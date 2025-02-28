Panel Discussion on "80 Years of the UN and Kazakhstan’s Role: the Future of Multilateralism" was Held in Astana

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi during his visit to Doha, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen high-level political dialogue, noting the importance of strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.





The progress of the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the heads of the two states in Doha and Astana last year was discussed, including agreements aimed at implementing joint investment projects.





As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Hassan Al-Malki.





The interlocutors exchanged views on intensifying joint actions to increase mutual trade turnover and strengthen economic partnership in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of the two countries.





Particular attention was paid to the issues of preparation for the next meeting of the joint high-level intergovernmental commission this year in Astana and the intensification of the work of the Business Council.





At a meeting with the Executive Director for Projects of the Qatari holding UCC Holding Mehmed Ozozan, issues of implementing investment projects were discussed within the framework of the Agreement on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in key industries, signed by the governments of the two countries on March 20, 2024.