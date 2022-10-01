Система Orphus

Leading Agricultural University of Hungary interested in opening branch in Kazakhstan

30.09.2022, 13:36 3896
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (Godollo), Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza.
 
The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on cooperation in the fields of the agro-industrial complex, as well as agricultural education and science within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.
 
The Kazakh diplomat dwelled separately on the implementation of the National Project for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan, designed for 2021-2025, and outlined that agricultural science should take into account the needs of the agro-industrial complex in combination with the doctrine of the country's food security, be innovative and focus on the development of complex scientific and technical products that meet market needs.
 
Referring to the tasks set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on accelerating modernization in all fields of the economy of Kazakhstan, which he announced in his State of the Nation Address, Ambassador Abdrashov invited the Hungarian agricultural university to open its branch in Kazakhstan. He stressed that high-quality higher education in Hungary will be in demand in our country and will give an additional impetus to the further strengthening of economic ties between our countries.
 
According to the rector, the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which unites four universities and eleven research institutes, is one of the largest multidisciplinary higher education institutions focused on agriculture in Central and Eastern Europe.
 
Prof. Dr. Gyuricza outlined that the opening of a branch in Kazakhstan will allow scientists of the two countries to conduct joint scientific research on all topical issues of the agro-industrial complex, transfer new technologies, train and improve the skills of Kazakhstani specialists.
 
It should be noted that the Government of Hungary annually allocates 250 grants for Kazakhstanis. As part of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship, 29 students from Kazakhstan are currently studying at the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences. In 2022, as part of the academic mobility of the Bolashak Center for International Programs, 6 scholars arrived in Hungary to conduct research in various sectors of agriculture.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles

30.09.2022, 19:10 3231
Images | Depositphotos
A Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.
 
A memorandum was signed following a meeting between Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev and Seychelles Transport Minister Antony Derjacques.
 
The Air Seychelles airline eyes opening direct flights en route Victoria-Almaty in January next year.
 
The sides noted the importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries. 
 
Kazakh MFA opens accreditation of foreign journalists

30.09.2022, 15:36 3321
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs about the opening of accreditation of foreign journalists to cover the following events:
 
October 13, 2022 – VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA);
 
October 14, 2022 – Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);
 
October 14, 2022 – The Central Asia – Russia Summit.
 
Representatives of foreign media must submit an application for accreditation at the following link before 07:00 p.m. Astana time on October 5, 2022: https://accr.sgork.kz:64778/user_login/?next=/application/:
 
1) To obtain a login and password, it is necessary to send a list of representatives of foreign media according to the attached form to the email address [email protected];
 
2) After receiving the login and password, access to the above-mentioned application portal of the Accreditation Center will be provided. Instructions for filling in the data for accreditation are posted in the upper left corner of the portal.
 
If you have any additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:
 
- Abylay Amandykov, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (701) 7776447 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
 
- Shyngyskhan Tagai, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (707) 7053837 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
 
- Tamiris Nurmagambetova, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (747) 2989029 (WhatsApp, Telegram).
 
It should be noted that admission to the above-mentioned events will be permitted only with a PCR test with a validity period of 72 hours from the date of receipt of the result.
 
The programs of the above-mentioned events will be announced additionally.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia increase flights more than 3-fold

30.09.2022, 10:19 3991
Images | gov.kz
On the sidelines of the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal the Kazakh delegation held talks with civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s official website reads.
 
The session takes place between September 27 and October 7, 2022.
 
The Kazakh delegation is led by the civil aviation committee Talgat Lastayev.
 
During the talks the sides debated direct air service between the two nations highlighting its importance for further development of direct trade and economic, investment, cultural cooperation.
 
Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol to increase the number of regular passenger flights between the countries more than threefold from 4 to 14 flights a week. The sides also agreed to further develop air service between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan’s Corner opened at UPNV Jakarta National Development University

29.09.2022, 21:54 5821
Kazakhstan’s corner named after the famous philosopher, scientist and mathematician al-Farabi was opened at the UPNV Jakarta National Development University with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia and Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The corner presents books about the history, culture, economy, sights of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as objects of Kazakh folk applied art. The corner is open to increase the awareness of Kazakhstan among local youth, as well as to popularize the Kazakh language and culture.
 
The event was organized as part of the visit of a delegation of the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages to Jakarta to their Indonesian colleagues, during which the parties discussed the possibility of launching a double degree program, and also outlined ways to further expand cooperation.
 
UPNV Jakarta National Development University and the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages are actively cooperating within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the end of 2021. Earlier, in June 2022, a delegation of the Indonesian University visited Kazakhstan, during which Indonesia’s corner was opened. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
G42, Government of Kazakhstan sign MOU to collaborate on government digital adoption

29.09.2022, 18:52 5906
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company, and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on government use of big data analytics, cloud, AI and other digital technologies.
 
Under the MOU, G42 will work with the Ministry to explore the use of big data analytics and digital use cases in government, with a focus on healthcare, finance, safety & security, and developing digital twin technologies for Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. The two parties will also consider areas for cooperation including sovereign government cloud to securely host government applications in-country and to provide a backbone for future services; development of AI capabilities; and the potential for Kazakhstan to become a data and cloud hub for Central Asia, WAM reports.
 
The agreement was signed by Zhaslan Madiyev, First Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mansoor AlMansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, G42.
 

G42 is very pleased to have been selected by the Ministry to cooperate on developing the potential of digital technologies to better serve the strategic goals of Kazakhstan and to support the nation’s goals to become a digital hub for Central Asia. We look forward to exploring new use cases for digital solutions and to aiding Kazakhstan to build its own capabilities in critical areas including cloud, AI and big data analytics," said AlMansoori.

 
The MOU was formalised following meetings between First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Timur Suleimenov; Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Mohamed Saeed Al Ariqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan, with senior executives from G42.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and G42 Group COO Mansoor AlMansoori also had high-level meeting to discuss areas of cooperation and joint projects in the areas of AI, big data analysis and cloud infrastructure to drive digital transformation in the country. In this meeting, the President emphasised that human capital in AI and IT is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
UK’s RSPB to support Bokey Orda Nature Reserve in W Kazakhstan

29.09.2022, 11:38 6006
Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Aliya Shalabekova held a working meeting with a delegation of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (Great Britain) and Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press service.
 
The sides discussed the course of implementation of the project on maintaining the activity of specially protected conservation areas in West Kazakhstan region ¬–¬ Bokey Orda and Ashiozek nature reserves.
 
The sides agreed to continue cooperation and discuss achievements of Kazakhstan in the expansion of the network of specially protected areas at the upcoming meeting of the parties to the Convention on Biodiversity Conservation slated for December 2022 in Montreal (Canada). 
 
Exhibition on Kazakhstan opens in European Parliament

29.09.2022, 10:24 6971
Images | gov.kz
The opening ceremony of a thematic exhibition dedicated to modern Kazakhstan, as well as its historical and cultural heritage, economic and tourism potential was organized in the European Parliament's premises in a solemn atmosphere, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Chairs and members of key structures of the European Parliament, senior officials of the European External Action Service and the European Commission, as well as foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in the EU capital attended the opening ceremony. In his welcoming speech, the Head of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the EU, Margulan Baimukhan, noted that "our country has historically been a connecting bridge between Asia and Europe, opening up opportunities for trade and intercultural dialogue". According to him, the location of Kazakhstan allows it to play an important role as a transport and logistics hub of the "modern version of the Silk Road." In this context, he welcomed the comprehensive strengthening of multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and the EU on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.
 
Speaking about inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Kazakh diplomat noted the substantive dialogue with the leading political groups of the European Parliament. As is known, members of the Delegation of the European Parliament for Cooperation with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS), as well as the Sub-committee on Human Rights (DROI), visited Kazakhstan in April and August 2022 in order to establish further dialogue and receive up-to-date information on political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The organizer of the exhibition, Member of the European Parliament's Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL), Helmut Geuking, noted that this event will allow MEPs, employees and guests of the European Parliament to learn more about the unique history of Kazakhstan and get acquainted with the traditions and customs of the Kazakh people. In his opinion, "Kazakhstan is a strategically important partner of the European Union in the field of politics, economics and trade." Speaking about the history of Kazakhstan, he noted that "the Kazakh people faced many trials on their historical path, including the horrific consequences of nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site, and deserve proper respect for themselves."
 
The Kazakhstan exhibition, located in the central part of the European Parliament's main building, named after one of the founding fathers of the EU – Italian politician Altiero Spinelli, will last until September 29 and will be available to 705 MEPs and more than 5,000 employees, as well as numerous visitors to the European Parliament's central office in Brussels.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan is reliable partner in strategically promising region for Portugal

28.09.2022, 13:32 8496
Images | www.gov.kz
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic Joao Gomes Cravinho as a part of his visit to Portugal. At the meeting they discussed future directions for strengthening cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the current issues on the international agenda.
 
The parties stressed the need to improve institutional mechanisms, diversify mutual trade, develop transit routes, as well as intensify cooperation in areas such as digitalization, IT industry, green energy, tourism, education, etc. They paid special attention to expanding the legal framework of relations and developing the political dialogue, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Noting that Portugal considers Kazakhstan an important and reliable partner in a key region, Minister Cravinho expressed readiness to strengthen multifaceted cooperation and promote trade and economic cooperation.
 
On the same day, Roman Vassilenko and Director General for Foreign Policy of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rui Vihnas co-chaired the 5th round of the political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Portugal.
 
The diplomats discussed in details the state and prospects of cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as exchanged views on a number of pressing issues on the international agenda, including in the context of development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
 
Both sides noted the high quality of dialogue within international and regional organizations and the mutual support of initiatives. A thorough exchange of views on topical international issues revealed similarities between the positions of Kazakhstan and Portugal.
 
The talks resulted in agreements to intensify the political dialogue, while concrete steps were outlined to strengthen investment, trade and economic, interregional and academic links.
 
Along with the political consultations in Lisbon, at a separate meeting, experts discussed bilateral agreements in the sphere of criminal justice.
 
The meeting between Deputy Minister Vassilenko and Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs and the Portuguese Communities of the Assembly of the Republic Sergio Sousa Pinto offered an opportunity to review prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation. The interlocutors had a constructive exchange of views on the ways of revitalization of parliamentary friendship groups.
 
The Portuguese politician was presented with the main goals of reforms in various spheres of public life and the key provisions of the course on building a "New Fair Kazakhstan" of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The Portuguese side commended the efforts of the country’s leadership in carrying out unprecedented political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
During the visit, the Kazakh delegation had a productive meeting with Eduardo Baptista Correia, CEO of TAGUS Science and Technology Park, Francisco Roja Gonsalves, Vice-president of the Oeiras Municipality, and representatives of transnational IT, software, technical certification and pharmaceutical companies operating in this technopark, such as Instituto Soldadura e Qualidade, Novartis and PHC. The interlocutors discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan and establishing partnerships with AIFC Tech Hub.
 
The head of Taguspark appreciated the development of financial technology market in Kazakhstan. In this context, the Portuguese Technological Park, which employs 16,000 people in 160 companies, expressed interest in doing business in Kazakhstan.
 
At the meeting with Ambassador Jose de Freitas Ferraz, Director of the Institute of Diplomacy issues of exchanging experience in analyzing and forecasting modern international relations were discussed. The Director talked about priorities in staffing the diplomatic service of his country and on-going educational programs on developing skills for efficient implementation of foreign policy.
 
Vassilenko noting the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh diplomatic service this year, outlined the main principles and priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, as well as its global initiatives.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal Daulet Batrashev and Ambassador Jose de Freitas Ferraz signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Institute of Diplomacy of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry on diplomatic training, research and exchange of information and documentation.
 
For reference: Bilateral trade turnover in January-July 2022 amounted to 14.7 million US dollars, while in 2021 it amounted to 11.5 million US dollars.
 
The gross inflow of Portuguese FDI to Kazakhstan in 2005-2022 amounted to 253 million US dollars.
 
A total of 19 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the Portuguese capital are registered in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform  
 
