Vassilenko.
