18.07.2025, 11:41 6736
New Ambassador of India Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
They emphasized the importance of the schedule of high-level visits and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the dialogue between Astana and New Delhi.
The diplomats expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in multilateral formats, primarily within the UN, CICA, SCO, Central Asia - India Dialogue and other international platforms.
The Indian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and confirmed his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
18.07.2025, 19:44 6571
Kazakhstan and Italy: Ahead of a New Stage of Strategic Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Rome in January 2024 and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to Astana in May 2025.
Moreover, the interlocutors reviewed the schedule of upcoming visits and confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Italy.
Italy is one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of bilateral trade in 2024 increased by 26% compared to 2023 and amounted to about 20 billion US dollars (exports - 18.7 billion, imports - 1.3 billion). Trade turnover for January-May 2025 amounted to 7.3 billion dollars (exports - 6.8 billion, imports - 486 million). Since 2005 Italy invested in the economy of Kazakhstan about 7.6 billion dollars. More than 250 companies with Italian capital operate in Kazakhstan.
16.07.2025, 21:02 21546
Kazakhstan and Hungary Expand Cooperation in the Fields of Digitalization and Space Technologies
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Gellért Jászai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of 4iG Plc. and Ambassador of Hungary responsible for the development of international business relations, as well as with Otto Iván Róna, Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations, prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-Hungary investment cooperation were discussed, with a focus on joint projects in the fields of digitalization, telecommunications, satellite technologies, and geospatial services.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized the particular importance of applying 4iG’s advanced technological solutions to achieve Kazakhstan’s strategic goals in digitalizing the economy and unlocking the country’s space potential.
Kazakhstan is interested in attracting technological investors and developing high-tech industries. I am confident that the potential for cooperation with 4iG can be realized both within the framework of space programs and through the transfer of advanced telecommunications and IT solutions," he noted.
Chairman Jászai emphasized the company’s interest in developing cooperation with Kazakh partners in the fields of satellite technologies and geospatial services. He noted that the signing of the Memorandum with JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" marked an important step toward strengthening the strategic partnership and opens up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the fields of digitalization and space.
During the visit of the 4iG Plc. delegation, meetings were also held with representatives of relevant government agencies, during which prospects for practical cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives in the technological sphere were discussed.
4iG Plc. is one of the largest Hungarian holdings in the fields of ICT, telecommunications, and space technologies, employing over 8,000 people and comprising 28 subsidiary companies. It is actively implementing large-scale projects in the fields of digitalization and satellite communications, consolidating Hungary’s key telecommunications assets under the One brand. In 2023, 4iG was recognized with an award from the Budapest Stock Exchange for its achievements in development, and in 2025, the company began construction of the country’s first space technology manufacturing center.
16.07.2025, 20:39 21816
Kazakhstan and Japan Strengthen Dialogue on Peace, Security, and a Nuclear-Free Future
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture (Japan) Hidehiko Yuzaki, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current agenda of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, including Kazakhstan’s successful chairmanship of the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (Geneva, 2024), as well as events held in observance of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, celebrated on August 29.
Governor Yuzaki briefed on the activities and international humanitarian initiatives of the "Hiroshima Organization for Global Peace" and expressed interest in implementing joint events on multilateral platforms.
The parties paid particular attention to efforts aimed at supporting victims of nuclear use and testing, and advancing environmental remediation in regions affected by the use and testing of nuclear weapons.
As part of his first visit to Kazakhstan, Governor Yuzaki also plans to visit Abai region, which is expected to give new impetus to cooperation between the two regions, as well as the former Semipalatinsk Test Site - as a symbol of shared commitment to peace, nuclear disarmament, and the Sustainable Development Goals.
16.07.2025, 09:53 25101
Kazakhstan and China Committed to Deepening Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
As part of his visit to China to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, including the current state and prospects for interaction in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in the development of political dialogue between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings of the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the schedule of upcoming high- and top-level events.
As a result of the traditionally open and trust-based talks between the Heads of State held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals were set and a further trajectory for cooperation was outlined. Our common task now is to make every possible effort to ensure the effective implementation of the reached agreements," said Minister Nurtleu.
In addition, issues of further expansion of trade, economic, investment, energy, and transit-transport cooperation were discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia - China format.
16.07.2025, 08:56 24841
Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, participants exchanged views on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the SCO member states in the context of the current international situation, and discussed the progress of preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit of Heads of State, scheduled for September 2025 in Tianjin.
In his remarks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed strong confidence in the Organization’s potential to build mutually beneficial partnerships for sustainable development and to transform the SCO space into a region of peace and prosperity. "I am convinced that the SCO will continue to strengthen its international authority and effectiveness as a multilateral institution with a unique model of equal cooperation based on the principles of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’," said Minister Nurtleu.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan commended China’s systematic approach to implementing the agreements reached at the Astana SCO Summit in July 2024. He also emphasized the importance of continuing consistent work on the institutional development and enhancement of the Organization’s activities.
As part of the visit, a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of the SCO member states with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping was held.
During the meeting, the commitment to fostering dialogue and strengthening practical cooperation in the spirit of trust, equality, and mutual respect was reaffirmed. The participants confirmed their intention to deepen multilateral partnership in the interest of ensuring regional stability, security, and sustainable development.
14.07.2025, 20:57 24566
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits the SCO Headquarters
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Headquarters as part of his trip to the People’s Republic of China to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, a meeting was held with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and the Organization’s staff.
The parties discussed issues of the Organization’s current activities and preparations for upcoming high- and top-level events, including the SCO Summit of Heads of State scheduled to be held in China in September 2025.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the important role of the Secretariat in advancing multifaceted cooperation within the SCO and coordinating the Organization’s overall work. He commended the Secretariat staff for their efforts to enhance the efficiency of the SCO’s working mechanisms and bodies.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister was shown the Secretariat’s meeting and ceremonial rooms, and also inspected the Astana Hall, which has been renovated following a comprehensive modernization.
14.07.2025, 13:59 24331
Presentation of the book "Facets of Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy" by Akmaral Arystanbekova was held in Almaty
The presentation of the book "Facets of Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy" by the distinguished Kazakh diplomat, the first Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Akmaral Arystanbekova was held in the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On July 10, presentation of the book was also held at the "House of Friendship" with the participation of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Almaty.
The publication is based on the author’s personal archival materials and covers the key stages in the formation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Special attention is given to the role of public diplomacy and the formation of the foreign policy of a sovereign state.
In his remarks, Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, emphasized the uniqueness of the book as a testament to the development of Kazakhstan diplomacy and its contribution to preserving historical memory.
Participants of the presentation also highlighted the importance of the book in strengthening international cultural ties and passing on experience to the younger generation.
04.07.2025, 22:11 80861
Strategic Projects in Kazakhstan were Discussed in U.S.
As part of his working visit to the United States, Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a series of meetings in Washington, New York, and San Francisco with representatives of international financial institutions and the private sector, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the World Bank, he met with Norma Loayza, Director of the Global Indicators Group for the Business Ready program. They discussed improving the methodology for assessing the investment climate, reflecting regional specificities, and the impact of non-tariff barriers on business activity. The Business Ready program, launched in 2024 as a replacement for Doing Business, includes Kazakhstan in its review starting in 2025. The Kazakh side confirmed its readiness to provide local data and participate in consultations to ensure accurate consideration of national specifics.
With Stephanie Ashton, Vice President of Business Development at IG Global, the parties discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in the mining sector.
An exchange of views also took place with the Bay Area Economic Institute and the SF Chamber of Commerce on Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness and potential cooperation with Silicon Valley businesses.
Meetings were held with several companies to explore project development in sustainable energy, raw material processing, biotechnology, and technological cooperation.
With Windfall Bio, they discussed the application of microbiological technologies for methane capture and their potential use in Kazakhstan’s agribusiness sector.
With Boardwurks, they touched upon the prospects for launching joint production of composite building materials from hemp.
Astranis Space Technologies Corp. presented satellite communication solutions relevant for connecting Kazakhstan’s remote areas.
At the Silkroad Innovation Hub, the parties discussed support for Kazakhstan’s startups, development of international acceleration programs, and conditions for enabling Digital Nomads from Kazakhstan to work in the U.S.
These meetings marked an important step in advancing Kazakhstan’s economic diplomacy and promoting the country’s interests in key areas of technological and sustainable development.
Summing up the meetings, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that the United States remains one of Kazakhstan’s key investors, with total investment exceeding 62 billion US dollars. In this context, strengthening dialogue with U.S. partners is of particular importance for the implementation of new joint projects and building mutual trust.
