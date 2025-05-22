Kazakhstan’s Tourism Opportunities Presented in Seoul

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities were presented in the capital of South Korea as part of an event dedicated to the launch of SCAT Airlines’ direct flight on the Shymkent - Seoul route, scheduled for May 29, 2025. The event brought together more than 70 leading Korean tour operators and media representatives, highlighting the growing interest in expanding tourism and business exchanges between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





With the launch of this route, Kazakhstan and Korea will be connected by 15 direct flights per week, including flights from Astana and Almaty. The new connection marks an important milestone in strengthening business cooperation and enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.





Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov emphasized the significance of the new route in bringing the peoples of both countries closer together: "This is an important milestone in the development of direct contacts between the citizens of the two countries. A direct flight from Shymkent, a city rich in cultural and historical heritage, opens new opportunities for tourists, students, and entrepreneurs. We are observing a steady 12% annual growth in tourist flow, and we expect this route to become another catalyst for tourism development, business cooperation, and people-to-people exchange."





The Ambassador also underlined Kazakhstan’s tourism appeal, noting that the country is famous for six sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, including the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan, the Tamgaly Petroglyphs, and the Saryarka ecosystem. He encouraged tour operators to develop new attractive travel packages that would allow visitors to discover the cultural richness and natural diversity of Kazakhstan.





The Kazakh diplomat stressed the political support provided by Kazakhstan’s leadership for the development of the tourism sector and highlighted that, under the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country is implementing a strategy for sustainable tourism as one of the pillars of economic growth and international promotion of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.





On tourism cooperation, the Ambassador listed key events of 2025 with the participation of Kazakh and Korean tour operators and companies, including the Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair (KITF, April 23-25), the Astana International Forum (May 29-30), Kazakhstan Tourism Road Show (Seoul, June), and the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF-2025, June 5-8).





The Ambassador also paid special attention to the economic dimension of bilateral cooperation, noting that by the end of 2024, the Republic of Korea ranked among the top three foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy.





In turn, SCAT’s representative in Korea, Andrey Tsygankov, stated: "Shymkent is the third-largest city in Kazakhstan, a rapidly developing metropolis that recently opened a modern airport capable of serving up to 2 million passengers per year."





The event featured presentation of Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, with a particular focus on Shymkent. Attendees received tourism brochures and watched promotional videos showcasing the country’s natural beauty and cultural attractions, including "Born Bold".