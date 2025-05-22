PepsiCo to Triple Production Capacity with Increased Investment in Kazakhstan Plant

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, held a meeting with David Manzini, President of PepsiCo for Russia, Belarus, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The parties discussed the status of ongoing projects in Kazakhstan and future investment prospects, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





A key focus of the meeting was the construction of a salty snacks plant in the Almaty region. The first phase of the project is being implemented with an initial investment of 160 million US dollars. During the meeting, PepsiCo announced its decision to double its total investment by launching the second phase of the project. As a result, up to 900 new jobs will be created, and the plant’s production capacity will triple. Once fully operational, the facility will process up to 210,000 tons of potatoes annually and produce approximately 70,000 tons of finished products. The plant will become a central hub in PepsiCo’s regional supply chain, serving both domestic demand and export markets across Central Asia. Construction work for the first phase is currently underway.





David Manzini emphasized that the project is one of PepsiCo’s largest investments and its first of this scale in Central Asia. He noted that contracts have already been signed with 15 Kazakh farmers for potato supply, reflecting the company’s strategy of sourcing locally. Production is scheduled to begin in spring 2026.





PepsiCo also confirmed its commitment to the second phase, aimed at tripling production. Localizing the raw material base is a key strategic goal - the company plans to fully switch to locally grown chip-grade potatoes by 2035 and is actively involving Kazakh farmers in the supply chain.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov highlighted the importance of foreign investment in the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food processing sectors: "We see PepsiCo’s projects as a significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s processing industry. Increasing value-added production, advancing contract farming, and developing export-ready products align with our national strategic priorities. The government is ready to provide comprehensive support for the continued implementation of the company’s investment plans."





David Manzini emphasized the role of government support: "Launching a greenfield project of this scale in such a short timeframe is only possible with strong support from national and local authorities, and we deeply appreciate it. Kazakhstan is creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, which enabled our decision to significantly expand our investment and project scope. I would also like to highlight the professional support provided by Kazakh Invest, which plays a key role in coordinating the project and addressing ongoing matters."





The parties agreed to maintain close cooperation to ensure successful implementation of the current project and explore future areas of collaboration.