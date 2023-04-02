31.03.2023, 14:08 3101

Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism

The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022
Kazakhstan is planning to join the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the development of cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to join the cooperation agreement concluded between the SCO member states.
 
The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
 
The decree becomes effective upon the day of signing.
 
Almaty runs the chance to become the SCO cultural and tourist capital in 2023-2024.
 
In addition, Kazakhstan will chair the SCO starting from July 2023 till July 2024.
 

31.03.2023, 14:35 3091

Kazakhstan, Singapore mark 30 years of successful cooperation

Kazakhstan, Singapore mark 30 years of successful cooperation
Images | gov.kz
On Thursday we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore, which is an important milestone in the history of our bilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
Over the past three decades, our countries have strengthened relations based on close political contacts, mutually beneficial economic cooperation and friendly ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Singapore.
 
The political dialogue at the highest level is the basis of stable friendly relations between the two countries. The visit of Singapore's First Prime Minister, Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew in September 1991 laid the foundation for political dialogue and set priorities for bilateral cooperation.
 
It has been repeatedly noted that Kazakhstan considers Singapore as an important political and economic partner in Southeast Asia.
 
The signing in 2003 of the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the ministries of industry and trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore marked the beginning of the formation of a legal framework between the two countries.
 
Kazakhstan and Singapore adhere to the same or similar positions on key global and regional issues. The parties pursue a multidirectional, balanced foreign policy based on the promotion of national interests while maintaining strategic relations with key world powers and ensuring a peaceful external belt for sustainable internal development.
 
Visits by representatives of government agencies from Kazakhstan and Singapore to exchange experiences, pursue professional development, and participate in internships have become a tradition. Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore is a strategic partner of the Graduate School of Public Policy of the Nazarbayev University.
 
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Singapore regularly conducts cultural and humanitarian events. Among the largest of them is an international exhibition dedicated to the national culture of Kazakhstan, held in the world-famous "Gardens by the Bay" from October 7 to November 14, 2021 under the auspices of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Singapore is one of Kazakhstan's important trading partners in ASEAN. In 2022, the volume of mutual trade amounted to 1.9 billion US dollars. The gross inflow of direct investments from Singapore to Kazakhstan last year amounted to 310 million US dollars, and for the period from 2005 to 2022 amounted to 1.4 billion US dollars. There are around 119 enterprises with the participation of Singapore companies operating in Kazakhstan.
 
Surbana Jurong Singapore engineering company in partnership with domestic investors, continues to participate in the implementation of the large-scale project "G4 City" for the construction of four new satellite cities in the Almaty region.
 
Over 30 years of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore, the relations between the two countries have become an example of an effective and mutually beneficial partnership established for the benefit of the peoples and for the prosperity of the two countries.
 

30.03.2023, 15:18 6821

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship.
 
Ambassador Al-Kahtani said that he intends to make every effort for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.
 
During the conversation, the diplomats discussed a number of important issues on the agenda and prospects of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation.
 
The parties agreed to mutually actively support cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format.
 

29.03.2023, 14:09 8141

Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership

Images | gov.kz
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and the German Federal Foreign Ministry’s Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Matthias Lüttenberg have co-chaired political consultations aimed at strengthening interaction and coordinating positions on priority bilateral, regional and international agenda issues, Kazinfrom cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov and diplomats from the two countries’ foreign ministries also participated in the talks.

Significant focus of the consultations was placed on key aspects of Kazakhstan’s comprehensive domestic political and socio-economic modernization process. In his remarks, Deputy Minister Vassilenko gave his German colleagues a detailed overview of the results of reform packages initiated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also briefed them on the outcomes of the March 19 parliamentary and local elections. "The results of the parliamentary elections reflect the changes in society and a desire for further modernization of the country's political system," stated the diplomat.

For his part, Director Lüttenberg noted international observers’ assessment of the elections and positively remarked about our country’s socio-political transformation, referring to Kazakhstan as "an exemplary champion of human rights" and "driver of democratic change" in the wider region.

Moreover, the parties agreed to continue to make joint efforts to support the positive dynamics of Kazakh-German cooperation in the fields of education and culture, and welcomed the rapid growth of trade and investment indicators.

Images | gov.kz

According to German statistics, as of the end of last year Kazakhstan for the first time joined the ranks of Germany’s 50 leading trade partners, occupying 43rd place with a trade turnover of 10.5 billion US dollars. According to Kazakh data, trade with Germany in 2022 amounted to 2.8 billion US dollars, which is 26.7% more than in 2021. There are currently 600 enterprises with German capital in our country, including SVEVIND and Goldbeck Solar, which are planning or are already implementing large-scale green hydrogen production and renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan’s regions.

In addition, during his stay in the German capital Deputy Minister Vassilenko met with the Chair of the German Bundestag’s "Germany-Central Asia" parliamentary group Eugen Schmidt, as well as MPs Peter Bystron, Manfred Grund and Christian Gorke, with whom he discussed the results of the March 19 parliamentary elections and priorities for cooperation between the two countries’ parliamentary corps.

Vassilenko’s program also included a briefing for German media and a discussion on Kazakh-German partnership in the global and regional contexts with the Administrative Director of the Center for Eastern European and International Studies (ZOiS) Dr. Christian Schаich, ZOiS researcher Dr. Beate Eschment, as well as other political scientists from the Centre.
 

24.03.2023, 11:59 16541

Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia

Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia
The Head of State appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Romania and Slovenia, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Yerlik Ali is named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania and is relieved of his duties as the national coordinator of Kazakhstan for SCO.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.

Nurbakh Rustemov is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.

Altai Abibullayev is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro concurrently.
 

24.03.2023, 10:49 16671

First charter flight carrying Iranian tourists lands in Aktau

Iran Airtour's first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan's Aktau city
Iran Airtour’s first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

According to Chairman of the Industry and Tourism Committee Dastan Ryspekov, Aktau is a highly popular destination among Iranian guests.

Now we are working on increasing the number of tourists. Negotiations with potential partners are underway," he said.


The second flight with Iranian tourists is to arrive in Aktau at the weekend.

Last year Kazakhstan introduced 14-day non-visa regime for the nationals of Iran, China and India.
 

17.03.2023, 07:19 33721

Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek

Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Images | gov.kz
Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

Images | gov.kz

The event was organized by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry jointly with the Bishkek Mayor’s Office. It brought together 14 foreign diplomatic missions represented by the embassies of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, China, Japan, Switzerland, France, Germany, and others to present national food and beverages, as well as souvenir gifts.

Images | gov.kz

All the funds raised will be donated to the charity fund of Kyrgyzstan.

Images | gov.kz
 

16.03.2023, 10:36 40096

Reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Ministry of Justice of Armenia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Justice of this country Grigor Minasyan
Reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Ministry of Justice of Armenia
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Justice of this country Grigor Minasyan. The sides discussed the issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legal sphere, as well as in the field of ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of citizens, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The Armenian Minister was informed about the development of the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as about the program of large-scale political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Special attention was given to the issues of constitutional reform and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2023. Minister Minasyan highly appreciated the policy of Kazakhstan's leadership and stressed the importance of ongoing reforms in the face of modern global challenges.

The parties considered the issues of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international organizations and the schedule of bilateral events in 2023. They also agreed on further work on the exchange of experience between the ministries of justice of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Source: kazinform 
 

15.03.2023, 14:24 41191

Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa

Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov has presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the ceremony, Yerkin Akhinzhanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Astana's interest in further strengthening and expanding long-term cooperation with Pretoria, by intensifying political dialogue and interaction in trade, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Images | gov.kz

President Ramaphosa expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, and also congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on official assumption of office and wished success in further strengthening the bilateral relations.
 

