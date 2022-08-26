Система Orphus

Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

25.08.2022, 17:49 4706
Images | en.kabar.kg
A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has started in Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan under the chairmanship of head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.
 
After the meeting ceremony and joint photographing, the session has begun in a narrow format.
 
In his welcoming speech, the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet thanked the heads of government for their participation and wished fruitful work.
 
The meeting then continued behind closed doors. Tomorrow the heads of the EAEU governments will gather for a meeting in an expanded format.
 
The agenda of the meeting includes the formation of a common gas market for the integration association, financing of industrial cooperation, regulation of the alcohol market, and the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. In addition, a number of bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the forum.
 
Source: kazinform
 
