Partnership for Peace: Kazakhstan and Pakistan Intend to Strengthen Military-Technical Cooperation

Yerzhan Kistafin, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Defence of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan congratulated Khawaja Asif on his appointment as Head of the Defence Ministry and wished him success for his tenure. Yerzhan Kistafin informed about the current agenda of Kazakh-Pakistani cooperation and the main activities planned for the current year.





The Ambassador also discussed Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) and related events scheduled in our country. In particular, the Ambassador mentioned the upcoming meeting of the Defence Ministers of the SCO member states and extended an invitation from the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan to Khawaja Asif.





In response, the Pakistani Defence Minister stressed the significant potential for developing cooperation between the two countries in military, military-technical, and other fields. Khawaja Asif, while accepting the invitation, confirmed his participation in the event in Astana.