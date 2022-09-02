New Kazakhstan offers new opportunities for economic relations – Palestinian Ambassador

Images | enu.kz

Many reforms announced by the Kazakh President on March 16, 2022, have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Palestine welcomes and supports the programs of political modernization of the Kazakh President. Many of us were present on March 16 when the Kazakh President for the first time announced the significant reforms aimed at further transformation of the country. From my own knowledge, many reforms have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country", said the ambassador.

He went on to note that the new reforms and initiatives will facilitate further strengthening of political and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and other countries.

Montaser Abu Zeid expressed hope that New Kazakhstan reflecting the reforms and recent constitutional changes will offer new opportunities for political, economic, and humanitarian relations.

Earlier Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the two chambers of parliament.