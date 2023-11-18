Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan welcomed parliamentary delegation from Indonesia

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with a delegation from the Indonesian Parliament led by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Gilang Dilafarares, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





A group of deputies from the Indonesian House of Representatives is visiting Astana with the aim of strengthening ties and exchanging experiences with their Kazakh counterparts.





During the conversation, which took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural spheres. They noted the progressive development of Kazakhstan-Indonesia relations and reaffirmed their interest in increasing the dynamics of economic cooperation between the countries.





In addition, there was an exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda, while the importance of promoting inter-parliamentary diplomacy was emphasized. The Indonesian delegation noted that Astana has become the first sister city of the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, with its official presentation planned for August 17, 2024.





The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan wished success in the upcoming elections for the President and Parliament of Indonesia in February 2024. He emphasized that these events are important for the democratic development of the country.





The Indonesian deputies, in turn, highly appreciated the political, economic, and democratic achievements of our country and expressed readiness to further contribute to the expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.