Mukhtar Tleuberdi holds phone talk with Pakistani Foreign Minister

27.01.2022, 08:20 1036
A phone talk between Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi took place at the initiative of the Pakistani side, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The interlocutors exchanged the views on the cooperation in political, trade and economic and humanitarian spheres as well as discussed the prospects for interaction within international platforms.
 
Kazakh Minister Tleuberdi noted Kazakhstan's full support for Pakistan's upcoming presidency of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and confirmed his participation in it.
 
Kazakh President attended Central Asia-India Summit

27.01.2022, 20:13 921
Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 1st Central Asia-India Summit. The event, initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, was held via a videoconferencing.

"The commodity turnover between Central Asia and India in 2020 reached USD 3 bln. Thereat the Kazakhstan's share in sales accounts for 80%," the President said.

However, the current figures do not conform to the aggregate economic potential of the countries. He said that dialogue platforms such as the Central Asia-India Summit are useful for progressive growth of the countries, and for development of efficient responses to new threats and risks. He expressed confidence that the unique format of fruitful exchange of views will bring cooperation between the states to a brand new level.

"The role of Asia in the global economy has significantly grown," Tokayev said addressing the Summit.

"Over the past years we have developed constructive, political dialogue. We constantly expand multidimensional, economic and humanitarian ties. Our large Asian region has enormous resources and huge intellectual potential. There are important transport corridors and fast-growing markets in the region. The role of Asia has significantly increased in the world economy. It becomes a new global center of attraction of investments and capital. All this opens huge prospects for favorable opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states. First of all, it concerns the trade," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

At today's Central Asia-India Summit Kazakh President suggested building an interregional transport and logistics consortium.

"Central Asia has a huge transport and logistics potential in the sphere of global economic cooperation. 11 international transit corridors are running through Kazakhstan. Out of which five railway lines and six highways provide fast goods traffic en route East-West and North-South. Given the common customs territory in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan has access to the market of Russia and some Eastern European countries," the Head of State said.

He also noted that the south-western route through Kazakhstan's Aktau and Kuryk ports with a capacity of 26 mln tons of a year is equally of high potential. The ports give a wide access to the Caspian Sea littoral states, Turkey and further to the West. For the past 10 years Kazakhstan invested some USD 30 bln in the national transport infrastructure development.

The Head of State highlighted that the development of a reliable, efficient and safe transport infrastructure should become the key element in the architecture of interconnected relationships between Central Asia and India. To this end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to consider an opportunity to create the interregional transport and logistics consortium.

At Summit Kazakh President also invited Indian companies to Kazakhstan to collaborate in the sphere of digitalization.

"Economic digitalization remains the key global trend. E-government works effectively in Kazakhstan, digitalization projects are being realized in all the backbone economic sectors, as well as smart cities, medicine and education development projects. Digital solutions are also applied in the country's banking and financial system," the President said.

The Head of State added that development of AI, Big data, e-commerce, internet of things, and cybersecurity are strongly sought-for today.

Besides, he stressed that projects on the development of a laboratories in the sphere of telecommunications, e-industry in Kazakhstan are of great interest.

The President invited the Indian companies to enter the country's market. In his Address to the Nation Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task to train no less than 100,000 highly skilled IT specialists by 2025. He suggested opening an engineering office and an IT school for Central Asia at the ground of the Astana Hub international technological park jointly with Bagmane technological park and other Indian IT giants.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at today's Central Asia-India Summit that the share of Central Asian nations in the external sales of India accounts for less than 1%.

"Our joint efforts should be aimed at fulfilling great opportunities to increase mutual trade. The share of Central Asian nations in the external turnover of India stands at no less than 1%. That's why the India's initiative to create a trade and economic platform involving trade and industry ministers are timely. We support that initiative," the Head of State said.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has developed the list of 80 goods worth USD 610 mln that could be sent to India in the near future. He confirmed readiness to consider the opportunity to expand India's exports to Kazakhstan. The President suggested developing a plan to increase trade flow with respect to competitive edges of each country.

Source: Kazinform

Tokayev to take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India summit

26.01.2022, 12:49 3956
On January 27, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India summit. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The event, initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held online.

The leaders will discuss the prospects for strengthening and expanding cooperation in various fields between the countries of Central Asia and India.

It is expected that as a result of the event, the Declaration of the first summit "Central Asia - India" will be adopted.

 
Kazakhstan appoints Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam

26.01.2022, 10:00 4046
The Head of State decreed to appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
"China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with necessary support and assistance" - Xi Jinping

25.01.2022, 16:47 5251
Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during the summit "Central Asia - China" spoke about the unrest in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Good-neighborliness and friendship are at the heart of our relations. China adheres to the concept of goodwill, sincerity, mutual benefit and tolerance, and will continue to expand contacts with the Central Asian states at the highest and high levels, and intensify strategic coordination," the Chinese leader said.

 
He noted that he considers it important to use the role of meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and other dialogue mechanisms, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of joint development and prosperity.
 

We all categorically oppose the attempts of external forces to make a color revolution in the region, to interfere in internal affairs under the pretext of human rights, to undermine the peaceful life of our peoples. The recent unrest in Kazakhstan has led to significant loss of life and material damage. As a neighbor and friend of Kazakhstan, China strongly supports Kazakhstan's efforts to stop violence and stabilize the situation. China is ready to provide Kazakhstan with the necessary support and assistance. I am convinced that under the firm leadership of President Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan will open a bright future for their country," Xi Jinping said.

 
Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly use troops to ensure security of states

22.12.2021, 14:10 27171
The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on military cooperation, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As noted in the conclusion to the bill, the norms of the Treaty are aimed at the military cooperation in joint planning of the use of troops (forces) in the interests of ensuring the security of states and countering challenges and threats to regional security, as well as interaction in other areas of military cooperation between the two countries.
 

The Treaty makes it possible to carry out military cooperation in such areas as operational and combat training, peacekeeping activities, military education and science, the activities of troops (forces) and their comprehensive support, improving the bilateral regulatory framework, culture, sports and other areas of military cooperation", - the document says.

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents hold bilateral talks in extended attendance

06.12.2021, 17:00 198285
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan held bilateral talks in extended attendance involving official delegations, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The parties focused om strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as an increase in mutual sales, attraction of investments, development of cooperation in agriculture, construction, and transport sectors. They also debated cooperation in water and energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh President noted dynamic development of multifaceted ties between the states based on friendship and good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

As stated there the countries have common visions and views on regional and international agenda news, including stabilization of situation in Afghanistan.

Following the talks the Heads of State signed the Declaration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on allied relations. Besides, the official delegations signed some agreements.

Source: Kazinform
 
US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence

06.12.2021, 16:05 199338
US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence
Images | Kazinform.kz
The President of the United States Joseph Biden sent his congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of its state independence, the Kazakh MFA press office said on Sunday.
 

I join you in celebrating Kazakhstan’s three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia and globally," the US President’s message reads.

 
According to him, further cooperation will be useful for the peoples of the two countries in meeting new global challenges. In this regard, he welcomed "Kazakhstan’s tremendous efforts" on behalf of regional connectivity, economic prosperity and growth in Central and South Asia, Kazinform reports.
 

The United States looks forward to strengthening its enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and collaborating to promote regional stability, tackle the climate crisis, increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights," the US President added.

 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign a Declaration of allied relations

06.12.2021, 15:15 199489
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign a Declaration of allied relations
Images | Akorda
The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a state visit, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.
 
Welcoming Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of his state visit in terms of promoting Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
 

Today we will sign the Declaration of allied relations. This is truly a new level of our relationship, since we previously relied on the principles of strategic partnership. I believe that the package of documents to be signed today will give an additional impetus to cooperation between our countries. Moreover, we agreed to instruct the governments to take the most energetic measures in order to bring the volume of trade to $ 3 billion in the near future, and then to bring the volume of trade to $ 10 billion. This is a very high level," said the Head of our state.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the two countries to ensuring stability and security in the region.
 

Allied, strategic relations between our countries are a serious factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. This is indeed a fact without any exaggeration. We can say that the better the relationship between our countries, the more stable the situation in our very important region will be," the President of Kazakhstan believes.

 
In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the traditionally warm hospitality in the Kazakh land, on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and on his own behalf, heartily congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.
 
The leader of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the successes of our country under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan. He also noted the significant contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of bilateral relations.
 
The President of Uzbekistan noted the symbolism of his visit to our country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. As he noted, the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of the two countries will contribute to the strengthening of interstate relations. He also noted the productive work of the governments of the two states, done on the eve of his visit.
 
