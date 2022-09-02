Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan

Upon instruction of the Head of State Kazakh government is to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of $400 thousand to Pakistan hit by downpours and floods resulting in multiple deaths, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
1,033 people, including 343 children, have so far died as a result of the natural disasters. Around 35 million people were left homeless and without food.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Pakistani colleague due to the deaths caused by the floods.
