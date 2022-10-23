Система Orphus

Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington

22.10.2022, 18:42 3351
Images | gov.kz
As part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in US together with the Abai Center at the George Washington University co-hosted an online round table discussion of the cultural legacy of the classicist, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The main purpose of the event was to popularize the culture and spiritual values of the Kazakh people by widely presenting the studies and works of the writer.
 
Representatives of the academia of Kazakhstan and the United States, who took part in the round table, discussed the multifaceted scientific and cultural legacy of writer and noted its relevance in the modern world.
 
In his welcoming speech delivered to the participants of the round table Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized the invaluable contribution of Auezov to the history of the development of the Kazakh literature, and also called on young foreign literary critics and listeners to further study the writer's work.
 
The event was attended by Director General of Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Art in Kazakhstan Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, Director of the Scientific-Cultural Center Auezov House-Museum Diar Kunayev, Professor of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University Guljanat Kurmangaliyeva Ercilasun, Professor of Slavic Languages, Film Studies, and International Affairs of the George Washington University Peter Rollberg, Professor at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Kanipash Madibayeva, writer Nurdaulet Aqysh and Doctor of Philology Alua Temirbolat.
 
The discussion was moderated by Director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) of the George Washington University Marlene Laruelle.
 

Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

22.10.2022, 15:19 3451
Images | gov.kz
As part of celebration of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan, a photo exhibition on "New Kazakhstan" was held in Addis Ababa, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The photo exposition illustrates the current stage of development of Kazakhstan, characterized by the construction of radically new political and economic conditions, the intensification of foreign policy under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The presentation was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the diplomatic corps, prominent public figures, members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan, former President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome, representatives of the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopian MFA, the Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation, as well as journalists from a number of Ethiopian mass media.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov in his address to the participants spoke about the upcoming major political events in Kazakhstan – early elections of the President and the Parliament of the country, designed to restart the political system in the new constitutional and legislative conditions in order to more efficient public administration.
 
The Ambassador also explained in detail the principles of a multi-vector, peaceful and predictable foreign policy of our country, which has proved its relevance in today's geopolitical realities.
 
Barlybay Sadykov emphasized Kazakhstan's adherence to the norms of international law of the UN, and in particular to the principles of independence and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders, the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.
 
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat reported on the content of the agenda and the results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on September 14-15 this year, as well as the VI CICA Summit in Astana on October 13 this year.
 
The event was also attended by Deputy Director General of the Middle East, Asia and Pacific Countries Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Merwan Bedri, who called Kazakhstan a great country and emphasized the similarity of the positions of the two countries on many international issues. He expressed Ethiopia's deep interest in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the areas of trade, economy and interaction on international arena.
 
In general, the participants noted the great untapped potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and African countries in matters of sustainable development, food security and the formation of transit routes for the mutual supply of goods for the development of the rapidly developing market of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
 
As part of the photo exhibition, the participants were presented with the Kazakh cultural program, which included a vocal performance of Abai's song "Kozimnin karasy", the dance "Kamazhay", as well as musical folk compositions on dombra instrument. In addition, the participants of the photo exhibition were able to taste Kazakh national dishes.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan

21.10.2022, 13:59 5721
The Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan dated this year to the 90th anniversary of Azerbaijan Mambetov and the Republic Day kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
The Theatre Week is going to take place between October 22 and 30. The festival will be held for the second time and is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of film and theatre director, holder of the state prize of the USSR and Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Mambetov.
 
Eight theatres arrived in the Kazakh capital from around the country. Besides, six foreign theaters will participate in the Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan.
 
The solemn opening ceremony will take place on October 22 at 07:30 p.m. at the Mambetov Kazakh State Drama and Comedy Theatre. The solemn closing ceremony is slated for October 30.
 

What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?

19.10.2022, 14:24 10261
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov answered journalists’ question on the relocation of Russian companies to Kazakhstan at a briefing in the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.
 
Thus, according to him, 56 companies would like to work in Kazakhstan.
 

Indeed, we see many foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation today. We have compiled a list of the largest foreign companies, their number exceeds 300 now. We have informed them about the possibilities of working in Kazakhstan. Some of them have already made a positive decision and have relocated their offices to our country. I mean InDriver, Fortescue, Marubeni," the Prime Minister said.

 

We are talking about the transfer of production and their regional offices. Everything depends on what decisions these foreign companies make, to some extent they will be relocated, what volume of production they want to have in Kazakhstan, or whether they want to open a regional office. Our objective is to attract their production capacities to the territory of Kazakhstan as much as possible," Alikhan Smailov said.

 

Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan

19.10.2022, 13:20 10431
Images | Depositphotos

Kazakhstan performs 490 flights a week to 112 destinations in 28 countries of the world," deputy head of the transport committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Kasym Tlepov told the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.

 
He noted that civil aviation hit by coronavirus pandemic is recovering.
 
Last year Kazakhstan launched the following flights: Almaty-Doha, Almaty-Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi -Almaty, Almaty -Male, Almaty-Colombo. This year Almaty-Milano, Almaty-Iraklion routes were unveiled.
 
It is expected to open new flights from Astana, Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, flights to Vietnam from Almaty and Astana. It is planned to resume air service to Thailand, Mongolia and Turkmenistan, to fly to Pakistan, and to increase flights to China, India, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.
 
Source: kazinform
 

Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman

18.10.2022, 15:39 12926
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh national jewelries, souvenirs, nomadic culture items were presented at the 58th International Diplomatic Bazaar held in the Jordanian capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The 58th edition of the International Diplomatic Bazaar took place in the Al Hussein youth city in Amman, Jordan. The event was held by the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein charitable institution, which was established by her late Majesty Queen Zein Al Sharaf in 1958 as a learning and care institution for boys living in hardship.
 
The event, that brought together 30 diplomatic missions accredited in Jordan, featured a wide variety of handicrafts, ceramics, jewelries, garments, dishes, and so on.
 
The Kazakh pavilion designed in the form a yurt presented guests with the national jewelries, souvenirs, Kazakhstan chocolate, and many other sweets. The pavilion was visited by Princess Basma bint Talal, who demonstrated an interest in Kazakh produce and cultural items.
 

Lithuania keen on interregional coop with Kazakhstan

18.10.2022, 13:17 12986
Images | gov.kz
As part of his working visit to Utena, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev held meetings with Vice Mayor Vitalius Shershnevas and the business community of Utena district, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
 
The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the export and investment potential of Kazakhstan, the benefits of doing business in our country, political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation.
 
Particular attention was paid to the program of comprehensive modernization of the political system, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, including upcoming presidential elections.
 
The Lithuanian side expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the field of agriculture, textile industry and ecotourism, the Kazakh diplomat informed about new opportunities for starting a business in our country.
 
During a visit to "Utenos trikotazas", the largest knitwear company in Central and Eastern Europe, Viktor Temirbayev discussed promising areas of cooperation and presented teasers of investment projects in the cotton and textile industry of Kazakhstan.
 
In the Utena Library named after the Mikiniai Brothers, the Kazakh diplomat took part in the opening of the exhibition of children's drawings "Kazakhstan and Lithuania: Freedom and Friendship", dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Within the framework of the event, together with the chairman of the inter-parliamentary friendship group "Lithuania-Kazakhstan" Edmuntas Pupinis, honoring of the students participating in the competition was held.
 
The exposition presents the works of 24 students of art schools from four regions of Lithuania. Previously, the exhibition was shown alternately in Vilnius and Druskininkai.
 
The books of Mukhtar Auezov "The Path of Abai" and Anuar Alimzhanov "The Teacher’s Return" translated into Lithuanian and published on the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan were granted to the fund of the Utena Library.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan-Belgium political consultations confirm commitment to strengthening cooperation

18.10.2022, 11:32 13051
Kazakhstan-Belgium political consultations confirm commitment to strengthening cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Delegations of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium held political consultations on October 17, to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
 
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko headed Kazakhstan’s delegation at the consultations. The delegation from Belgium was led by Director General of the Directorate for Bilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Jeroen Kooreman.
 
The parties reviewed fruitful partnership between Kazakhstan and Belgium foreign ministries since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago (August 25, 1992) and discussed prospects for further deepening mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
 
As Deputy Minister Vassilenko underlined, "open dialogue established at the highest level plays an important role in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. During his official visit to Brussels in November 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan considers Belgium an important political and economic partner in the European Union."
 
The parties discussed organization of joint events, visits at the highest and high levels and interaction within the framework of multilateral institutions.
 
The consultations also focused on opportunities for further development of trade and economic cooperation. Deputy Minister Vassilenko proposed to promote partnership in the sphere of investment and invited the Belgian side to participate in joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.
 
As part of the visit to Kazakhstan, the Belgian delegation also visited the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and observed the signing of the General Agreement on Academic and Cultural Cooperation between the Academy and the Free University of Brussels. The signing of this document highlights successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium in the sphere of higher education.
 
 Members of the Belgian delegation will also meet with the leadership of the city of Almaty to discuss prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial Kazakh-Belgian ties.
 
For reference: Belgium is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners among the European Union states. In 2021, bilateral trade turnover was $ 419.7 million. The gross inflow of direct investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan amounted to
 
$ 1.069 billion last year and reached $ 9.96 billion during 2005-2021. There are around 70 enterprises with the Belgian capital working in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform 
 

Italian coach conducts master class for singers of Astana Opera International Opera Academy

17.10.2022, 11:19 12421
Images | astanaopera.kz
A master class from a famous Italian opera singer and vocal coach Anna Vandi opens the final academic year at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. In the coming months, a rich curriculum, in-demand teachers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhupar Gabdullina, Talgat Mussabayev, as well as new meetings with the audience await the young singers, the press office of Astana Opera informs.
 
At the beginning of her career, Anna Vandi performed in various vocal genres at major world opera houses, such as Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa. However, soon she devoted herself almost entirely to teaching, so the master class for the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees promises to be very useful and interesting.
 

The Academy proposed to focus on the Baroque repertoire. We will analyze arias and recitatives from operas, oratorios and cantatas. Due to my natural character and vocal history, I was lucky enough to work with the most diverse repertoire, both as a singer and a teacher. I have just finished conducting a master class in France and also returned from the Verdi Festival in Parma, so I am very happy to meet the young singers in Astana. It is important to lay a good technical basis for the repertoire, the correct diction of the operatic language and musical style," Anna Vandi notes.

 
Other teachers who will work with the International Opera Academy attendees also announced their priorities for the academic year. Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the academy’s teacher, emphasized that he sees his main task in the comprehensive preparation of up-and-coming performers for the big stage.
 

The emphasis in training will be on the correct selection of repertoire for future opera singers. We will pay special attention to technique, voice cultivating, and high-quality sound of all types of voices," Professor Zheltyrguzov says.

 
Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Zhupar Gabdullina, sees her task in working with young singers in helping to improve the range and timbre, teaching the correct reading of musical material, performing works of various musical genres while preserving the composer’s style. The development of breathing and working on character portrayals are of no small importance.
 
The first academic year for the academy attendees was very busy. Along with lectures and practical classes with the best domestic and foreign teachers, up-and-coming vocalists tried their hand at competitions, including international ones, actively conquered the stage, and received the main parts in Astana Opera’s repertoire performances. Frequent performances in front of the audience helped to get comfortable onstage, feeling an emotional response from the viewers. The final stage of training is designed to consolidate all the acquired knowledge and skills for further practical improvement on the opera stage.
 
As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was established with the aim of raising the level of performing arts, providing young vocalists with the opportunity to hone their skills within Astana Opera’s walls.
 
Every month, the academy attendees prepare a new concert for classical music aficionados in the capital. On October 31, the bright singers will give another performance. The concert program Revelation of the Soul will feature works by Western European composers. Tickets for the musical evening to be held in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall are already on sale.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

