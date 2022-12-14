Система Orphus

Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko

13.12.2022, 09:57 2631
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Kazakhstan Ewa Polano, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized dynamic and progressive development of bilateral partnership in all key areas. In the course of the conversation, the Ambassador was also informed about political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.


Ambassador Polano expressed the aspiration to intensify cooperation in the sphere of trade, setting the goal of substantially increasing its volume.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain active cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany

13.12.2022, 13:28 1731
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. On the first day of the visit, the Minister took part as an honorary guest in a solemn event dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy (ECGE), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The celebration was attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Vice-Chancellor - Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, heads of state bodies of Germany, top managers of leading German companies and business associations.


ECGE is one of the largest and oldest business communities promoting investment projects with German capital in 29 countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The Committee unites the largest key business associations in Germany, representing the interests of almost all areas of business.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Tileuberdi met with Federal Chancellor of Germany Scholz, as well as hold negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the Board of the ECGE Hans-Ulrich Engel and Executive Director Michael Harms.


Congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented to the leadership of the ECGE, which noted the invaluable contribution of the Eastern Committee to the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.
 

Course of reforms and cooperation with Kazakhstan in focus of OSCE Permanent Council meeting

09.12.2022, 11:31 20086
As part of a working visit to Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko took part in a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, where he made a report on the results of the presidential elections, the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and the vision of the Republic of Kazakhstan for further cooperation with the OSCE, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh diplomat noted that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was re-elected by the majority of Kazakhstanis, which was strong evidence of support for the political course of the Head of State, aimed at building a "Just State, Just Economy, and Just Society".

The election set a new standard of openness and transparency of the electoral process in Kazakhstan and demonstrated the high level of political culture and maturity of our society" Mr. Vassilenko said.


We have received strong pledges of support from many of our partners, and hope the OSCE follows in their footsteps and will continue to play an important role in promoting the development and strengthening of democratic processes in our country," he continued. "At the same time, to make our partnership more productive, a deeper understanding of the entire context of ongoing reforms is needed. This is a challenge that each democratic system faces".


Addressing the session participants, Mr. Vassilenko also stressed that the current geopolitical situation requires unity within the Organization and called the OSCE countries to cooperate.

In response, the heads of the missions of the European Union, Russia, Great Britain, the USA, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan highly appreciated the reform efforts of the President and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. They firmly supported the course toward further democratization of the country, expressing readiness to continue assisting in Kazakhstan's processes.

To further develop cooperation with the OSCE, Mr. Vassilenko met with the Secretary General of the Organization, Helga Schmid, and the Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro. They discussed the current situation in the Organization, as well as security issues in the OSCE space in light of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening the OSCE as a unique and highly demanded organization whose potential for conflict resolution and development of cooperation is far from being exhausted.

The Deputy Minister also informed Ms. Ribeiro about the country's planned large-scale political and socio-economic reforms and the possibility of further participation by the OSCE in these processes.

The parties discussed the implementation of the previously reached agreements and outlined the prospects for further cooperation in light of the new reforms of the Head of State.
 

Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day

09.12.2022, 08:28 20431
The event was held on the Square of Peoples’ Friendship
The military orchestras of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan gave a joint festive concert for the residents and guests of Tashkent in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held on the Square of Peoples’ Friendship.

The orchestras demonstrated the unique culture and musical traditions of the two countries, by performing popular jazz compositions and famous national melodies.

The National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakh Armed Forces performed Batyrlar Izimen, Aq Sissa, Kozimnin Karasy, Adai, Tugan Zher and other popular Kazakh melodies.

In an interview with Kazinform, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov said, it was the Military Orchestra’s first visit to Uzbekistan.

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, the creative team of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces gave a festive concert in Uzbekistan. Despite the harsh and cold weather in Tashkent, I would like to highlight a warm welcome by our neighbors. I am confident that our interaction will strengthen and will contribute to military security of our republics and the entire Central Asian region," Sultan Kamaletdinov said.


In turn, Deputy Defense Minister of Uzbekistan, Colonel Hamdam Karshiyev expressed his gratitude to the Kazakhstani colleagues.

We are thankful to our Kazakhstani friends who arrived here with a festive concert to congratulate the Uzbek people on the Day of Constitution. In the past 5 years, the interaction between our ministries has strengthened significantly. Special attention is given to the military-patriotic upbringing, and today’s event contributes to it. The colorful sound of the Kazakh national instruments and orchestral music was highly appreciated by cadets of the military educational institutions and by ordinary citizens and guests of the capital of Uzbekistan," he said.

 

Expo dated to 30 years of Kazakhstan’s accession to UN being held in Vienna

07.12.2022, 16:39 28236
In the period from December 5 to December 16, 2022, a thematic exhibition is being held at the United Nations Office in Vienna, completing a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN
In the period from December 5 to December 16, 2022, a thematic exhibition is being held at the United Nations Office in Vienna, completing a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN. The exhibition includes materials such as texts of resolutions, official letters, photographs, and archival videos, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The exhibition presents the main milestones of cooperation with the universal organization, including the visits of the UN Secretary-General to Kazakhstan, the country's chairmanship in the UN Security Council and membership in the UN Human Rights Council, the announcement of August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests and many others.
 
Employees of the UN building and its visitors, foreign diplomats, and journalists as well as students who are interning in international organizations in Vienna will be able to enjoy the exhibition until the end of next week.
 

Canadian expert community emphasized relevance of large-scale reforms carried out in Kazakhstan

07.12.2022, 14:04 28321
Canadian senators and experts took part in the expert roundtable conference, dedicated to the early presidential election’s results in Kazakhstan and implementation of large-scale reforms of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Canadian senators Victor Oh and Jean Guy Dagenais and Parliamentary Affairs Director of the Office of Senator Victor Oh Lauren Ray participated in the event. Previously they have visited our country as independent international observers. Canadian observers stated that all the necessary conditions were created for holding open and fair election and the voting took place in accordance with national legislation and international standards.
 
Fellow of the leading Canadian think tank "Canadian Global Affairs Institute" Andrew Rasiulis, Senior Fellow at Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, Carleton University, Former Ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Margaret Skok, Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce National Board Chairman Gilles Breton participated in the expert panel discussion.
 
In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov informed participants about the early presidential election’s results and Action Plan’s main priorities to implement President Tokayev’s election program "Fair Kazakhstan - For All and For Everyone. Now and Forever".
 
Ambassador noted that this document’s task is to ensure effective implementation of reforms aimed at further modernization of Kazakhstan society and state, and highlighted that our country has entered a qualitatively new stage in its development.
 
Canadian experts stressed the importance of building a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan" and ensuring such principles as political competition, further democratization, demonopolization of the economy and creating conditions for open competition.
 
Overall, Canadian expert community emphasized the relevance of the large-scale reforms being carried out in our country and expressed their readiness for constructive cooperation.
 

Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis

06.12.2022, 15:23 30536
Lithuania welcomes comprehensive reforms in Kazakhstan, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis who is paying his official visit to Astana, said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During his visit to the Kazakh capital, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed Kazakhstan and Lithuania should further develop the relations between their peoples and countries, adding his country welcomes Kazakhstan’s commitment to its multi-vector policy.
 
Gabrielius Landsbergis went on to add that the EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan in terms of diversification of its economy and Kazakhstan happens to be EU’s key partner in diversification of such sectors as energy, trade and logistics. According to him, Kazakhstan’s geographical location allows to solve many issues in transport and logistics sphere and that is a priority in the Kazakh-Lithuanian relations.
 
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also said his country welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan, especially in terms of human rights and is ready to share its experience and know-how in IT technologies, digitalization, green and renewable energy.
 
A delegation of Lithuanian businessmen who came to Astana with Foreign Minister Landsbergis, in his words, are quite interested in developing business cooperation with their Kazakhstani colleagues.
 

1st meeting of Kazakh-Indonesian discussion club held in Jakarta

02.12.2022, 19:46 40516
The agenda of the meeting included such issues as political reforms and the results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Kazakh-Indonesian relations, as well as an overview of current global economic processes
The first meeting of the Kazakh-Indonesian Discussion Club was held with the participation of academic and expert circles of Indonesia. The agenda of the meeting included such issues as political reforms and the results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Kazakh-Indonesian relations, as well as an overview of current global economic processes, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
Bambang Susanto, Head of the International Department of UPNV Jakarta University, noted that the current political processes in Kazakhstan have a positive impact on the development of civil society in the country, as a result of which a more effective and balanced model of relations between the state and society is being formed.
 
According to Rahmat Pramono, Lecturer at the Training Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the package of political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan differs in its large-scale nature from limiting the powers of the president and reformatting the functions of parliament to strengthening the role of local representative agencies and strengthening the role of civil society institutions. He stated that the election results, namely the high voter turnout, indicate the broad support of the population for this course aimed at forming a new political system.
 
Regarding the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Viramalla Anjaya, an analyst at the Southeast Asia Research Center, noted during the discussion that the Conference has the potential to become a common platform for discussing issues relevant to the Asian region, since, unlike the American, European and African regions, similar structures have not been created in Asia before.
 
Ivan Viranataatmadja, Senior Researcher of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia, praised the activities of the CICA, emphasizing the importance of its further evolutionary development.
 
Foster Gultom, Senior Adviser to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry and lecturer at Budi Luhur University, noted that the cooperation between CICA and ASEAN on the issue of defining collective measures to promote peace, security and stability in Asia has great prospects. He believes that with proper consolidation of the efforts of the two platforms, interregional cooperation will reach a new qualitative level.
 
In addition, the speakers exchanged views on the latest trends in the global economy, necessary measures to strengthen Kazakh-Indonesian economic cooperation in the light of the changing geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world, as well as prospects for further expansion of business partnerships between the countries.
 

Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece

29.11.2022, 14:57 55226
A monument commemorating 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was unveiled in the northeastern part of the Athens metropolis - in the city of Acharnes.
A monument commemorating 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was unveiled in the northeastern part of the Athens metropolis - in the city of Acharnes, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The original bronze monument is in the shape of an apple, embodying its ancestral homeland of Kazakhstan, and framed in an olive branch, which has been considered a symbol of peace and prosperity in Greece from ancient times.
 
The initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Greece was supported by the Mayor of Acharnes Spyros Vrettos. The unanimous decision of the members of the city council allocated a place for the monument on the central square directly opposite the city hall.
 
In Acharnes, which is located in 11 km from the center of the capital and is part of the Athens metropolitan area, compactly inhabited by more than 30 thousand Greeks from Kazakhstan, who have returned to their historic homeland.
 
Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev in his welcoming speech noted that the monument is an example of "people's diplomacy" and a vivid example of the continuous cultural connection between Kazakhstan and Greece.
 
The project was implemented with the sponsorship of the company "DKG Development", whose founders are natives of Kazakhstan, now citizens of Greece, father and son Ioannis and Constantine Petridis.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

