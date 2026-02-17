This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Israel in Special and Inclusive Education
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Growing Role in Strengthening Eurasian Stability and Connectivity was Discussed in Paris
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Delegation Participates in the 39th African Union Summit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Draft of New Constitution Presented to Diplomatic Corps, International Institutions and Experts
The sovereignty, independence, unitary character and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan remain unchanged in the draft Constitution. Amendments to the Constitution will be introduced exclusively following a nationwide referendum. The republican referendum on 15 March 2026 will be a day of responsible choice for the people of Kazakhstan regarding the country’s future path of development," E.Azimova stated during the briefing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Participates in the "Busan City Diplomacy Network" Forum in Busan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
India and Kazakhstan elevate AI cooperation to strategic level
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations
Following reciprocal high-level visits, a clear vector for further strengthening the fraternal Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations has been set. On our part, we intend to make every effort to work jointly on the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of enduring friendship and good-neighborliness," said Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are rapidly developing. Bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation is strengthening year by year, and we intend to comprehensively deepen allied relations with Kyrgyzstan," Kosherbayev emphasized during the discussion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue
I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have significant potential and being filled with new qualitative substance, have been developing upward year by year. This is primarily facilitated by your regular political dialogue with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.02.2026, 10:45Bilateral Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed in Cape Town 17.02.2026, 11:08Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation3276Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation 17.02.2026, 15:382961Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman 17.02.2026, 20:202716Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations 17.02.2026, 09:102471President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of China 10.02.2026, 20:23124666Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah 10.02.2026, 09:13117386Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases 11.02.2026, 14:05117296Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science 12.02.2026, 17:1099636World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 12.02.2026, 16:1898726Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting 20.01.2026, 12:45175111Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 18.01.2026, 17:50169511Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated 18.01.2026, 16:45168986Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou 20.01.2026, 12:35162361Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158621Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi