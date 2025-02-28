26.02.2025, 18:40 22036
Panel Discussion on "80 Years of the UN and Kazakhstan’s Role: the Future of Multilateralism" was Held in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
A panel discussion dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations was held at the Presidential Center. The event was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, and the Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Steven O'Malley. The panelists included the Ambassador of Brazil to Kazakhstan, Marcel Fortuna Biato, Director of the Research Institute "Public Opinion," Botagoz Rakisheva, the Ambassador of Turkiye to Kazakhstan, Mustafa Kapudji, and the Head of the International Security Department of the KISI, Dauren Aben. Among the attendees were heads of diplomatic missions, international organizations, and media representatives, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, participants addressed relevant issues on the international agenda, which are in focus for the UN’s anniversary year, as well as Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of multilateral diplomacy and the country’s efforts to promote peacebuilding initiatives, including nuclear disarmament, strengthening regional security, and supporting an inclusive global order.
In his speech, Rakhmetullin emphasized the strategic role of the UN in addressing global challenges and noted that, in this context, Kazakhstan continues to actively contribute to international cooperation and supports a multipolar approach in solving the problems faced by the global community.
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated, ‘there is no alternative to this universal organization.’ The 80th anniversary of the UN is not just a celebration, but also an important milestone for reflecting on the role of multilateralism in today’s world. We are confident that only through joint efforts and international cooperation can we effectively address global challenges," said the Kazakh diplomat.
As we mark the UN’s 80th anniversary, we must reaffirm our shared commitment to international cooperation and ensure that global governance structures remain effective and adaptable. Kazakhstan has consistently demonstrated leadership in fostering peace and stability, and this discussion provides an opportunity to shape a collective vision for the future," noted O'Malley.
The event allowed participants to discuss pressing issues related to global security and sustainable development in the context of a multipolar world. During the discussion, participants explored changes in the international system, driven by the accelerating pace of globalization and the development of new technologies. The issue of adapting the UN to new challenges and the importance of further strengthening the role of the organization in maintaining peace and global security was also addressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.02.2025, 19:37 11861
Issues of Strengthening the Strategic Partnership Between Kazakhstan and Qatar were Discussed in Doha
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi during his visit to Doha, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen high-level political dialogue, noting the importance of strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.
The progress of the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the heads of the two states in Doha and Astana last year was discussed, including agreements aimed at implementing joint investment projects.
As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Hassan Al-Malki.
The interlocutors exchanged views on intensifying joint actions to increase mutual trade turnover and strengthen economic partnership in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of the two countries.
Particular attention was paid to the issues of preparation for the next meeting of the joint high-level intergovernmental commission this year in Astana and the intensification of the work of the Business Council.
At a meeting with the Executive Director for Projects of the Qatari holding UCC Holding Mehmed Ozozan, issues of implementing investment projects were discussed within the framework of the Agreement on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in key industries, signed by the governments of the two countries on March 20, 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2025, 18:39 11641
Meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan was Held at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Agalar Atamoglanov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties noted the steady development of political dialogue, the intensification of interaction between government structures, parliaments, and business communities of the two countries, as well as the expansion of humanitarian contacts. Special attention was given to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level and the agenda of upcoming official events.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation. The importance of coordinating joint efforts for the successful implementation of planned initiatives and the deepening of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan was emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2025, 13:38 22301
Interaction with the UN Development Programme was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation with UNDP, including within the framework of regional and bilateral initiatives.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the importance of interaction with UNDP in the area of financing concrete projects aimed at developing local self-government and providing technical assistance to government agencies of Kazakhstan.
For her part, Permanent Representative Wawiernia welcomed the high dynamics of interaction and expressed readiness to continue interacting in the most priority areas of cooperation.
Concluding the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain a dialogue on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
For reference: The United Nations Development Programme is the largest UN agency operating in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its activities are regulated by the Country Programme and the Agreement on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025.
The Country Programme covers four main areas of cooperation: addressing social vulnerability and inequality; improving the efficiency and accountability of government institutions; promoting economic growth; combating climate change and promoting low-carbon development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 18:21 29361
Kazakhstan and Oman: New Horizons of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This marks the first official visit by Oman’s top diplomat to Kazakhstan, opening new opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the ministers engaged in discussions on a broad range of issues pertaining to political, economic, and cultural cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on the prospects for collaboration in key sectors such as energy, transport, logistics, finance, and agriculture.
Both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing transit routes, acknowledging the strategic potential of Kazakhstan and Oman as regional logistics hubs. In this context, the important coordinating role of the Kazakhstan-Oman Intergovernmental Commission, the first meeting of which is scheduled for the second half of 2025, was noted.
Oman is a key partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Our nations share significant opportunities to deepen and expand cooperation," stated Minister Nurtleu.
In turn, Minister Al-Busaidi, emphasizing the role of Astana as a leading economic partner of Oman in Central Asia, confirmed the firm commitment to bring the bilateral cooperation to a new level and proposed to consider the possibility of establishing direct flights between the countries.
In this vein, Oman’s initiative to establish a Private Equity Fund for Kazakhstan and neighboring countries to realize the potential of trade and economic interaction was noted and supported.
Ministers agreed that strengthening economic ties also creates opportunities for expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Thus, last year the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Oman increased by 37% and reached 21 thousand people.
In this regard, the Kazakh side welcomed the decision of the Government of Oman to extend visa-free regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan up to 30 days, which will contribute to the increase of tourist flow and simplification of mutual travel, opening additional prospects for cooperation in various areas.
The two sides also exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening engagement between foreign ministries.
Following the meeting, a Roadmap for Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Oman was signed, defining promising areas for further collaboration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 14:19 29636
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Held Political Consultations
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the 2nd round of Kazakh-Saudi political consultations co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Saud Al-Sati, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the political consultations, the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Saudi relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.
The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and food security, youth and sports.
In order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the parties confirmed their intention to continue the practice of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.
The participants exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda, as well as on mutually beneficial partnership within the framework of multilateral structures such as the UN, OIC, OPEC+ and others. An important aspect of multilateral cooperation is the further development of the Dialogue Platform "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council", the first Summit of which was held in July 2023 in Jeddah.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 13:16 29916
New Horizons of Cooperation: Kazakhstan and Nigeria Discuss Investments and Technology
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held meetings with senior officials from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and other key government agencies. These discussions as part of the official visit of the Kazakh delegation are aimed to enhance economic and political cooperation between the two nations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During talks with Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, the two sides explored opportunities for strengthening collaboration on international platforms, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral formats. The discussions also covered economic cooperation, with an emphasis on boosting direct engagement between the business communities of both countries.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of strengthening ties with Nigeria, noting that the meeting between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Nigeria in Abu Dhabi in January 2025 set an ambitious pace for cooperation and outlined promising areas of engagement. "To enhance trade relations, we propose establishing direct connections between the business sectors of Kazakhstan and Nigeria, organizing trade missions, and addressing bilateral trade challenges together. Strengthening these ties will create new opportunities for business partnerships and deepen economic cooperation between our countries", said Kuantyrov.
In his meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, the discussions focused on exploration, extraction, transportation, and refining of oil and petroleum products. Kazakhstan and Nigeria expressed interest in exploring potential deliveries of Kazakh oil for processing at Nigerian refineries. Minister Lokpobiri reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong interest in the partnership, highlighting that, despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers, Nigeria requires additional crude supplies to meet domestic demand and expand petroleum product exports.
The Kazakh delegation also held talks with Nigeria’s Minister of Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, discussing potential collaboration in the natural gas sector, including supply agreements, gas processing technologies, and the involvement of Kazakh companies in developing Nigeria’s gas infrastructure. Minister Ekpo emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions, and building a sustainable economy.
During a meeting with Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Nura Abba Rimi, investment opportunities in the mining sector were reviewed, particularly in exploration and processing of mineral resources. The Kazakh delegation expressed interest in leveraging innovative processing technologies and establishing joint production facilities.
Additionally, Kazakhstan presented a list of over 300 product categories for export to Nigeria, while also expressing interest in direct imports of cocoa beans from Nigeria. Potential trade corridors for transporting goods between the two countries were discussed, with three possible routes currently under evaluation in cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.
The visit also included a meeting with the Managing Director of NEXIM Nigeria, the country’s leading export-import financing institution. The discussions concluded with an agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between NEXIM Nigeria and Kazakhstan’s Export Credit Agency, paving the way for future financial cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 19:30 43266
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Ambassador of France
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiaugué, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres were discussed.
The parties assessed the progress made over the past year and highlighted the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France in November 2024, as well as the outcomes of the two leaders’ participation in the One Water Summit in December 2024 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
Moreover advancements in industrial development, energy, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, education, and culture within the framework of Kazakh-French cooperation were welcomed.
The parties also reviewed the schedule of upcoming mutual visits and bilateral events planned for 2025 and exchanged views on key regional and global security issues. They underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and France through the EU, UN, and other international organizations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership between Astana and Paris across all areas of mutual interest.
Kazakhstan is France’s primary trade, economic, and investment partner in Central Asia. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 31%, reaching 5,5 billion US dollars. French investments in the Kazakh economy total nearly 20 billion US dollars, and more than 200 companies with French capital currently operate in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 17:27 40441
Issues of Cooperation with Spain were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Kazakhstan Luis Francisco Martinez, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation the parties discussed the state and prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, investment, and cultural spheres, as well as contacts in multilateral formats.
First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin noted that Spain is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU and expressed wishes for the fruitful results of the upcoming meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakhstan-Spain Business Council in March 2025 in Madrid.
The Spanish diplomat confirmed the intention to strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.02.2025, 09:283 million tonnes of steel capacity metallurgical plant to be built in Zhambyl region 28.02.2025, 10:34156Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit 28.02.2025, 21:38136Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul 28.02.2025, 15:38101Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction 21.02.2025, 21:1456216Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy 21.02.2025, 14:285500127 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024 24.02.2025, 20:3754596New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named 21.02.2025, 11:1152781By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety 24.02.2025, 16:3446396New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed 06.02.2025, 18:20288801Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210156Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210136Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209216Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation208836Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation