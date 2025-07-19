New Ambassador of India Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





They emphasized the importance of the schedule of high-level visits and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the dialogue between Astana and New Delhi.





The diplomats expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in multilateral formats, primarily within the UN, CICA, SCO, Central Asia - India Dialogue and other international platforms.





The Indian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and confirmed his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.