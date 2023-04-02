Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism
relevant news
Kazakhstan, Singapore mark 30 years of successful cooperation
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia
First charter flight carrying Iranian tourists lands in Aktau
Now we are working on increasing the number of tourists. Negotiations with potential partners are underway," he said.
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Ministry of Justice of Armenia
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa
Most viewed
