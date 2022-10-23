Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington

As part of celebration of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan, a photo exhibition on "New Kazakhstan" was held in Addis Ababa, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The photo exposition illustrates the current stage of development of Kazakhstan, characterized by the construction of radically new political and economic conditions, the intensification of foreign policy under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The presentation was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the diplomatic corps, prominent public figures, members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan, former President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome, representatives of the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopian MFA, the Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation, as well as journalists from a number of Ethiopian mass media.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov in his address to the participants spoke about the upcoming major political events in Kazakhstan – early elections of the President and the Parliament of the country, designed to restart the political system in the new constitutional and legislative conditions in order to more efficient public administration.

The Ambassador also explained in detail the principles of a multi-vector, peaceful and predictable foreign policy of our country, which has proved its relevance in today's geopolitical realities.

Barlybay Sadykov emphasized Kazakhstan's adherence to the norms of international law of the UN, and in particular to the principles of independence and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders, the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat reported on the content of the agenda and the results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on September 14-15 this year, as well as the VI CICA Summit in Astana on October 13 this year.

The event was also attended by Deputy Director General of the Middle East, Asia and Pacific Countries Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Merwan Bedri, who called Kazakhstan a great country and emphasized the similarity of the positions of the two countries on many international issues. He expressed Ethiopia's deep interest in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the areas of trade, economy and interaction on international arena.

In general, the participants noted the great untapped potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and African countries in matters of sustainable development, food security and the formation of transit routes for the mutual supply of goods for the development of the rapidly developing market of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

As part of the photo exhibition, the participants were presented with the Kazakh cultural program, which included a vocal performance of Abai's song "Kozimnin karasy", the dance "Kamazhay", as well as musical folk compositions on dombra instrument. In addition, the participants of the photo exhibition were able to taste Kazakh national dishes.