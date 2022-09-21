NASA representatives arrive at Baikonur over first cross flight aboard Soyuz

Images | gov.kz

As part of the European Heritage Days on the third weekend of September, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium opened its doors to residents and guests of the Brussels capital region, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Walking along the fence of the diplomatic mission’s premises, visitors can get acquainted with large photographs representing the views of nature and cities of Kazakhstan, and the lives of compatriots as seen by prominent Kazakh photographers. Hundreds of people who came during the last two days could inspect the decorations of a Kazakh yurt and the exhibition reflecting the rich culture and diverse landscapes of our country, listen to the sound of our essential national musical instrument dombra, or take photos wearing Kazakh national costumes. Photos of famous compatriots – boxer Gennady Golovkin and singer Dimash Kudaibergen were also in presence. The embassy’s guests enjoyed the Kazakhs’ hospitality and the nice tastes of our traditional cuisine.

The visitors, among whom there were also Belgian politicians, entrepreneurs, and diplomats, inquired about the peculiarities of musical culture, the tourist potential of the country, and opportunities for establishing and strengthening business contacts with Kazakh partners. Some visitors admitted they became interested in Kazakhstan through following the recent state visit of the Pope to Astana to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and noted the relevance of such initiatives aimed at strengthening the culture of dialogue and mutual understanding in the modern world.

The Kazakh Embassy in Brussels for the first time took part in the European Heritage Days, celebrated annually on the third weekend of September, and is continuing its active work towards raising awareness among the host country’s residents of the rich culture, tourism and investment potential of Kazakhstan.