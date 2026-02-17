Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Israel in Special and Inclusive Education

Tell a friend

At the invitation of the Israeli side, a group of specialists from Kazakhstan participated in the training program "Innovative Approaches to Special Education", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The program was implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Israel and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel based on the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Training of Children with Special Educational Needs, signed in November 2025 in Astana between the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministries of Regional Cooperation, Education, Foreign Affairs, and the Agency for International Development Cooperation of Israel.





The international course "Innovative Approaches to Special Education" was held in Haifa, Israel, at the Golda Meir International Training Center MASHAV - Carmel (MCTC). The training aimed to study modern innovative practices in special and inclusive education, implement effective teaching and support methods for children with special educational needs, and develop the professional competencies of education system specialists.





During the program, participants were acquainted with Israel’s advanced experience in inclusive education, visited educational institutions and specialized centers, and held meetings with experts and representatives of relevant government bodies.





On February 12, 2026, a ceremonial certificate awarding ceremony was held, confirming the successful completion of the course by all participants.





The course was organized at a high professional level by MASHAV, the Golda Meir International Training Center (MCTC), the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel, and the Ministry of Education of Israel. The program was notable for its practical orientation, substantive content, and high level of expert support.





The acquired knowledge and practical experience will contribute to the further development and improvement of the special and inclusive education system in Kazakhstan.